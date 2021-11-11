THC October 2021 Revenue Report

2021-11-11 THC (TWSE: 9939.TT) today announced its net revenues for October 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for October 2021 were approximately NT$ 1.60 billion, an increase of 21.43 percent over October 2020.

THC Revenue Report (Consolidated) Unit: NT$ thousand Period Net Revenues Current Month 1,602,020 Corresponding month in prior year 1,319,247 YOY Increase (Decrease) 282,773 YOY Increase (Decrease) % 21.43 Year-to-date 18,156,058 Comparable Year-to-date Period in Prior Year 16,630,488 YOY Increase (Decrease) 1,525,570 YOY Increase (Decrease) % 9.17

