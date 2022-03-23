Taiwan FamilyMart : The board of directors made resolution to distribute dividends.
03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Provided by: Taiwan FamilyMart.Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/03/23
Time of announcement
18:06:36
Subject
The board of directors made resolution to distribute
dividends.
Date of events
2022/03/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/23
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021 FY
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/1/1-2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$4.7
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):1,049,134,000
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10
