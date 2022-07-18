Taiwan Kong King : Following the rule of Announcement of Attention to Trading Information , the Company discloses relevant financial information for investors' reference.
07/18/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TAIWAN KONG KING CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/18
Time of announcement
15:41:37
Subject
Following the rule of Announcement of Attention to
Trading Information , the Company discloses relevant
financial information for investors' reference.
Date of events
2022/07/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/18
2.Cause of occurrence:Request by TPEx to announce relevant information.
3.Financial and business information:
Unit:NT$M
(1)Single month
Period MAY 2022 MAY 2021 YoY Change
Item (%)
Revenue 269 210 +28%
Profit before tax 35 19 +84%
Net Income Attributable to
Stockholders of the parent 28 14 +100%
EPS (NT$) 0.78 0.4 +95%
(2)Cumulative in the last two months
Period APR and MAY APR and MAY YoY Change
Item (2022) (2021) (%)
Revenue 587 373 +57%
Profit before tax 102 27 +278%
Net Income Attributable to
Stockholders of the parent 82 20 +310%
EPS (NT$) 2.26 0.56 +303%
(3)Single season
Period Q1 2022 Q1 2021 YoY Change
Item (%)
Revenue 593 403 +47%
Profit before tax 154 50 +208%
Net Income Attributable to
Stockholders of the parent 124 43 +188%
EPS (NT$) 3.44 1.19 +189%
(4)Cumulative for the last four seasons
Period Latest 4 quarters accumulation
Item (Q2 2021 to Q1 2022)
Revenue 2,213
Profit before tax 437
Net Income Attributable to
Stockholders of the parent 350
EPS (NT$) 9.66
4.Any material information that needs to be specified
according to Article 4 of Taipei Exchange Procedures
for Verification and Disclosure of Material Information
of Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None
5.Any material information in a press conference listed
under Article 11 of Taipei Exchange Procedures for
Verification and Disclosure of Material Information of
Companies with TPEx Listed Securities:None
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Note 1: The above financial data for April & May 2022 and the same
period of last year are from the company of consolidated self-settlement
prepared in accordance with IFRS standards whithout audited by accountants
and is only for investment reference.
Note 2: The 1st quarter of year 2022 is the recent quarter, and are the
consolidated figures compiled by IFRS,and have been audited by accountants
for investors' reference only.
Note 3: The cumulative total of the most recent four seasons is compiled IFRS
from the 2nd quarter of year 2021 to 1st quarter of year 2022.
The Consolidated report has been audited by the accountants.
Taiwan Kong King Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:53:00 UTC.