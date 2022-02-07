Taiwan Land Development : According to TWSE announcement： The listed securities of TLDC has been placed under an altered trading method.

Statement

1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/02/07 2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange: TLDC has been found in fulfillment of provisions under Article 49, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 3 of the Operating Rules of the Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation(��Operating Rules��) and trading of it ssecurities has previously been placed under altered trading method.Now it is found in fulfillment of provisions listed under Article 49, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 9 and Article 49-2, Paragraph 1, Subparagraph 3 of the Operating Rules.As a result, the TWSE has announced that said company's listed securities will be in a merged case under an altered trading method and will be subjected to the periodic call auction trading method starting on February8, 2022. 3.Handling result (Please enter ��Altered trading method��, ��trading suspension��, or ��delisting��):Altered trading method 4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting of shares (merged case):2022/02/08 5.Countermeasures:2022/02/07 received the notice,the company has negotiated with the relevant parties on the billing payment. 6.Any other matters that need to be specified: The company was previously affected by the new coronavirus epidemic. The previous letter asked the central bank to assist in the processing of the lenient refund. It has been approved by the Taiwan Clearing House. 7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA