Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9939   TW0009939009

TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9939)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Hon Chuan : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.

12/30/2021 | 12:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 13:02:52
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major
subsidiary HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/30
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Total amount of
cash dividends is USD 3,189,859.84 dollars
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Hon Chuan Holding Limited:100% re-investment of the Company
HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.:100% re-investment of Hon Chuan Holding
Limited
Cash dividend proposed by the Board of HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.
is USD 3,189,859.84 dollars to Hon Chuan Holding Limited.

Disclaimer

THC - Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 05:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
12:47aTAIWAN HON CHUAN : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute ..
PU
12/10TAIWAN HON CHUAN : CSR Report
PU
12/10TAIWAN HON CHUAN : THC November 2021 Revenue Report
PU
11/25TAIWAN HON CHUAN : The Company is invited to attend an institutional investor conference h..
PU
11/18TAIWAN HON CHUAN : On behalf of subsidiaries Hon Chuan Holding Limited Industries Limited ..
PU
11/18TAIWAN HON CHUAN : On behalf of major subsidiaries Hon Chuan (China) Holding Co., Ltd. to ..
PU
11/17TAIWAN HON CHUAN : Supplement to the issuance of unsecured corporate bonds resolved by the..
PU
11/11THC October 2021 Revenue Report
PU
11/10Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter an..
CI
11/09THC Board of Directors approved 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 082 M 763 M 763 M
Net income 2021 1 928 M 69,8 M 69,8 M
Net Debt 2021 10 160 M 368 M 368 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 5,93%
Capitalization 20 490 M 741 M 741 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 71,20 TWD
Average target price 110,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chung Tsao President, Managing Director & Director
Ya Wen Cheng Chief Financial Officer, Head-Audit & Group VP
Hung Chuan Tai Chairman
Chien-Hsia Tsao AVP-Technical, Research & Development Technical
Ching Chuan Yen Senior Assistant VP-General Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.18.08%741
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.29.83%9 892
APTARGROUP, INC.-11.29%7 994
FP CORPORATION-9.00%2 821
SCIENTEX BERHAD12.62%1 748
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED56.34%919