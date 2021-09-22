Taiwan Fertilizer : Supplementary 2021/09/22 Important information, announcement The company received a civil complaint from Dongzheng Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Parties to the legal matter: Plaintiff Dongzheng Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. Defendant Taiwan Fertilizer Co., Ltd. 2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter: Taiwan Taipei District Court 3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter: 110 Chongwu Zi No. 730 4.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/08 5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):The plaintiff Dongzheng Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. requested the defendant Taiwan Fertilizer Co., Ltd. to locate Building B on the land No. 12 of the Economic and Trade Section of Nangang District, Taipei City, as shown in the Building License No. 56 of the Urban Development Bureau of the Taipei City Government in 106. 6 floors and 50 parking spaces on the building, delivered to the plaintiff to use the proceeds to file a first-instance civil lawsuit, hereby add. 6.Handling procedure: The company has appointed a lawyer to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the company. 7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount: The subject matter of this lawsuit is currently subject to false sanctions, and the actual damage will vary depending on the trial period and the outcome of the lawsuit. Currently, there is no significant impact on the company's finance or business. 8.Countermeasures and improvement status: If there is any subsequent development of this lawsuit, the company will announce it in accordance with the relevant regulations on material information disclosure. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: NO.