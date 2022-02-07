Log in
    2841   TW0002841004

TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(2841)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Taiwan Land Development : According to TWSE announcement： The listed securities of TLDC has been placed under an altered trading method.

02/07/2022 | 06:20am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Land Development Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/02/07 Time of announcement 19:11:59
Subject 
 According to TWSE announcement�G
The listed securities of TLDC has been placed under an
altered trading method.
Date of events 2022/02/07 To which item it meets paragraph 1
Statement 
1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/02/07
2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition
announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:
 TLDC has been found in fulfillment of provisions under Article 49,
 Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 3 of the Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock
 Exchange Corporation(��Operating Rules��) and trading of it ssecurities has
 previously been placed under altered trading method.Now it is found in
 fulfillment of provisions listed under Article 49, Paragraph 1,
 Subparagraph 9 and Article 49-2, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 3 of the
 Operating Rules.As a result, the TWSE has announced that said company's
 listed securities will be in a merged case under an altered trading method
 and will be subjected to the periodic call auction trading method starting
 on February8, 2022.
3.Handling result (Please enter ��Altered trading method��,
��trading suspension��, or ��delisting��):Altered trading method
4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting
of shares (merged case):2022/02/08
5.Countermeasures:2022/02/07 received the notice,the company has negotiated
 with the relevant parties on the billing payment.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The company was previously affected by the new coronavirus epidemic.
 The previous letter asked the central bank to assist in the processing of
 the lenient refund. It has been approved by the Taiwan Clearing House.
7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities
is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors
should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA

Disclaimer

TLC – Taiwan Land Development Corporation published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 11:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
