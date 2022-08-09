Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Taiwan Kong King Co.,Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3093   TW0003093001

TAIWAN KONG KING CO.,LTD

(3093)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-07
114.50 TWD   -0.87%
07:36aTAIWAN KONG KING : The 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements are approved by the Board of Directors
PU
07:36aTAIWAN KONG KING : According to Article 22, Paragraph 1, Paragraph 3 Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements
PU
07:26aTAIWAN KONG KING : The company's Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 1st Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Kong King : According to Article 22, Paragraph 1, Paragraph 3 Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN KONG KING CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 17:25:58
Subject 
 According to Article 22, Paragraph 1, Paragraph 3
Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making
of Endorsements
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/09
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Name:Headway Holdings Limited
(2)Relationship with lender:100% wholly owned subsidiary of the Company
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD):106,059
(4)Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD):0
(5)New loan (thousand NTD):50,000
(6)Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate:Yes
(7)Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:50,000
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):Working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)30,448；(2)30,662
5.Method of calculation of interest:Not be lower than the one-year
fixed deposit interest rate of Bank of Taiwan, and the interest is
deducted in advance.
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:(1)Calculated from the date
of loan, the period does not exceed 1 year.
(2)Calculated from the date of loan, the period does not exceed
1 year.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):50,000
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:4.71
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:The parent
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Kong King Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIWAN KONG KING CO.,LTD
07:36aTAIWAN KONG KING : The 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements are approved by the Board..
PU
07:36aTAIWAN KONG KING : According to Article 22, Paragraph 1, Paragraph 3 Regulations Governing..
PU
07:26aTAIWAN KONG KING : The company's Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 1st..
PU
07:26aTAIWAN KONG KING : The Board resolved the change in par value per share
PU
08/08Taiwan Kong King Company Limited Reports Sales Revenue Results for the Month and Year t..
CI
07/18TAIWAN KONG KING : Following the rule of Announcement of Attention to Trading Information ..
PU
06/14TAIWAN KONG KING : Important resolution of a shareholders' meeting for 2022
PU
05/12Taiwan Kong King Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
03/24Taiwan Kong King Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/22TAIWAN KONG KING : Announcement of the resolution on ex-dividend record date and payment d..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 2 023 M - -
Net income 2021 269 M - -
Net cash 2021 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 7,42%
Capitalization 4 155 M 138 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart TAIWAN KONG KING CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Kong King Co.,Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN KONG KING CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Feng Ying Liao General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Mei Fen Chen CFO, Director, Deputy GM & Deputy Spokesman
Shu-Chan Ho Chairman
Chao Chien Liu Independent Director
Wen Yuan Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN KONG KING CO.,LTD34.86%138
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-31.48%93 806
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-8.90%31 948
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-6.38%25 377
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-23.08%14 876
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA14.45%13 226