  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    9939   TW0009939009

TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9939)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Taiwan Hon Chuan : THC February 2022 Revenue Report

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
2022-03-10 THC (TWSE: 9939.TT) today announced its net revenues for February 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenues for February 2022 were approximately NT$ 1.52 billion, an increase of 11.27 percent over February 2021.
THC Revenue Report (Consolidated) Unit: NT$ thousand
PeriodNet Revenues
Current Month 1,529,128
Corresponding month in prior year 1,296,550
YOY Increase (Decrease) 232,578
YOY Increase (Decrease) % 17.94
Year-to-date 3,492,252
Comparable Year-to-date Period in Prior Year 3,138,574
YOY Increase (Decrease) 353,678
YOY Increase (Decrease) % 11.27

Disclaimer

THC - Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 21 082 M 744 M 744 M
Net income 2021 1 928 M 68,0 M 68,0 M
Net Debt 2021 10 160 M 359 M 359 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 5,75%
Capitalization 21 123 M 745 M 745 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Managers and Directors
Shih Chung Tsao President, Managing Director & Director
Ya Wen Cheng Chief Financial Officer, Head-Audit & Group VP
Hung Chuan Tai Chairman
Chien-Hsia Tsao AVP-Technical, Research & Development Technical
Ching Chuan Yen Senior Assistant VP-General Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.2.51%745
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-23.07%7 305
APTARGROUP, INC.-10.03%7 224
FP CORPORATION-21.81%2 168
SCIENTEX BERHAD-14.82%1 483
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-18.30%742