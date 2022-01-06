Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
  News
  Summary
    1802   TW0001802007

TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.

(1802)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Taiwan Glass Ind : Act for Subsidiary TG Xianyang Glass Co., Ltd. to Announce COVID-19 Impact on the Company

01/06/2022 | 04:38am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/06 Time of announcement 17:20:04
Subject 
 Act for Subsidiary TG Xianyang Glass Co., Ltd. to
Announce COVID-19 Impact on the Company
Date of events 2022/01/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/06
2.Company name:TG Xianyang Glass Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
Xi'an city government has announced lockdown measures for all communnities
and units in Xi'an city due to COVID-19.
TG Xianyang Glass Co., Ltd. (TXY) is located in Xingping
city (close to Xi'an city). A part of the employees were asked to stay in
the Company's dormitories according to the government's policies.
The kiln production lines now in TXY are up and running 24/7; however,
processing lines were suspended and shipments of the products are
expected to be postponed.
The situation has not yet caused any significant impacts on TG's
financial performances.
6.Countermeasures:
A task force team agianst the pandemic has already been set up to
pay close attention to how the local situation develops while
taking relevant measures agianst the pandemic.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The actual impact on the Company's revenue caused by shipment delays
depends on local situation of the pandemic and clients' resuming operations.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
