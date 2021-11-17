Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1802   TW0001802007

TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.

(1802)
  Report
Taiwan Glass Ind : TGI is Invited to Participate in the Investor Conference Held by Fubon Financial

11/17/2021 | 09:37am GMT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/17 Time of announcement 17:20:20
Subject 
 TGI is Invited to Participate in the Investor
Conference Held by Fubon Financial
Date of events 2021/11/18 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:No.108, Sec. 1,
Dunhua S. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:TGI is invited to
participate in the investor conference held by Fubon Financial, and
TGI will explain its overview of operation.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA

Disclaimer

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 57 513 M 2 068 M 1 541 M
Net income 2021 10 134 M 364 M 271 M
Net Debt 2021 4 417 M 159 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,77x
Yield 2021 6,43%
Capitalization 77 020 M 2 768 M 2 063 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 13 864
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,05 TWD
Average target price 54,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 99,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Po Shih Lin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chia Ming Lin Head-Finance, Director & Spokesman
Po Feng Lin Chairman
Feng Cheng Lin Independent Director
Ching Chih Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.38.72%2 768
SAINT-GOBAIN60.24%36 255
ASSA ABLOY AB31.65%33 761
MASCO CORPORATION22.41%16 412
TREX COMPANY, INC.53.94%14 836
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.24.71%14 510