Taiwan Land Development : To explain a media reporting(Corretion)
04/07/2022
Taiwan Land Development Corporation
2022/04/07
14:15:14
To explain a media reporting(Corretion)
2022/04/07
paragraph 51
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/07
2.Company name:Taiwan Land Development Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media:tw.appledaily.com
6.Content of the report:As media report
7.Cause of occurrence:Reference towards a 2022/04/07 media report.
8.Countermeasures:To report a clarification.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:'
(1)The company has not yet received the media report on the reassignment
letter of the company's shareholder, Hongsheng Investment Co., Ltd.,on
the reassignment of directors. Therefore, according to the company law
and the articles of association, the chairman of the company's powers is
still performed by the vice chairman.
(2)For the company's original office location has owed rent(two months),
some equipments and documents have been moved successively, and there is
no reason as reported by the media.
(3)The company has appointed lawyers to file a criminal prosecution in
accordance with the law.
