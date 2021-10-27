Log in
    9939   TW0009939009

TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9939)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Revise Announcement:the Company's BOD's resolution of its subsidiary's capital increase by cash into another subsidiary, Hon Chuan Food Packing (Chuzhou) Co., Ltd.

10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/10/27 Time of announcement 18:16:05
Subject 
 Revise Announcement:the Company's BOD's resolution
of its subsidiary's capital increase by cash into another
subsidiary, Hon Chuan Food Packing (Chuzhou) Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/10/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2021/10/27
2.Method of the current increase (decrease) in investment:
Hon Chuan Food Packing (Jinan) Company Limited
dividends to Hon Hsing (Samoa) Holding Limited, and to increase
capital of Hon Chuan Food Packing (Chuzhou) Co., Ltd.
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Total monetary amount of the transaction:
USD 12,000,000
4.Company name of the mainland Chinese investee:
Hon Chuan Food Packing (Chuzhou) Co., Ltd.
5.Paid-in capital of aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
USD 10,000,000
6.Amount of capital increase currently planned for the aforementioned
mainland Chinese investee: USD 12,000,000
7.Main businesses of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:
Manufacture and sale of plastic caps, preforms and caps
8.Type of CPA opinion in the latest annual financial statements of the
aforementioned mainland Chinese investee:Unqualified opinion
9.Total equity of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in the latest
annual financial statements:RMB 64,388,449.48
10.Amount of profit/loss of the aforementioned mainland Chinese investee in
the latest annual financial statements:RMB 12,224,046.42
11.Amount of actual investment in the aforementioned mainland Chinese
investee, up to the present moment:USD 8,148,094
12.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:
Hon Chuan Food Packing (Chuzhou) Co., Ltd.
96.236% holding shares subsidiary of THC
13.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall
also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary
amount of transfer:N/A
14.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
15.Profit (or loss) upon disposal:N/A
16.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:N/A
17.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The reference basis for the decision on price:N/A
The decision-making department:THC Board of Directors
18.Broker:N/A
19.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Long-term business strategy of the Company.
20.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
21.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes
22.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/10/20
23.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
24.Total amount of investment in mainland China (including the current
investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present moment:
USD 235,039 thousands dollars (NTD 6,562,277 thousands dollars) (Revised)
25.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial statements:
228.03% (Revised)
26.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to the total assets on the latest financial statements:
22.90% (Revised)
27.Ratio of the total amount of investment in mainland China (including the
current investment) approved by the Investment Commission, up to the present
moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the latest
financial statements:48.54% (Revised)
28.Total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to the present
moment:USD 233,039 thousands dollars
29.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the paid-in capital on the latest financial
statements:216.38%
30.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to the total assets on the latest
financial statements:21.73% (Revised)
31.Ratio of the total amount of actual investment in mainland China, up to
the present moment, to equity attributable to owners of the parent on the
latest financial statements:49.15%
32.Amount of recognized profit (loss) on investment in mainland China for
the last three years:
2018 : NTD 39,486 thousands dollars.
2019 : NTD 186,680 thousands dollars.
2020 : NTD 371,517 thousands dollars.
33.Amount of profit remitted back to Taiwan for the last
three years:0
34.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A
35.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
36.Name of the CPA:N/A
37.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
38.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

THC - Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 10:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
