    3093   TW0003093001

TAIWAN KONG KING CO.,LTD

(3093)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-14
152.00 TWD   -2.88%
06/14TAIWAN KONG KING : Important resolution of a shareholders' meeting for 2022
PU
05/12Taiwan Kong King Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/24Taiwan Kong King Co.,Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Taiwan Kong King : Following the rule of Announcement of Attention to Trading Information , the Company discloses relevant financial information for investors' reference.

07/18/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN KONG KING CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/18 Time of announcement 15:41:37
Subject 
 Following the rule of Announcement of Attention to
Trading Information , the Company discloses relevant
financial information for investors' reference.
Date of events 2022/07/18 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/18
2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TPEx to announce relevant information.
3.Financial and business information:
Unit:NT$M
(1)Single month
Period                          MAY 2022      MAY 2021         YoY Change
Item                                                              (%)
Revenue                            269            210            +28%
Profit before tax                   35             19            +84%
Net Income Attributable to
Stockholders of the parent          28             14            +100%
EPS (NT$)                         0.78            0.4            +95%
(2)Cumulative in the last two months
Period                         APR and MAY       APR and MAY     YoY Change
Item                              (2022)            (2021)           (%)
Revenue                             587            373            +57%
Profit before tax                   102             27            +278%
Net Income Attributable to
Stockholders of the parent           82             20            +310%
EPS (NT$)                          2.26           0.56            +303%
(3)Single season
Period                           Q1 2022        Q1 2021          YoY Change
Item                                                                (%)
Revenue                             593            403            +47%
Profit before tax                   154             50            +208%
Net Income Attributable to
Stockholders of the parent          124             43            +188%
EPS (NT$)                          3.44           1.19            +189%
(4)Cumulative for the last four seasons
Period                           Latest 4 quarters accumulation
Item                                 (Q2 2021  to Q1 2022)
Revenue                                     2,213
Profit before tax                             437
Net Income Attributable to
Stockholders of the parent                    350
EPS (NT$)                                    9.66
4.Any material information that needs to be specified
 according to Article 4 of Taipei Exchange Procedures
for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information
of Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None
5.Any material information in a press conference listed
 under Article 11 of Taipei Exchange Procedures for
Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of
 Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Note 1: The above financial data for April & May 2022 and the same
period of last year are from the company of consolidated self-settlement
prepared in accordance with IFRS standards whithout audited by accountants
and is only for investment reference.
Note 2: The 1st quarter of year 2022 is the recent quarter, and are the
consolidated figures compiled by IFRS,and have been audited by accountants
for investors' reference only.
Note 3: The cumulative total of the most recent four seasons is compiled IFRS
from the 2nd quarter of year 2021 to 1st quarter of year 2022.
The Consolidated report has been audited by the accountants.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Kong King Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
