Taiwan Hopax Chems Mfg : On behalf of subsidiary,KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD. Announcement to cooperate with local government's epidemic prevention policy to extend suspended operation.

04/13/2022 | 03:55am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: TAIWAN HOPAX CHEMS.MFG.CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/13
Time of announcement
15:48:17
Subject
On behalf of subsidiary,KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS
CO.,LTD. Announcement to cooperate with local government's
epidemic prevention policy to extend suspended operation.
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/13
2.Company name:KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% of the company's directly
owned subsidiaries
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company's subsidiary, KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.,
cooperated with the local government's new crown pneumonia epidemic
prevention work, extended shutdown until 24:00 on April 19.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The company cooperates with the epidemic prevention regulations,
to ensure the safety and health of employees.
(2)Some manpower stays on standby and keeps in touch with customers
and suppliers to prepare for resumption of work.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
No significant impact on financial business estimates.
Any material change of the impact will be announced.
