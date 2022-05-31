Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
  News
  Summary
    1802   TW0001802007

TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.

(1802)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
22.30 TWD   +3.24%
02:30aSUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT TO 09-MAY-2022 ANNOUNCEMENT : Capital Reduction and Capital Repatriation of Taiwan Glass China Holding Ltd, Reinvested by TG
PU
05/24TAIWAN GLASS IND : Act for Subsidiary TG Xianyang Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce Obtaining of Financial Products
PU
05/24TAIWAN GLASS IND : Act for Subsidiary TG Xianyang Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce Disposing of Financial Products
PU
Supplementary Announcement to 09-May-2022 Announcement: Capital Reduction and Capital Repatriation of Taiwan Glass China Holding Ltd, Reinvested by TG

05/31/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:18:45
Subject 
 Supplementary Announcement to 09-May-2022
Announcement: Capital Reduction and Capital Repatriation
of Taiwan Glass China Holding Ltd, Reinvested by TG
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/05/31
2.Reason for capital reduction:
To meet TG's operational planning and improve the efficiency of
capital utilization
3.Amount of capital reduction:US$180,000,000.-
4.Cancelled shares:180,000,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:13.85%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:US$1,120,000,000.-
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:2022/06/20
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The original effective date of the capital reduction announced on
09-May-2022 is 08-Jun-2022. However, due to document processing
issues of the corporate service provider, the new effective date
of the capital reduction is set to be 20-Jun-2022.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 57 554 M 1 985 M 1 985 M
Net income 2022 9 253 M 319 M 319 M
Net cash 2022 5 606 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,01x
Yield 2022 6,41%
Capitalization 64 850 M 2 237 M 2 237 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 13 864
Free-Float 34,4%
Managers and Directors
Po Shih Lin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chia Ming Lin Head-Finance, Director & Spokesman
Po Feng Lin Chairman
Feng Cheng Lin Independent Director
Ching Chih Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.-16.64%2 237
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-9.68%31 406
ASSA ABLOY AB-12.53%27 796
MASCO CORPORATION-17.63%13 647
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED2.20%13 071
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-22.11%11 534