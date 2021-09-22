Log in
    1722   TW0001722007

TAIWAN FERTILIZER CO., LTD.

(1722)
  Report
Taiwan Fertilizer : Supplementary 2021/09/22 Important information, announcement The company received a civil complaint from Dongzheng Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN FERTILIZER CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 17:38:35
Subject 
 Supplementary 2021/09/22 Important information,
announcement The company received a civil complaint from
Dongzheng Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/11/08 To which item it meets paragraph 2
Statement 
1.Parties to the legal matter:
Plaintiff Dongzheng Investment Consulting Co., Ltd.
Defendant Taiwan Fertilizer Co., Ltd.
2.Name of the court or punishing agency of the legal matter:
Taiwan Taipei District Court
3.Reference/Case number of relevant documents of the legal matter:
110 Chongwu Zi No. 730
4.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/08
5.Details of occurrence (including the matter under dispute):The plaintiff
Dongzheng Investment Consulting Co., Ltd. requested the defendant
Taiwan Fertilizer Co., Ltd. to locate Building B on the land No. 12 of the
Economic and Trade Section of Nangang District, Taipei City, as shown in the
Building License No. 56 of the Urban Development Bureau of the Taipei City
Government in 106. 6 floors and 50 parking spaces on the building, delivered
to the plaintiff to use the proceeds to file a first-instance civil lawsuit,
hereby add.
6.Handling procedure: The company has appointed a lawyer to safeguard the
legitimate rights and interests of the company.
7.Impact on the Company's finance and business and projected amount:
The subject matter of this lawsuit is currently subject to false
sanctions, and the actual damage will vary depending on the trial
period and the outcome of the lawsuit. Currently, there is no significant
impact on the company's finance or business.
8.Countermeasures and improvement status: If there is any subsequent
development of this lawsuit, the company will announce it in accordance
with the relevant regulations on material information disclosure.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: NO.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Fertilizer Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
