Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial : 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference
08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/05
Time of announcement
14:42:24
Subject
2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference
Date of events
2022/08/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/11
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:7F., No. 236, Sec. 4,
Xinyi Rd., Da'an Dist., Taipei City, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company is invited to
join the Investor Conference held by Horizon Securities Corp
for 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
