  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Land Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2841   TW0002841004

TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(2841)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Taiwan Land Development : To explain a media reporting(Corretion)

04/07/2022 | 02:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Land Development Corporation
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/07 Time of announcement 14:15:14
Subject 
 To explain a media reporting(Corretion)
Date of events 2022/04/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07
2.Company name:Taiwan Land Development Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:tw.appledaily.com
6.Content of the report:As media report
7.Cause of occurrence:Reference towards a 2022/04/07 media report.
8.Countermeasures:To report a clarification.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:'
 (1)The company has not yet received the media report on the reassignment
    letter of the company's shareholder, Hongsheng Investment Co., Ltd.,on
    the reassignment of directors. Therefore, according to the company law
    and the articles of association, the chairman of the company's powers is
    still performed by the vice chairman.
 (2)For the company's original office location has owed rent(two months),
    some equipments and documents have been moved successively, and there is
    no reason as reported by the media.
 (3)The company has appointed lawyers to file a criminal prosecution in
    accordance with the law.

Disclaimer

TLC – Taiwan Land Development Corporation published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:22:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 335 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net income 2020 -1 833 M -63,7 M -63,7 M
Net Debt 2020 14 329 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,14x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 039 M 70,9 M 70,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 53,5x
EV / Sales 2020 60,0x
Nbr of Employees 371
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Land Development Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fu Sheng Chiu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry Nien Manager-Operation Department
Lin Ben Manager-Administration
Fu Lin Kow Director
Ming Chieh Cheng Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN LAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION-36.19%71
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED17.68%35 131
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.58%34 784
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.89%34 782
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.17.08%34 257
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.62%33 187