Taiwan Hon Chuan : THC November 2021 Revenue Report

2021-12-11 THC (TWSE: 9939.TT) today announced its net revenues for November 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for November 2021 were approximately NT$ 1.6 billion, an increase of 13.81 percent over November 2020.

THC Revenue Report (Consolidated) Unit: NT$ thousand

PeriodNet Revenues

Current Month 1,600,147

Corresponding month in prior year 1,406,017

YOY Increase (Decrease) 194,130

YOY Increase (Decrease) % 13.81

Year-to-date 19,756,205

Comparable Year-to-date Period in Prior Year 18,036,505

YOY Increase (Decrease) 1,719,700