Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial : The board meeting resolves the donation to the Taiwan Fu Hsing Cultural & Educational Foundation.
01/24/2022 | 02:04am EST
Provided by: TAIWAN FU HSING INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/24
Time of announcement
15:00:13
Subject
The board meeting resolves the donation to the Taiwan Fu
Hsing Cultural & Educational Foundation.
Date of events
2022/01/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 43
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/24
2.Reason for the donation:To promote cultural and educational
activities and to fulfill the corporate social responsibility.
3.Total amount of the donation:NTD11,000,000
4.Counterparty to the donation:Taiwan Fu Hsing Cultural &
Educational Foundation
5.Relationship with the Company:Taiwan Fu Hsing Cultural &
Educational Foundation is established by the donation of
Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co., Ltd.
6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or
qualified opinion:None
7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s):None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 07:03:03 UTC.