Taiwan Land Development : According to TWSE announcement： Trading the listed securities of TLDC will be suspended with effect.
04/02/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Provided by: Taiwan Land Development Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/02
Time of announcement
14:37:48
Subject
According to TWSE announcement：
Trading the listed securities of TLDC will be
suspended with effect.
Date of events
2022/04/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 1
Statement
1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/04/01
2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition
announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:
Trading of the listed securities of Taiwan Land Development Corporation
(code:2841) will be suspended with effect from April 7, 2022.
3.Handling result (Please enter "Altered trading method",
"trading suspension", or "delisting"):trading suspension
4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting
of shares (merged case):2022/04/07
5.Countermeasures:
The company will complete the procedures as soon as possible, and submit
the financial statements to the audit committee for review.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities
is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors
should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA
TLC – Taiwan Land Development Corporation published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 06:43:00 UTC.