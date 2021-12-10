Taiwan Hon Chuan : THC November 2021 Revenue Report

2021-12-11 THC (TWSE: 9939.TT) today announced its net revenues for November 2021: On a consolidated basis, revenues for November 2021 were approximately NT$ 1.6 billion, an increase of 13.81 percent over November 2020.
THC Revenue Report (Consolidated) Unit: NT$ thousand
PeriodNet Revenues
Current Month 1,600,147
Corresponding month in prior year 1,406,017
YOY Increase (Decrease) 194,130
YOY Increase (Decrease) % 13.81
Year-to-date 19,756,205
Comparable Year-to-date Period in Prior Year 18,036,505
YOY Increase (Decrease) 1,719,700
YOY Increase (Decrease) % 9.53
Disclaimer
THC - Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:21:07 UTC.