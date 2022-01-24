Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial : The board meeting resolves the donation to the Taiwan Fu Hsing Cultural & Educational Foundation.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/24 2.Reason for the donation:To promote cultural and educational activities and to fulfill the corporate social responsibility. 3.Total amount of the donation:NTD11,000,000 4.Counterparty to the donation:Taiwan Fu Hsing Cultural & Educational Foundation 5.Relationship with the Company:Taiwan Fu Hsing Cultural & Educational Foundation is established by the donation of Taiwan Fu Hsing Industrial Co., Ltd. 6.Name and resume of independent director(s) that expressed an objection or qualified opinion:None 7.Objection or qualified opinion by the aforementioned independent director(s):None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None