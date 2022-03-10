Taiwan Hon Chuan : THC February 2022 Revenue Report

2022-03-10 THC (TWSE: 9939.TT) today announced its net revenues for February 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenues for February 2022 were approximately NT$ 1.52 billion, an increase of 11.27 percent over February 2021.

THC Revenue Report (Consolidated) Unit: NT$ thousand

PeriodNet Revenues

Current Month 1,529,128

Corresponding month in prior year 1,296,550

YOY Increase (Decrease) 232,578

YOY Increase (Decrease) % 17.94

Year-to-date 3,492,252

Comparable Year-to-date Period in Prior Year 3,138,574

YOY Increase (Decrease) 353,678