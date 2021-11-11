Log in
THC October 2021 Revenue Report

11/11/2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021-11-11 THC (TWSE: 9939.TT) today announced its net revenues for October 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for October 2021 were approximately NT$ 1.60 billion, an increase of 21.43 percent over October 2020.
THC Revenue Report (Consolidated) Unit: NT$ thousand
Period
Net Revenues
Current Month
1,602,020
Corresponding month in prior year
1,319,247
YOY Increase (Decrease)
282,773
YOY Increase (Decrease) %
21.43
Year-to-date
18,156,058
Comparable Year-to-date Period in Prior Year
16,630,488
YOY Increase (Decrease)
1,525,570
YOY Increase (Decrease) %
9.17
Disclaimer

THC - Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 08:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 082 M 758 M 758 M
Net income 2021 1 928 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
Net Debt 2021 10 160 M 365 M 365 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 6,22%
Capitalization 19 512 M 703 M 701 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 67,80 TWD
Average target price 110,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 62,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chung Tsao President, Managing Director & Director
Ya Wen Cheng Chief Financial Officer, Head-Audit & Group VP
Hung Chuan Tai Chairman
Chien-Hsia Tsao AVP-Technical, Research & Development Technical
Ching Chuan Yen Senior Assistant VP-General Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.12.44%703
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.19.74%9 134
APTARGROUP, INC.-5.34%8 581
FP CORPORATION-10.84%2 771
SCIENTEX BERHAD8.83%1 712
EPL LIMITED-12.32%964