    9939   TW0009939009

TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(9939)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Hon Chuan : THC November 2021 Revenue Report

12/10/2021 | 03:22am EST
2021-12-11 THC (TWSE: 9939.TT) today announced its net revenues for November 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for November 2021 were approximately NT$ 1.6 billion, an increase of 13.81 percent over November 2020.
THC Revenue Report (Consolidated) Unit: NT$ thousand
PeriodNet Revenues
Current Month 1,600,147
Corresponding month in prior year 1,406,017
YOY Increase (Decrease) 194,130
YOY Increase (Decrease) % 13.81
Year-to-date 19,756,205
Comparable Year-to-date Period in Prior Year 18,036,505
YOY Increase (Decrease) 1,719,700
YOY Increase (Decrease) % 9.53

Disclaimer

THC - Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 082 M 761 M 761 M
Net income 2021 1 928 M 69,6 M 69,6 M
Net Debt 2021 10 160 M 367 M 367 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 6,20%
Capitalization 19 598 M 707 M 707 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 68,10 TWD
Average target price 110,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shih Chung Tsao President, Managing Director & Director
Ya Wen Cheng Chief Financial Officer, Head-Audit & Group VP
Hung Chuan Tai Chairman
Chien-Hsia Tsao AVP-Technical, Research & Development Technical
Ching Chuan Yen Senior Assistant VP-General Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN HON CHUAN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.12.94%707
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.27.48%9 759
APTARGROUP, INC.-11.74%7 953
FP CORPORATION-6.81%2 904
SCIENTEX BERHAD8.36%1 682
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED56.34%930