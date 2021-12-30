Taiwan Hon Chuan : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.
12/30/2021 | 12:47am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
13:02:52
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major
subsidiary HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/30
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Total amount of
cash dividends is USD 3,189,859.84 dollars
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Hon Chuan Holding Limited:100% re-investment of the Company
HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.:100% re-investment of Hon Chuan Holding
Limited
Cash dividend proposed by the Board of HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.
is USD 3,189,859.84 dollars to Hon Chuan Holding Limited.
THC - Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 05:46:05 UTC.