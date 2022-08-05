Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial : 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/11 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference:7F., No. 236, Sec. 4, Xinyi Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company is invited to join the Investor Conference held by Horizon Securities Corp for 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None