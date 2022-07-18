Taiwan Kong King : Following the rule of Announcement of Attention to Trading Information , the Company discloses relevant financial information for investors' reference.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/18 2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TPEx to announce relevant information. 3.Financial and business information: Unit:NT$M (1)Single month Period MAY 2022 MAY 2021 YoY Change Item (%) Revenue 269 210 +28% Profit before tax 35 19 +84% Net Income Attributable to Stockholders of the parent 28 14 +100% EPS (NT$) 0.78 0.4 +95% (2)Cumulative in the last two months Period APR and MAY APR and MAY YoY Change Item (2022) (2021) (%) Revenue 587 373 +57% Profit before tax 102 27 +278% Net Income Attributable to Stockholders of the parent 82 20 +310% EPS (NT$) 2.26 0.56 +303% (3)Single season Period Q1 2022 Q1 2021 YoY Change Item (%) Revenue 593 403 +47% Profit before tax 154 50 +208% Net Income Attributable to Stockholders of the parent 124 43 +188% EPS (NT$) 3.44 1.19 +189% (4)Cumulative for the last four seasons Period Latest 4 quarters accumulation Item (Q2 2021 to Q1 2022) Revenue 2,213 Profit before tax 437 Net Income Attributable to Stockholders of the parent 350 EPS (NT$) 9.66 4.Any material information that needs to be specified according to Article 4 of Taipei Exchange Procedures for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None 5.Any material information in a press conference listed under Article 11 of Taipei Exchange Procedures for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None 6.Any other matters that need to be specified: Note 1: The above financial data for April & May 2022 and the same period of last year are from the company of consolidated self-settlement prepared in accordance with IFRS standards whithout audited by accountants and is only for investment reference. Note 2: The 1st quarter of year 2022 is the recent quarter, and are the consolidated figures compiled by IFRS,and have been audited by accountants for investors' reference only. Note 3: The cumulative total of the most recent four seasons is compiled IFRS from the 2nd quarter of year 2021 to 1st quarter of year 2022. The Consolidated report has been audited by the accountants.