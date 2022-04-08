Taiwan Hopax Chems Mfg : On behalf of subsidiary,KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD. Announcement to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to stop work.
04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN HOPAX CHEMS.MFG.CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/08
Time of announcement
13:58:40
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary,KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER
PRODUCTS CO.,LTD. Announcement to cooperate with the local
government's epidemic prevention policy to stop work.
Date of events
2022/04/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% of the company's directly
owned subsidiaries
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company's subsidiary, KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.,
cooperated with the local government's new crown pneumonia epidemic
prevention work, extended shutdown until 24:00 on April 12.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The company cooperates with the epidemic prevention regulations,
to ensure the safety and health of employees.
(2)Some manpower stays on standby and keeps in touch with customers
and suppliers to prepare for resumption of work.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is estimated that the suspension of operations will have no
significant impact on the financial business of the Company.
Taiwan Hopax Chems. MFG. Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:07 UTC.