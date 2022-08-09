Taiwan Kong King : The 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements are approved by the Board of Directors
08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN KONG KING CO.,LTD
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/09
Time of announcement
17:24:03
Subject
The 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements are
approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events
2022/08/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors submitted or approved:2022/08/09
2.Date of the audit committee approved:2022/08/09
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or unaudited financial
information of the reporting period(XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,501,392
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):510,088
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):312,825
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):301,831
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):245,120
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):245,120
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):6.75
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,134,384
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):1,073,792
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,060,592
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Taiwan Kong King Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:04 UTC.