Taiwan Hon Chuan : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/25 2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Total amount of cash dividends is USD 4,430,360.89 dollars 3.Any other matters that need to be specified: Hon Chuan Holding Limited:100% re-investment of the Company HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.:100% re-investment of Hon Chuan Holding Limited Cash dividend proposed by the Board of HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd. is USD 4,430,360.89 dollars to Hon Chuan Holding Limited.