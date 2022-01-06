Log in
    2832   TW0002832003

TAIWAN FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(2832)
Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance : The company is searched by law.

01/06/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/06 Time of announcement 17:25:06
Subject 
 The company is searched by law.
Date of events 2022/01/06 To which item it meets paragraph 19
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06
2.Cause of occurrence:The company is investigated by
 law this morning.
3.Countermeasures:Cooperate with the investigation.
4.Effect on the Company's finances and business:None
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 5 431 M 197 M 197 M
Net income 2020 688 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
Net cash 2020 3 613 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 5,37%
Capitalization 7 353 M 266 M 266 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 915
Free-Float 47,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tao Ping Sung President & Director
Tai Hung Li Chairman
Hsien-Chang Huang Chief Compliance Officer
Tien-Sung Li Independent Director
Yung Tsung Hsiao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.-0.49%266
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.2.34%48 315
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.6.49%40 086
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES2.14%39 305
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION2.86%34 694
SAMPO OYJ2.00%27 828