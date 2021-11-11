THC October 2021 Revenue Report

2021-11-11 THC (TWSE: 9939.TT) today announced its net revenues for October 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for October 2021 were approximately NT$ 1.60 billion, an increase of 21.43 percent over October 2020.
