Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9924   TW0009924001

TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.

(9924)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-03
40.20 TWD   -0.25%
02:51aTAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL : 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference
PU
02:41aTAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
PU
05/06Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial : 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/05 Time of announcement 14:42:24
Subject 
 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference
Date of events 2022/08/11 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:7F., No. 236, Sec. 4,
Xinyi Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company is invited to
join the Investor Conference held by Horizon Securities Corp
for 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
02:51aTAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL : 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference
PU
02:41aTAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended Ju..
PU
05/06Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
03/10TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL : The Consolidated Financial Statements And Review Reports Of I..
PU
03/09Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
01/24TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL : The board meeting resolves the donation to the Taiwan Fu Hsin..
PU
2021TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL : is invited to participate in the Investor Conference held by ..
PU
2021Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and ..
CI
2021Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter End..
CI
2021Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co.,Ltd. Approves Dividend
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 9 686 M - -
Net income 2021 667 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 745 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 5,78%
Capitalization 7 576 M 253 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chien Kun Chen Director
Teng Tsai Lin Group President & Co-General Manager
Kuo Wei Li Head-Finance & Spokesman
Jui Chang Lin Chairman
Yu Kung Tsai Manager-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.-3.13%253
ASSA ABLOY AB-14.30%25 667
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-27.75%23 213
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED16.05%14 849
MASCO CORPORATION-24.68%11 779
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-17.38%10 771