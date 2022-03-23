Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5903   TW0005903009

TAIWAN FAMILYMART CO., LTD.

(5903)
  Report
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan FamilyMart : The board of directors made resolution to distribute dividends.

03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan FamilyMart.Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/23 Time of announcement 18:06:36
Subject 
 The board of directors made resolution to distribute
dividends.
Date of events 2022/03/23 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/23
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021 FY
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/1/1-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$4.7
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):1,049,134,000
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10

Disclaimer

Taiwan FamilyMart Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 83 552 M 2 926 M 2 926 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 14 155 M 496 M 496 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 43 863 M 1 536 M 1 536 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart TAIWAN FAMILYMART CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN FAMILYMART CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 196,50 TWD
Average target price 295,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tung Tu Hsueh General Manager & Director
Tsung Chih Hsu Head-Finance
Jung Ting Yeh Chairman
Yan Sung Li Independent Director
Chien Weng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN FAMILYMART CO., LTD.-20.61%1 536
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD9.22%40 915
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-12.34%34 807
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.47%20 249
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.18.22%17 645
COLES GROUP LIMITED-1.51%17 555