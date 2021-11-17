Taiwan Glass Ind : TGI is Invited to Participate in the Investor Conference Held by Fubon Financial
11/17/2021 | 09:37am GMT
Provided by: TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/17
Time of announcement
17:20:20
Subject
TGI is Invited to Participate in the Investor
Conference Held by Fubon Financial
Date of events
2021/11/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2021/11/18
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:No.108, Sec. 1,
Dunhua S. Rd., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:TGI is invited to
participate in the investor conference held by Fubon Financial, and
TGI will explain its overview of operation.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: NA
Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:36:05 UTC.