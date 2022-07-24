Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9939   TW0009939009

TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9939)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
73.10 TWD   +1.11%
07/24TAIWAN HON CHUAN : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.
PU
07/22TAIWAN HON CHUAN : Clarification of the media report
PU
07/08TAIWAN HON CHUAN : THC June 2022 Revenue Report
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Hon Chuan : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major subsidiary HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.

07/24/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/25 Time of announcement 11:36:32
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors to distribute dividends, on behalf of major
subsidiary HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/07/25 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/25
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Total amount of
cash dividends is USD 4,430,360.89 dollars
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Hon Chuan Holding Limited:100% re-investment of the Company
HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.:100% re-investment of Hon Chuan Holding
Limited Cash dividend proposed by the Board of HC (Asia) Holdings Co., Ltd.
is USD 4,430,360.89 dollars to Hon Chuan Holding Limited.

Disclaimer

THC - Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 03:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 23 549 M 788 M 788 M
Net income 2022 2 159 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
Net Debt 2022 10 246 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,75x
Yield 2022 6,54%
Capitalization 21 037 M 704 M 704 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 73,10 TWD
Average target price 103,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chung Tsao President, Managing Director & Director
Ya Wen Cheng Chief Financial Officer, Head-Audit & Group VP
Hung Chuan Tai Chairman
Chien-Hsia Tsao AVP-Technical, Research & Development Technical
Ching Chuan Yen Senior Assistant VP-General Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.2.09%704
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-22.95%7 370
APTARGROUP, INC.-15.51%6 793
FP CORPORATION-22.70%1 821
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-20.11%1 617
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.-35.84%1 323