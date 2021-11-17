Taiwan Glass Ind : TGI is Invited to Participate in the Investor Conference Held by Fubon Financial

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/18 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30 3.Location of institutional investor conference:No.108, Sec. 1, Dunhua S. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.) 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:TGI is invited to participate in the investor conference held by Fubon Financial, and TGI will explain its overview of operation. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA