Taiwan Land Development : The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has not been held before 2022/06/30

Statement

1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/07/05 2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:According to Operating Procedures of TWSE,49-1 section 2. 3.Handling result (Please enter "Altered trading method", "trading suspension", or "delisting"):Altered trading method 4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting of shares (merged case):2022/07/05 5.Countermeasures:The Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 2022/08/25. 6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA 7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA