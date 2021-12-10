Taiwan Hon Chuan : CSR Report

In 2020, the spread of COVID-19 caused more than millions deaths and injuries around the world, resulting in severe damage on global economies and people's lives. Faced with threats brought along with the unknown virus, all countries worldwide have taken the initiative and adopted countermeasures to mitigate serious risks from the outbreak. When the outbreak hit Taiwan, we immediately formed a Group Pandemic Prevention Committee and implemented measures including environmental disinfection, entrance inspection, daily body temperature checking, pandemic status checking and split operations. By doing this, we ensured the health of our employees and family members as well as the normal operation of the Company.
Although 2020 was a challenging year for the Company, thanks to the dedication, courage and resilience of all our employees, we have been able to operate steadily. In Hon Chuan, we review all results for improvement - in terms of corporate governance - we hire external consultants to assist in establishing a confidential information protection system and set up a Trade Secret Protection Promotion Committee to strengthen internal confidential information management within the Company and prevent the infringement of confidential information of others. As well as this, we also require our employees to sign the "Letter of Integrity and Honesty" and our suppliers also sign the "Declaration of Integrity" to implement the Company's Integrity Management Policy. In terms of food safety - we work with our customers to maintain product safety in a proactive manner and have been awarded the best partner by Vitalong and UCC. In terms of the environment - we are constantly promoting environmental policies with energy conservation and environmental protection as our focus of implementation.
Our Packaging Business voluntarily introduced the ISO 14001 environmental management system and was certified in 2021. The indicators for power conservation, water saving, air emission and waste reduction have also shown significant improvements. In terms of employees and public welfare - the Hon Chuan Academy established the "Elite Cultivation Program" in 2020, to train talented people in the hope that we will develop more professional talent and for them to be retained at the Company. This will help us improve the work place and we hope that we will become a Company that makes our colleagues happy and safe. At the same time, by utilizing our resources, we continue to participate in social caring events to give back to society and care for the disadvantaged groups to fulfill our corporate social responsibility. Looking ahead, not to forget the original goal, Taiwan Hon Chuan (THC) will continue to strive towards our enterprise purposes: "acquiring good business reputation, developing global markets, respecting our customers, caring for our employees and fulfilling our social responsibilities." By promoting its overall competitiveness and enhancing ESG promotion and maintaining good interaction with stakeholders to become close partners; Work together for the sustainable goals of environmental protection, social participation, and corporate governance, to fulfill the expectations of shareholders, employees, and the community of the Company.
CEO C h a i r m a n
3
CSR Committee
Corporate Social
Responsibility Committee
102-19~102-21
THC has been persistent in achieving these following
goals: "sustaining a reputable brand, looking after
our employees, fulfilling social responsibilities, expanding globally, valuing our customers and nurturing our talents". In addition to pursuing stable growth, THC attaches importance to corporate social responsibility, which is the responsibility of being a corporate citizen. Thus, we have formulated the "Corporate Social Responsibility Best Practice Principles" on November 12, 2015 and established the
"Corporate Social Responsibility Committee"
( hereinafter referred to as CSR Committee) in October 2019, which is responsible for formulating corporate social responsibility policies and promotion plans. In our pursuit of sustainability and profitability, apart from protecting the rights and interests of stakeholders, environmental, social and corporate governance issues have gradually been assimilated into our corporate management policies and operations, in the hopes of promoting national economic, environmental and social progress and improving the quality of life of employees and the community in order to actively act as responsible corporate citizens.
Corporate Social Responsibility Policy
THC takes into consideration the correlation between the development of domestic and international corporate social responsibility principles and corporate core business operations, and the effect of the operation of individual companies and of their respective business groups as a whole on stakeholders. We established CSR promotion points based on the Company's corporate purpose, and the CSR policy is as the right:
Ethical Conduct
Improve corporate governance, comply with laws and regulations, keep social justice
Care for Employees
Enable employees career plans, care for employees' body and mind, build up best companies to work for
Contribute to the Society
Sustainable environmental protection, social participation, protecting the rights and interests of stakeholders
4
CSR Committee
CSR Structure
The CSR Committee is chaired by the CEO and Chairman of THC, and the General Administration Department is responsible for holding meetings, collecting information, and reporting to the Board. Under the Committee are four teams - Corporate Governance, Sustainable Environment, Products and Services, Employees/Social Care - each of which is responsible for the stakeholder consultation and implementation of various works. Externally, the CSR Committee centrally takes charge of coordinating the audit, third-party certification and release of the report; internally, each of the four teams operates separately. When the report is complete, the CSR promotion committee members will review it to identify material topics to be included, and report to the Board. In the future, the Committee will hold regular CSR meetings to draw up the Company's annual implementation objectives and plans, and track implementation performance. In 2020, the THC CSR report was released in order to meet the expectations of governments worldwide, capital markets, supply chains and other stakeholders for sustainable development of THC.
Chairperson
CEO Tsao, Hsih-Chung
Chairman Dai, Hung-Chuan
Promotion
Member
Promotion Team
Corporate
Sustainable
Products and
Governance
Environment
Employees/Social Care Team
Services Team
Team
Team
•
Corporate
•
Environmental
•
Customer
•
Salary and Benefit
Governance
Policy
Service
•
Labor Relation
•
Integrity
•
Energy
•
Quality Control
•
Occupational Safety and
Management
Conservation
•
Food Safety
Health
•
Performance
and Carbon
•
Third Party
•
Talent Cultivation
Reduction
Management
•
Energy
Inspection
•
Friendly Workplace
•
Risk
•
Innovation/Gree
Management
•
Social Charity Events
Management
•
Water
n Products
•
Information
•
Supply Chain
Resources/Air/
Disclosure
Waste
Management
•
Legal
Management
Compliance
•
Green Process
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
THC - Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:05 UTC.