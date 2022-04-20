Taiwan Hopax Chems Mfg : On behalf of subsidiary,KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD. Announcement to cooperate with local government's epidemic prevention policy to extend suspended operation.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20 2.Company name:KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% of the company's directly owned subsidiaries 5.Cause of occurrence: The company's subsidiary, KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD., followed the local government's policy to suspend operation until April 19th. Currently the suspention of production period is prolonged in accordance with the local government's pandemic prevention measures. KUNSHAN HOPAX PAPER PRODUCTS CO.,LTD. will apply for resumption according to the specific regulations. 6.Countermeasures: (1)The company cooperates with the epidemic prevention regulations, to ensure the safety and health of employees. (2)Some manpower stays on standby and keeps in touch with customers and suppliers to prepare for resumption of work. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: It's forecasted that the partial shipments in April will be postponed to May.