Taiwan Land Development : Announcement of Board of the Company resolved to implement a private placement.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/13 2.Types of securities privately placed:Common share 3.Counterparties for private placement and their relationship with the Company:The target of this private placement of common share is limited to the specified person who is in conformity with the regulations of Article 43-6 of Securities and Exchange Act, and is limited to strategic investors. 4.Number of shares or bonds privately placed:95,000,000 shares 5.Amount limit of the private placement:Not exceeding 200,000,000 shares. 6.Pricing basis of private placement and its reasonableness: (1)The regular shareholders' meeting convened by the Company on August 26, 2011 resolved on the proposal, which is to issue common shares by raising capital through private placement. In addition, the Company expects to implement the private placement proposal within the amount limit of 200,000 thousand shares in three installments within one year from the day on which the board of directors resolves on the private placement. (2)According to the resolution of the regular shareholders' meeting as the stated above, the offering price of this private placement shall not be lower than 80% of the higher price (the reference price) calculated by the following two benchmarks: A.The simple average closing price of the common shares of the Company for either the 1, 3, or 5 business days before the price determination date, after adjustment for any distribution of stock dividends, cash dividends or capital reduction. B.The simple average closing price of the common shares of the Company for the 30 business days before the price determination date, after adjustment for any distribution of stock dividends, cash dividends, or capital reduction. C.The Company was suspended from trading for some reasons since April 7, 2022.After inquiries, Securities and Futures Bureau proposed that the latest trading day-April 6, 2022, be the latest business day, as the basis for the calculation in the above-mentioned resolutions of the regular shareholders' meeting , and the date of the board resolution shall be the date of private placement pricing. D.The closing price of the 1 business day before the pricing date , that is, the latest business day, April 7, 2022, was NT$2.68. The closing price of the 3 business day before the pricing date was NT$3.3, the one of the 5 business day before the pricing date was NT$3.43, and the average one for the 30 business days before the pricing date is NT$3.42. E.Furthermore, according to the resolution of the regular shareholders' meeting, the price per share of privately placed common shares shall not be lower than 80 percent of the reference price. The price of this private placement is NT$3.43, which is not lower than the private placement price required by the above-mentioned regular shareholders' meeting. (3)In this private placement, 95,000,000 common shares will be issued, and the price per share of privately placed common shares is NT$3.43, raising funds of NT$325,850,000. 7.Use of the funds raised in this private placement: In addition to introducing strategic investors to enhance the Company's competitiveness, the funds obtained through this private placement will be employed to develop and revitalize the Company's assets. It is expected that this private placement will improve the flexibility and agility of the Company's fundraising, revitalize the Company's assets, enhance the Company's future operational performance, replenish and maintain sufficient working capital to meet future business growth, and repay bank borrowings, which can save interest expenses, thereby strengthening the financial structure and reducing the Company's financial risks. 8.Reason for conducting non-public offering:Taking the following perspectives into consideration, the Company plans to issue new shares through private placement to raise capital instead of public offering：capital market conditions, timeliness, feasibility, cost of issuance and the actual demand of introducing strategic investors. It is also considered that the private placement method is relatively rapid and handy, and restrictions regarding private equity shares not being able to transfer freely within three years will further ensure the long-term collaborative relationship between the Company and investment partners. Furthermore, by authorizing the Board of Directors to handle private placements according to the concrete demand of the Company's operations, it will also effectively increase the flexibility and agility of the Company's fundraising. Therefore, it is proposed to issue securities in private placements instead of public offerings. The implementation of the plan is expected to have a positive influence on shareholders' equity by enhancing the financial structure and strengthening operational efficiency. 9.Objections or qualified opinions from independent directors: The two independent directors questioned the company's private placement before the financial report was completed; the other independent directors and directors supported it, and the case was passed by two-thirds of the seats. 10.Actual price determination date:2022/07/13 11.Reference price:NT$3.43 12.Actual private placement price, and conversion or subscription price: NT$3.43 13.Rights and obligations of these new shares privately placed:The rights and obligations of private placement of new stocks are the same as the common stocks issued by the Company. The private placement of securities shall not be freely transferred within three years from the date of delivery, except in cases stipulated in Article 43-8 of Securities and Exchange Act. 14.Record date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 15.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:N/A 16.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible influence of change in shareholding ratio of TWSE-listed common shares if all privately placed corporate bonds are converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TWSE - listed common shares (A), (A) / common shares issued):N/A 17.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of TWSE -listed common shares does not reach 60million and the ratio does not reach 25%:N/A 18.Any other matters that need to be specified:The payment period for this private placement of common shares is in accordance with the provision of Article 3, Paragraph 2 of the "Directions for Public Companies Conducting Private Placements of Securities": A company conducting a private placement shall collect the price of the shares or subscription in full within 15 days starting from the day on which the board of directors resolves on the price determination date. However, if the private placement additionally requires an approval from the FSC or another competent authority, the company shall collect the price of the shares or subscription in full within 15 days from the date it receives the approval of the FSC or the other competent authority.