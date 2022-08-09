Taiwan Kong King : According to Article 22, Paragraph 1, Paragraph 3 Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09 2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1)Name:Headway Holdings Limited (2)Relationship with lender:100% wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):106,059 (4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0 (5)New loan (thousand NTD):50,000 (6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate:Yes (7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:50,000 (8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Working capital 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):None 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)30,448；(2)30,662 5.Method of calculation of interest:Not be lower than the one-year fixed deposit interest rate of Bank of Taiwan, and the interest is deducted in advance. 6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:(1)Calculated from the date of loan, the period does not exceed 1 year. (2)Calculated from the date of loan, the period does not exceed 1 year. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):50,000 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:4.71 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:The parent 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None