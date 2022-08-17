Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1802   TW0001802007

TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.

(1802)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
17.90 TWD   -1.10%
04:14aTAIWAN GLASS IND : Act for Subsidiary TG Chengdu Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce Disposing of Financial Products
PU
08/16TAIWAN GLASS IND : Act for Subsidiary TG Changjiang Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce Disposing of Financial Products
PU
08/15TAIWAN GLASS IND : To Announce the Chief Internal Auditor's Leave without Pay and her Substitute during the Leave
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Glass Ind : Act for Subsidiary TG Chengdu Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce Disposing of Financial Products

08/17/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 16:05:52
Subject 
 Act for Subsidiary TG Chengdu Glass Co., Ltd.
to Announce Disposing of Financial Products
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):
"Furongjincheng"Corporate Structured Deposit
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/17~2022/08/17
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
RMB90,000,000.-
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Trading counterparty: Bank of Chengdu
Relationship to the Company: None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:
N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):
N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):
Anticipated profit from the disposal:RMB1,536,792.45.-
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:
Pay in lump sum.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Approved by the subsidiary's board of directors.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:
N/A
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
RMB360,000,000.-
There is not any restriction of rights.
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio of long or short term securities investment to the total
assets:5.52%
Current ratio of long or short term securities investment to the total
shareholder's equity as shown in the most recent financial statement:8.40%
The working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement:
-NT$2,210,084,000.-
Source of fund: Owned funds.
Reason of increase investment: Funds management.
14.Broker and broker's fee:
N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Funds management.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:
None.
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:
No.
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:
N/A
21.Name of the CPA firm:
N/A
22.Name of the CPA:
N/A
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
N/A
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:
No.
25.Details on change of business model:
N/A
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:
N/A
27.Source of funds:
Owned funds.
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
04:14aTAIWAN GLASS IND : Act for Subsidiary TG Chengdu Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce Disposing of ..
PU
08/16TAIWAN GLASS IND : Act for Subsidiary TG Changjiang Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce Disposing ..
PU
08/15TAIWAN GLASS IND : To Announce the Chief Internal Auditor's Leave without Pay and her Subs..
PU
08/11TAIWAN GLASS IND : Act for Subsidiary TG Chengdu Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce Disposing of ..
PU
08/11Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
08/10TAIWAN GLASS IND : Act for Subsidiary TG Xianyang Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce Disposing of..
PU
08/08TAIWAN GLASS IND : The Company's Consolidated Financial Report for FY2022/Q2 Has Been Appr..
PU
06/23TAIWAN GLASS IND : Act for Subsidiary Taiwan Glass China Holding Ltd. (TGCH) to Announce C..
PU
06/09TAIWAN GLASS IND : 2022 Record Date for Dividends Distribution
PU
06/09TAIWAN GLASS IND : To Announce Important Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Stockholders' M..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 57 554 M 1 918 M 1 918 M
Net income 2022 9 253 M 308 M 308 M
Net cash 2022 5 606 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,63x
Yield 2022 7,99%
Capitalization 52 054 M 1 735 M 1 735 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 13 864
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 17,90 TWD
Average target price 33,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Po Shih Lin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chia Ming Lin Head-Finance, Director & Spokesman
Po Feng Lin Chairman
Feng Cheng Lin Independent Director
Ching Chih Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.-33.08%1 735
ASSA ABLOY AB-14.59%25 325
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-25.52%24 022
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED27.19%16 275
MASCO CORPORATION-20.19%12 638
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-19.25%10 802