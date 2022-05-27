Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Land Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2841   TW0002841004

TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(2841)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-05
2.680 TWD   -9.76%
07:23aTAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT : To explain a media reporting(Correction)
PU
05/26TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of the refund of the company.
PU
04/29Taiwan Land Development Corporation announced that it expects to receive TWD 240.1 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Land Development : To explain a media reporting(Correction)

05/27/2022 | 07:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Land Development Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/27 Time of announcement 19:07:08
Subject 
 To explain a media reporting(Correction)
Date of events 2022/05/27 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/27
2.Company name:Taiwan Land Development Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:United Daily News
6.Content of the report:As media report
7.Cause of occurrence:Reference towards a 2022/05/27 media report.
8.Countermeasures:To report a clarification.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  In response to WU ZI-JIA's public letter to the shareholders of the
Company, intending to hostile takeover the Company shares at NT$1.5 per
share, WU ZI-JIA has ceased to be a director and vice president of the
Company since 0:00 a.m. on March 15, 2022. When WU ZI-JIA was the former
vice president of the Company, he illegally closes the business, laid off
employees,and changed the person in charge of each subsidiary and
sub-subsidiary company of the Company. After his dismissal, WU ZI-JIA
illegally stole the Company's accounting books, subpoenas and significant
items, which made it thorny for the Company to produce financial statements
and plunged the Company into a serious crisis. Fortunately, with the support
of the major shareholder, the Company's employees led by QIU, YU-YUN,
president of the Company, have gradually stepped out of the haze and stepped
into the light. However, WU ZI-JIA still planned to acquire the Company's
stock at an incredibly low price of NT$1.5 per share when the Company is
turning over a new leaf and had made false claims and even alleged that his
purpose is scrambling the Company's management rights.In addition to
impacting the Company's private placement, this act has also severely
impacted the rights and interests of all shareholders. The Company solemnly
appeals to all sectors of the community of Taiwan and all shareholders to be
prudent. In addition, some shareholders of the Company have notified that
 they had received a letter from WU ZI-JIA's Service Office and signed by
WU ZI-JIA. They have also questioned the infringement of their right of
privacy of their personal information. Hence, the Company has requested the
Prosecutor Office to investigate in accordance with the shareholders' plea.
The Company hopes that all shareholders will continue to support the Company
and make the Company grow and metamorphose.

Disclaimer

TLC – Taiwan Land Development Corporation published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:22:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
