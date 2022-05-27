Taiwan Land Development : To explain a media reporting(Correction)

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/27 2.Company name:Taiwan Land Development Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Name of the reporting media:United Daily News 6.Content of the report:As media report 7.Cause of occurrence:Reference towards a 2022/05/27 media report. 8.Countermeasures:To report a clarification. 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: In response to WU ZI-JIA's public letter to the shareholders of the Company, intending to hostile takeover the Company shares at NT$1.5 per share, WU ZI-JIA has ceased to be a director and vice president of the Company since 0:00 a.m. on March 15, 2022. When WU ZI-JIA was the former vice president of the Company, he illegally closes the business, laid off employees,and changed the person in charge of each subsidiary and sub-subsidiary company of the Company. After his dismissal, WU ZI-JIA illegally stole the Company's accounting books, subpoenas and significant items, which made it thorny for the Company to produce financial statements and plunged the Company into a serious crisis. Fortunately, with the support of the major shareholder, the Company's employees led by QIU, YU-YUN, president of the Company, have gradually stepped out of the haze and stepped into the light. However, WU ZI-JIA still planned to acquire the Company's stock at an incredibly low price of NT$1.5 per share when the Company is turning over a new leaf and had made false claims and even alleged that his purpose is scrambling the Company's management rights.In addition to impacting the Company's private placement, this act has also severely impacted the rights and interests of all shareholders. The Company solemnly appeals to all sectors of the community of Taiwan and all shareholders to be prudent. In addition, some shareholders of the Company have notified that they had received a letter from WU ZI-JIA's Service Office and signed by WU ZI-JIA. They have also questioned the infringement of their right of privacy of their personal information. Hence, the Company has requested the Prosecutor Office to investigate in accordance with the shareholders' plea. The Company hopes that all shareholders will continue to support the Company and make the Company grow and metamorphose.