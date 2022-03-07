Log in
    1802   TW0001802007

TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.

(1802)
Taiwan Glass Ind : To Announce Board's Approval of Capital Reduction and Capital Repatriation of TG Yueda Solar Mirror Co., Ltd.(TYSM), a Subsidiary Reinvested by TG

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/07 Time of announcement 17:31:07
Subject 
 To Announce Board's Approval of Capital Reduction
and Capital Repatriation of TG Yueda Solar Mirror Co.,
Ltd.(TYSM), a Subsidiary Reinvested by TG
Date of events 2022/03/07 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/07
2.Reason for capital reduction:
To meet the Group's operational planning
and improve the efficiency of capital utilization.
3.Amount of capital reduction:
US$15,500,000.-
4.Cancelled shares:
N/A
5.Capital reduction percentage:
23.85%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:
US$49,500,000.-
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:
N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:
N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:
N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:
N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:
The record date for the capital reduction is subject to the schedule of
relevant Chinese authorities and shall be determined separately.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 56 041 M 1 989 M 1 989 M
Net income 2021 8 932 M 317 M 317 M
Net Debt 2021 3 744 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,49x
Yield 2021 6,00%
Capitalization 65 488 M 2 324 M 2 324 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 13 864
Free-Float -
Chart TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 23,00 TWD
Average target price 33,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Po Shih Lin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chia Ming Lin Head-Finance, Director & Spokesman
Po Feng Lin Chairman
Feng Cheng Lin Independent Director
Ching Chih Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN GLASS IND. CORP.-14.02%2 324
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-18.83%28 573
ASSA ABLOY AB-12.71%27 079
MASCO CORPORATION-21.92%13 155
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-13.53%13 101
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-12.68%12 416