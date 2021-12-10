Taiwan Hon Chuan : CSR Report

In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 caused more than millions deaths and injuries around the world, resulting in severe damage on global economies and people's lives. Faced with threats brought along with the unknown virus, all countries worldwide have taken the initiative and adopted countermeasures to mitigate serious risks from the outbreak. When the outbreak hit Taiwan, we immediately formed a Group Pandemic Prevention Committee and implemented measures including environmental disinfection, entrance inspection, daily body temperature checking, pandemic status checking and split operations. By doing this, we ensured the health of our employees and family members as well as the normal operation of the Company.

Although 2020 was a challenging year for the Company, thanks to the dedication, courage and resilience of all our employees, we have been able to operate steadily. In Hon Chuan, we review all results for improvement - in terms of corporate governance - we hire external consultants to assist in establishing a confidential information protection system and set up a Trade Secret Protection Promotion Committee to strengthen internal confidential information management within the Company and prevent the infringement of confidential information of others. As well as this, we also require our employees to sign the "Letter of Integrity and Honesty" and our suppliers also sign the "Declaration of Integrity" to implement the Company's Integrity Management Policy. In terms of food safety - we work with our customers to maintain product safety in a proactive manner and have been awarded the best partner by Vitalong and UCC. In terms of the environment - we are constantly promoting environmental policies with energy conservation and environmental protection as our focus of implementation.