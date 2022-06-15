Taiwan Fertilizer : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by KGI Securities
06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN FERTILIZER CO., LTD.
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
16:38:05
Subject
The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held
by KGI Securities
Date of events
2022/06/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/16
2.Time of institutional investor conference:PM 3：20
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To present the related industrial status and the Company's
recent operating performance
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Taiwan Fertilizer Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:04 UTC.