Supplementary Announcement to 09-May-2022 Announcement: Capital Reduction and Capital Repatriation of Taiwan Glass China Holding Ltd, Reinvested by TG
05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
14:18:45
Subject
Supplementary Announcement to 09-May-2022
Announcement: Capital Reduction and Capital Repatriation
of Taiwan Glass China Holding Ltd, Reinvested by TG
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/31
2.Reason for capital reduction:
To meet TG's operational planning and improve the efficiency of
capital utilization
3.Amount of capital reduction:US$180,000,000.-
4.Cancelled shares:180,000,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:13.85%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:US$1,120,000,000.-
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:2022/06/20
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The original effective date of the capital reduction announced on
09-May-2022 is 08-Jun-2022. However, due to document processing
issues of the corporate service provider, the new effective date
of the capital reduction is set to be 20-Jun-2022.
Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:07 UTC.