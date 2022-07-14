Taiwan Land Development : Announcement of qualified opinions from some independent directors of the Company

|
Statement
|
1.Meeting date of the board of directors, audit committee or remuneration
committee:2022/07/13
2.Contents of the resolution made by the board of directors, audit committee
or remuneration committee (please enter "board of directors","audit
committee"or "remuneration committee"):board of directors
3.Name and resume of independent director(s) or member(s) of the
audit/remuneration committee that expressed an objection or reserved opinion:
洪榮一、陳錦稷
4.Motion(s) against which the objection or qualified opinion was expressed:
The Company resolved to implement the private placement proposal adopted
by the resolution of the regular shareholders' meeting convened on
August 26 in 2021.
5.Objection or reserved opinion by the aforementioned independent
director(s) or member(s) of the audit/remuneration committee:
Regarding the third private placements by the Board of Directors
of the Company which is convened on July 13 in 2022 resolved to implement
the private placement proposal adopted by the resolution of the regular
shareholders' meeting convened by the Company on August 26 in 2021,
they didn't adopt the financial statements so make the pricing lack of
reasonableness. In addition, it has been determined that the first place
is PESCADORES MERCHANDISE CO., LTD, the following procedures for conducting
this Private Placement is inappropriate, and they requested that this
private placement should be proposed in a shareholders' meeting for
deliberation.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
After inquiries, Securities and Futures Bureau proposed that the latest
trading day-April 6, 2022, be the latest business day, as the basis for the
calculation in the above-mentioned resolutions of the regular shareholders'
placement pricing.
The closing price of the 1 business day before the pricing date, that is, the
latest business day, April 7, 2022, was NT$2.68. The closing price of the 3
business day before the pricing date was NT$3.3, the one of the 5 business
day before the pricing date was NT$3.43, and the average one for the 30
business days before the pricing date is NT$3.42.Furthermore, according to
the resolution of the regular shareholders' meeting, the price per share of
privately placed common shares shall not be lower than 80 percent of the
reference price. The price of this private placement is NT$3.43, which
is not lower than the private placement price required by the above-mentioned
regular shareholders' meeting.Nevertheless, as of now, the Company's annual
financial report has not been completed. The Company will fulfill its
obligation to inform the placees of such matters, and the placees shall
take the investment risk upon his/her consen.
In addition, this is a resolution to implement a private placement case,
which does not involve the selection of applicants, and the company has
suffered financial losses in recent years. It has introduced strategic
investors through private placement to enhance competitiveness and increase
income to make up for losses, which is in line with the company's long-term
development interests. All members of the board of directors of the company
may participate in the discussion and voting of relevant proposals, and there
is no need to withdraw.