Taiwan Glass Ind : To Announce Board's Approval of Capital Reduction and Capital Repatriation of TG Yueda Solar Mirror Co., Ltd.(TYSM), a Subsidiary Reinvested by TG
03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/07
Time of announcement
17:31:07
Subject
To Announce Board's Approval of Capital Reduction
and Capital Repatriation of TG Yueda Solar Mirror Co.,
Ltd.(TYSM), a Subsidiary Reinvested by TG
Date of events
2022/03/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/07
2.Reason for capital reduction:
To meet the Group's operational planning
and improve the efficiency of capital utilization.
3.Amount of capital reduction:
US$15,500,000.-
4.Cancelled shares:
N/A
5.Capital reduction percentage:
23.85%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:
US$49,500,000.-
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:
N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:
N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:
N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:
N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:
The record date for the capital reduction is subject to the schedule of
relevant Chinese authorities and shall be determined separately.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None.
Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.