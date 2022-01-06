Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance : The company is searched by law.
01/06/2022 | 04:38am EST
Provided by: Taiwan Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.
The company is searched by law.
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06
2.Cause of occurrence:The company is investigated by
law this morning.
3.Countermeasures:Cooperate with the investigation.
4.Effect on the Company's finances and business:None
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
