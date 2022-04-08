Taiwan Hopax Chems Mfg : On behalf of subsidiary,KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD. Announcement to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to stop work.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08 2.Company name:KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% of the company's directly owned subsidiaries 5.Cause of occurrence: The company's subsidiary, KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD., cooperated with the local government's new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention work, extended shutdown until 24:00 on April 12. 6.Countermeasures: (1)The company cooperates with the epidemic prevention regulations, to ensure the safety and health of employees. (2)Some manpower stays on standby and keeps in touch with customers and suppliers to prepare for resumption of work. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: It is estimated that the suspension of operations will have no significant impact on the financial business of the Company.