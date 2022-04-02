Taiwan Land Development : According to TWSE announcement： Trading the listed securities of TLDC will be suspended with effect.

Statement

1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/04/01 2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange: Trading of the listed securities of Taiwan Land Development Corporation (code:2841) will be suspended with effect from April 7, 2022. 3.Handling result (Please enter "Altered trading method", "trading suspension", or "delisting"):trading suspension 4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting of shares (merged case):2022/04/07 5.Countermeasures: The company will complete the procedures as soon as possible, and submit the financial statements to the audit committee for review. 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None 7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA