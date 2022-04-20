Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Taiwan Hopax Chems.Mfg.Co.,Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6509   TW0006509003

TAIWAN HOPAX CHEMS.MFG.CO.,LTD.

(6509)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Taiwan Hopax Chems Mfg : On behalf of subsidiary,KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD. Announcement to cooperate with local government's epidemic prevention policy to extend suspended operation.

04/20/2022 | 05:05am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN HOPAX CHEMS.MFG.CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/20 Time of announcement 16:54:04
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary,KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS
CO.,LTD. Announcement to cooperate with local government's
epidemic prevention policy to extend suspended operation.
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20
2.Company name:KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% of the company's directly
owned subsidiaries
5.Cause of occurrence:
The company's subsidiary, KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.,
followed the local government's policy to suspend operation until April 19th.
Currently the suspention of production period is prolonged in accordance with
the local government's pandemic prevention measures.
KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD. will apply for resumption
according to the specific regulations.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The company cooperates with the epidemic prevention regulations,
   to ensure the safety and health of employees.
(2)Some manpower stays on standby and keeps in touch with customers
   and suppliers to prepare for resumption of work.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It's forecasted that the partial shipments in April will be postponed to May.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Hopax Chems. MFG. Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 09:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
