Taiwan Land Development : Announcement of the refund of the company.
03/26/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Provided by: Taiwan Land Development Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/26
Time of announcement
12:52:33
Subject
Announcement of the refund of the company.
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 1
Statement
1.Company name (or name of responsible person):TLDC
2.Relationship with the Company:the company
3.Mutual shareholding percentage:NA
4.Date of the loss of creditworthiness:2022/03/25
5.Monetary amount of the loss of creditworthiness:
NTD 1,320,000(700,000/620,000)
6.Other matters of loss of creditworthiness:
The company is negotiating with related parties, resulting in refunds。
7.Countermeasures and protective measures:2022/03/25 received the notice,the
company has negotiated with the relevant parties on the billing payment.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company was previously affected by the new coronavirus epidemic.
The previous letter asked the central bank to assist in the processing of
the lenient refund. It has been approved by the Taiwan Clearing House.
