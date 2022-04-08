Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Taiwan Hopax Chems.Mfg.Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6509   TW0006509003

TAIWAN HOPAX CHEMS.MFG.CO.,LTD.

(6509)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-06
56.00 TWD   -2.95%
03/31Taiwan Hopax Chems.Mfg.Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021Taiwan Hopax Chems.Mfg.Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Taiwan Hopax Chems.Mfg.Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
News 
Most relevant

Taiwan Hopax Chems Mfg : On behalf of subsidiary,KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD. Announcement to cooperate with the local government's epidemic prevention policy to stop work.

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN HOPAX CHEMS.MFG.CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/08 Time of announcement 13:58:40
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary,KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER
PRODUCTS CO.,LTD. Announcement to cooperate with the local
government's epidemic prevention policy to stop work.
Date of events 2022/04/08 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/08
2.Company name:KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% of the company's directly
owned subsidiaries
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company's subsidiary, KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.,
cooperated with the local government's new crown pneumonia epidemic
prevention work, extended shutdown until 24:00 on April 12.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The company cooperates with the epidemic prevention regulations,
   to ensure the safety and health of employees.
(2)Some manpower stays on standby and keeps in touch with customers
   and suppliers to prepare for resumption of work.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is estimated that the suspension of operations will have no
significant impact on the financial business of the Company.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Hopax Chems. MFG. Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
