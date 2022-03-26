Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Land Development Corporation
  News
  Summary
    2841   TW0002841004

TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(2841)
  Report
Taiwan Land Development : Announcement of the refund of the company.

03/26/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Land Development Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/26 Time of announcement 12:52:33
Subject 
 Announcement of the refund of the company.
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 1
Statement 
1.Company name (or name of responsible person):TLDC
2.Relationship with the Company:the company
3.Mutual shareholding percentage:NA
4.Date of the loss of creditworthiness:2022/03/25
5.Monetary amount of the loss of creditworthiness:
 NTD 1,320,000(700,000/620,000)
6.Other matters of loss of creditworthiness:
 The company is negotiating with related parties, resulting in refunds。
7.Countermeasures and protective measures:2022/03/25 received the notice,the
 company has negotiated with the relevant parties on the billing payment.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The company was previously affected by the new coronavirus epidemic.
 The previous letter asked the central bank to assist in the processing of
 the lenient refund. It has been approved by the Taiwan Clearing House.

Disclaimer

TLC – Taiwan Land Development Corporation published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 05:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 335 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2020 -1 833 M -63,9 M -63,9 M
Net Debt 2020 14 329 M 499 M 499 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 656 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 53,5x
EV / Sales 2020 60,0x
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float 80,4%
Managers and Directors
Fu Sheng Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry Nien Manager-Operation Department
Lin Ben Manager-Administration
Fu Lin Kow Director
Ming Chieh Cheng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION-16.90%93
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.42%35 189
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.13%33 225
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.84%33 017
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.29%32 090
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.18%29 976