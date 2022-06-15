Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Fertilizer Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1722   TW0001722007

TAIWAN FERTILIZER CO., LTD.

(1722)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
67.60 TWD   -0.29%
04:53aTAIWAN FERTILIZER : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by KGI Securities
PU
06/08TAIWAN FERTILIZER : The Supreme Court ruled to dismiss the company's re-appeal.
PU
05/13Taiwan Fertilizer Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Fertilizer : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by KGI Securities

06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN FERTILIZER CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 16:38:05
Subject 
 The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held
by KGI Securities
Date of events 2022/06/16 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:PM 3：20
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To present the related industrial status and the Company's
recent operating performance
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Fertilizer Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 667 M 494 M 494 M
Net income 2022 3 366 M 113 M 113 M
Net cash 2022 1 135 M 38,2 M 38,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 66 248 M 2 231 M 2 231 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,44x
EV / Sales 2023 4,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yao Hsing Huang President & General Manager
Mei Ling Huang Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Hsin Hung Kang Chairman
Hung Chang Lin Independent Director
Ming Hsuan Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN FERTILIZER CO., LTD.-3.43%2 231
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-12.69%24 905
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.31.75%19 452
THE MOSAIC COMPANY30.90%19 088
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-18.46%18 270
FERTIGLOBE PLC52.84%12 159