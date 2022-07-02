Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Land Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2841   TW0002841004

TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(2841)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-04-05
2.680 TWD   -9.76%
01:23aTAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT : The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has not been held before 2022/06/30
PU
06/28TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the refund of the company.
PU
06/24TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT : Received a notice from TWSE to terminate the listing of The Company's securities.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Land Development : The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has not been held before 2022/06/30

07/02/2022 | 01:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Land Development Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/02 Time of announcement 13:04:47
Subject 
 The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has not been
held before 2022/06/30
Date of events 2022/07/01 To which item it meets paragraph 1
Statement 
1.Date of disposition announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:2022/07/05
2.Clauses of Operating Procedures referenced and reason for disposition
announcement by Taiwan Stock Exchange:According to Operating Procedures
of TWSE,49-1 section 2.
3.Handling result (Please enter "Altered trading method",
"trading suspension", or "delisting"):Altered trading method
4.Starting date for altered trading method, trading suspension or delisting
of shares (merged case):2022/07/05
5.Countermeasures:The Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on
2022/08/25.
6.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
7.(Risk Warning) Securities will be delisted if trading of such securities
is not resumed after 6 consecutive months from trading suspension.Investors
should be aware of the potential investment risk.:NA

Disclaimer

TLC – Taiwan Land Development Corporation published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 05:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
