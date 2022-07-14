Taiwan Land Development : Announcement of Board of the Company resolved to implement a private placement.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/13
2.Types of securities privately placed:Common share
3.Counterparties for private placement and their relationship with
the Company:The target of this private placement of common share is limited
to the specified person who is in conformity with the regulations of Article
43-6 of Securities and Exchange Act, and is limited to strategic investors.
4.Number of shares or bonds privately placed:95,000,000 shares
5.Amount limit of the private placement:Not exceeding 200,000,000 shares.
6.Pricing basis of private placement and its reasonableness:
(1)The regular shareholders' meeting convened by the Company on
August 26, 2011 resolved on the proposal, which is to issue common
shares by raising capital through private placement. In addition,
the Company expects to implement the private placement proposal
within the amount limit of 200,000 thousand shares in three
installments within one year from the day on which the board of
directors resolves on the private placement.
(2)According to the resolution of the regular shareholders' meeting
as the stated above, the offering price of this private placement
shall not be lower than 80% of the higher price
(the reference price) calculated by the following two benchmarks:
A.The simple average closing price of the common shares of the
Company for either the 1, 3, or 5 business days before the price
determination date, after adjustment for any distribution of stock
dividends, cash dividends or capital reduction.
B.The simple average closing price of the common shares of the
Company for the 30 business days before the price determination
date, after adjustment for any distribution of stock dividends,
cash dividends, or capital reduction.
C.The Company was suspended from trading for some reasons since
April 7, 2022.After inquiries, Securities and Futures Bureau
proposed that the latest trading day-April 6, 2022, be the
latest business day, as the basis for the calculation in the
above-mentioned resolutions of the regular shareholders' meeting
, and the date of the board resolution shall be the date of
private placement pricing.
D.The closing price of the 1 business day before the pricing date
, that is, the latest business day, April 7, 2022, was NT$2.68.
The closing price of the 3 business day before the pricing date
was NT$3.3, the one of the 5 business day before the pricing date
was NT$3.43, and the average one for the 30 business days before
the pricing date is NT$3.42.
E.Furthermore, according to the resolution of the regular
shareholders' meeting, the price per share of privately placed
common shares shall not be lower than 80 percent of the reference
price. The price of this private placement is NT$3.43, which
is not lower than the private placement price required by the
above-mentioned regular shareholders' meeting.
(3)In this private placement, 95,000,000 common shares will be
issued, and the price per share of privately placed common shares
is NT$3.43, raising funds of NT$325,850,000.
7.Use of the funds raised in this private placement:
In addition to introducing strategic investors to enhance the Company's
competitiveness, the funds obtained through this private
placement will be employed to develop and revitalize the Company's
assets. It is expected that this private placement will improve
the flexibility and agility of the Company's fundraising, revitalize
the Company's assets, enhance the Company's future operational
performance, replenish and maintain sufficient working capital to meet
future business growth, and repay bank borrowings, which can save interest
expenses, thereby strengthening the financial structure and reducing the
Company's financial risks.
8.Reason for conducting non-public offering:Taking the following perspectives
into consideration, the Company plans to issue new shares through private
placement to raise capital instead of public offering：capital market
conditions, timeliness, feasibility, cost of issuance and the actual demand
of introducing strategic investors. It is also considered that the private
placement method is relatively rapid and handy, and restrictions regarding
private equity shares not being able to transfer freely within three years
will further ensure the long-term collaborative relationship between the
Company and investment partners.
Furthermore, by authorizing the Board of Directors to handle private
placements according to the concrete demand of the Company's operations,
it will also effectively increase the flexibility and agility of the
Company's fundraising. Therefore, it is proposed to issue securities in
private placements instead of public offerings. The implementation of the
plan is expected to have a positive influence on shareholders' equity by
enhancing the financial structure and strengthening operational efficiency.
9.Objections or qualified opinions from independent directors:
The two independent directors questioned the company's private placement
before the financial report was completed; the other independent directors
and directors supported it, and the case was passed by two-thirds of the
seats.
10.Actual price determination date:2022/07/13
11.Reference price:NT$3.43
12.Actual private placement price, and conversion or subscription price:
NT$3.43
13.Rights and obligations of these new shares privately placed:The rights
and obligations of private placement of new stocks are the same as
the common stocks issued by the Company. The private placement of
securities shall not be freely transferred within three years from the
date of delivery, except in cases stipulated in Article 43-8 of
Securities and Exchange Act.
14.Record date for any additional share exchange, stock swap,
or subscription:N/A
15.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:N/A
16.For additional share exchange or subscription, possible influence of
change in shareholding ratio of TWSE-listed common shares if all privately
placed corporate bonds are converted and shares subscribed for (no.of TWSE -
listed common shares (A), (A) / common shares issued):N/A
17.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in shareholding
if the aforesaid estimated no.of TWSE -listed common shares does not reach
60million and the ratio does not reach 25%:N/A
18.Any other matters that need to be specified:The payment period for this
private placement of common shares is in accordance with the provision
of Article 3, Paragraph 2 of the "Directions for Public Companies
Conducting Private Placements of Securities": A company conducting a
private placement shall collect the price of the shares or subscription
in full within 15 days starting from the day on which the board of
directors resolves on the price determination date. However, if the
private placement additionally requires an approval from the FSC or
another competent authority, the company shall collect the price of the
shares or subscription in full within 15 days from the date it receives
the approval of the FSC or the other competent authority.