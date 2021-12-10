Log in
Taiwan Hon Chuan : CSR Report

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
2020

企業社會責任報告書

Corporate Social Responsibility Report

CONTENTS

Message from Operator

03

CSR Committee

04

2020 Sustainability Performance

06

Air Pollution Case and Follow-Up Statements

13

COVID-19 Pandemic Prevention Action

15

Editorial Policy

19

Appendix

145

Stakeholder Engagement

21

1.1 Identify Stakeholders

22

1.2 Stakeholder Communication Channels

23

and Issues

26

1.3 Identify Material Topics

1.4 UN Sustainable Development Goals

37

About THC

39

2.1

Milestones

40

2.2 THC Mission and Vision

41

2.3

Strategy and Distribution

43

2.4 Products and Services

44

2.5

Industry Chain

46

2.6 Group Financial Performance

47

2.7

Participation in External Organizations

48

Products and Services

49

3.1 Food Quality/Safety

50

3.2 Supply Chain Management

57

3.3 Customer Service

62

3.4 New Product Development

66

Ethical Corporate

70

4.1 Governance Practices

71

4.2 Risk Management

78

4.3 Legal Compliance

80

4.4 Economic Performance

82

4.5 Information Security

84

Green Sustainability

86

5.1Energy Conservation

91

5.2 Air Pollution Control

96

5.3 Water Resources and

97

Wastewater Management

5.4 Waste Management

108

Care and Attention

112

6.1

Workforce Structure

113

6.2

Salary and Benefits

116

6.3

Occupational Safety

122

and Health

6.4 Talent Development

132

6.5

Social Participation

136

Message from Operator

Message From the Operator

102-14

Chairman

CEO

Dai, Hung-Chuan

Tsao, Hsih-Chung

In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 caused more than millions deaths and injuries around the world, resulting in severe damage on global economies and people's lives. Faced with threats brought along with the unknown virus, all countries worldwide have taken the initiative and adopted countermeasures to mitigate serious risks from the outbreak. When the outbreak hit Taiwan, we immediately formed a Group Pandemic Prevention Committee and implemented measures including environmental disinfection, entrance inspection, daily body temperature checking, pandemic status checking and split operations. By doing this, we ensured the health of our employees and family members as well as the normal operation of the Company.

Although 2020 was a challenging year for the Company, thanks to the dedication, courage and resilience of all our employees, we have been able to operate steadily. In Hon Chuan, we review all results for improvement - in terms of corporate governance - we hire external consultants to assist in establishing a confidential information protection system and set up a Trade Secret Protection Promotion Committee to strengthen internal confidential information management within the Company and prevent the infringement of confidential information of others. As well as this, we also require our employees to sign the "Letter of Integrity and Honesty" and our suppliers also sign the "Declaration of Integrity" to implement the Company's Integrity Management Policy. In terms of food safety - we work with our customers to maintain product safety in a proactive manner and have been awarded the best partner by Vitalong and UCC. In terms of the environment - we are constantly promoting environmental policies with energy conservation and environmental protection as our focus of implementation.

Our Packaging Business voluntarily introduced the ISO 14001 environmental management system and was certified in 2021. The indicators for power conservation, water saving, air emission and waste reduction have also shown significant improvements. In terms of employees and public welfare - the Hon Chuan Academy established the "Elite Cultivation Program" in 2020, to train talented people in the hope that we will develop more professional talent and for them to be retained at the Company. This will help us improve the work place and we hope that we will become a Company that makes our colleagues happy and safe. At the same time, by utilizing our resources, we continue to participate in social caring events to give back to society and care for the disadvantaged groups to fulfill our corporate social responsibility. Looking ahead, not to forget the original goal, Taiwan Hon Chuan (THC) will continue to strive towards our enterprise purposes: "acquiring good business reputation, developing global markets, respecting our customers, caring for our employees and fulfilling our social responsibilities." By promoting its overall competitiveness and enhancing ESG promotion and maintaining good interaction with stakeholders to become close partners; Work together for the sustainable goals of environmental protection, social participation, and corporate governance, to fulfill the expectations of shareholders, employees, and the community of the Company.

CEO C h a i r m a n

3

CSR Committee

Corporate Social

Responsibility Committee

102-19~102-21

THC has been persistent in achieving these following

goals: "sustaining a reputable brand, looking after

our employees, fulfilling social responsibilities, expanding globally, valuing our customers and nurturing our talents". In addition to pursuing stable growth, THC attaches importance to corporate social responsibility, which is the responsibility of being a corporate citizen. Thus, we have formulated the "Corporate Social Responsibility Best Practice Principles" on November 12, 2015 and established the

"Corporate Social Responsibility Committee"

( hereinafter referred to as CSR Committee) in October 2019, which is responsible for formulating corporate social responsibility policies and promotion plans. In our pursuit of sustainability and profitability, apart from protecting the rights and interests of stakeholders, environmental, social and corporate governance issues have gradually been assimilated into our corporate management policies and operations, in the hopes of promoting national economic, environmental and social progress and improving the quality of life of employees and the community in order to actively act as responsible corporate citizens.

Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

THC takes into consideration the correlation between the development of domestic and international corporate social responsibility principles and corporate core business operations, and the effect of the operation of individual companies and of their respective business groups as a whole on stakeholders. We established CSR promotion points based on the Company's corporate purpose, and the CSR policy is as the right:

Ethical Conduct

Improve corporate governance, comply with laws and regulations, keep social justice

Care for Employees

Enable employees career plans, care for employees' body and mind, build up best companies to work for

Contribute to the Society

Sustainable environmental protection, social participation, protecting the rights and interests of stakeholders

4

CSR Committee

CSR Structure

The CSR Committee is chaired by the CEO and Chairman of THC, and the General Administration Department is responsible for holding meetings, collecting information, and reporting to the Board. Under the Committee are four teams - Corporate Governance, Sustainable Environment, Products and Services, Employees/Social Care - each of which is responsible for the stakeholder consultation and implementation of various works. Externally, the CSR Committee centrally takes charge of coordinating the audit, third-party certification and release of the report; internally, each of the four teams operates separately. When the report is complete, the CSR promotion committee members will review it to identify material topics to be included, and report to the Board. In the future, the Committee will hold regular CSR meetings to draw up the Company's annual implementation objectives and plans, and track implementation performance. In 2020, the THC CSR report was released in order to meet the expectations of governments worldwide, capital markets, supply chains and other stakeholders for sustainable development of THC.

Chairperson

CEO Tsao, Hsih-Chung

Chairman Dai, Hung-Chuan

Promotion

Member

Promotion Team

Corporate

Sustainable

Products and

Governance

Environment

Employees/Social Care Team

Services Team

Team

Team

Corporate

Environmental

Customer

Salary and Benefit

Governance

Policy

Service

Labor Relation

Integrity

Energy

Quality Control

Occupational Safety and

Management

Conservation

Food Safety

Health

Performance

and Carbon

Third Party

Talent Cultivation

Reduction

Management

Energy

Inspection

Friendly Workplace

Risk

Innovation/Gree

Management

Social Charity Events

Management

Water

n Products

Information

Supply Chain

Resources/Air/

Disclosure

Waste

Management

Legal

Management

Compliance

Green Process

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

THC - Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
