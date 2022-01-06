Taiwan Glass Ind : Act for Subsidiary TG Xianyang Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce COVID-19 Impact on the Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06 2.Company name:TG Xianyang Glass Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: Xi'an city government has announced lockdown measures for all communnities and units in Xi'an city due to COVID-19. TG Xianyang Glass Co., Ltd. (TXY) is located in Xingping city (close to Xi'an city). A part of the employees were asked to stay in the Company's dormitories according to the government's policies. The kiln production lines now in TXY are up and running 24/7; however, processing lines were suspended and shipments of the products are expected to be postponed. The situation has not yet caused any significant impacts on TG's financial performances. 6.Countermeasures: A task force team agianst the pandemic has already been set up to pay close attention to how the local situation develops while taking relevant measures agianst the pandemic. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The actual impact on the Company's revenue caused by shipment delays depends on local situation of the pandemic and clients' resuming operations.