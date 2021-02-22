MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Taipei Exchange > Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. 4152 TW0004152004 TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. (4152) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange - 02/19 78.4 TWD -2.24% 08:45a TAIWAN LIPOSOME : 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements PU 08:37a TAIWAN LIPOSOME : 2020 Annual Unconsolidated Financial Statements PU 02/05 TAIWAN LIPOSOME : TLC Reports Fiscal Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Taiwan Liposome : 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements 02/22/2021 | 08:45am EST Send by mail :

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 ~1~ TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS)Assets Current assets 1100 Cash and cash equivalents

1170 Accounts receivable, net

1200 Other receivables

1220 Current income tax assets

1410 Prepayments

11XX Total current assets Non-current assets

1600 Property, plant and equipment

1755 Right-of-use assets

1780 Intangible assets

1840 Deferred income tax assets

1900 Other non-current assets

15XX Total non-current assets

1XXX Total assets Notes December 31, 2020 AMOUNT 6(1) $ 1,342,667 6(2) 9,287 25,489 6(3) 571 53,963 1,431,977 6(4) and 8 6(5) 6(6) 124,499 65,554 1,002 6(24) 6(7) $ - 126,429 317,484 1,749,461 December 31, 2019 % AMOUNT % 77 1 1 - 3 82 $ 1,023,874 74

15,120 1 4,654 982 50,984 1,095,614 7 4 - - 7 18 100 61,683 107,611 1,802 $ 76 119,192 290,364 1,385,978 - - 4 79 4 8 - - 9 21 100 (Continued) TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS)Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities 2100 Short-term borrowings 2200 Other payables 2230 Current income tax liabilities 2280 Current lease liabilities 2300 Other current liabilities 21XX Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities 2527 Non-current contract liabilities 2540 Long-term borrowings 6(8) 6(9) 6(10) 6(17) 6(10) 2550 Provisions for liabilities- non-current 6(13) 2580 Non-current lease liabilities 2600 Other non-current liabilities 6(11) 25XX Total non-current liabilities 2XXX Total liabilities Equity Equity attributable to owners of parent Share capital 6(14) 3110 Common shares Capital surplus 6(15) 3200 Capital surplus Retained earnings 3350 Accumulated deficit 6(16) Other equity 3400 Other equity interest 31XX Equity attributable to owners of December 31, 2020 Notes AMOUNT % $ 16,000 189,141 31 25,097 117,858 1 11 - 1 7 348,127 20 10,286 469,076 6,432 42,024 10,189 1 27 - 2 1 538,007 31 886,134 51 841,549 2,300,541 ( 2,699,974) ( ( 48 131 154) ( 4,194) - ( parent 437,922 25 36XX Non-controlling interests 3XXX

Total equity 863,327 49 Significant contingent liabilities and unrecognized contract commitments 3X2X Total liabilities and equity 6(28) 425,405 24 $ 9 $ 1,749,461 100 $ The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. December 31, 2019 AMOUNT 46,000 131,064 - 63,435 316,198 556,697 10,760 55,508 6,432 29,074 5,597 107,371 664,068 741,939 1,705,324 1,717,775) ( % 3 9 - 5 23 40 1 4 1 2 - 8 48 54 122 124) 7,578) - 721,910 - 721,910 52 - 52 1,385,978 100 TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS, EXCEPT LOSS PER SHARE AMOUNTS) 2020 2019 Items Notes AMOUNT % AMOUNT % 4000 Operating revenue Operating expenses 6(17) 6(11)(12)(22)(23 ) $ 101,928 100 $ 209,140 100 6200 General and administrative expenses ( 145,769)( 143)( 166,377)( 80) 6300 Research and development expenses 6000 Total operating expenses 6900 Operating loss ( ( (

967,503)( 949)( 860,419)( 411) 1,113,272)( 1092)( 1,011,344)( 992)( 1,026,796)( 491) 817,656)( 391) Non-operating income and expenses 7100 Interest income 6(18) 7010 Other income 6(19) 7020 Other gains and losses 6(20) 7050 Finance costs 6(21) 7000 Total non-operating income and expenses ( 1,193 27,897 17,128 17,051)( 1 28 17 17)( 7,399 4

15,561 7

14,950 7 23,656)( 11) 7900 Loss before income tax 7950 Income tax expense 6(24) 8200 Net loss ( ( 29,167 982,177)( 29 963)( 14,254 7 803,402)( 384) ($ 1,132)( 983,309)( 1)( 964)($

4,120)( 2)

807,522)( 386) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 8311 Remeasurement arising on 6(11) defined benefit plans ($ 682)( 1)($ 211) - Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss 8361 Financial statement translation differences of foreign operations 944 1 ( 2,571)( 1) 8300 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 8500 Total comprehensive loss Loss attributable to: $ ($

262 - ($ 2,782)( 1) 983,047)( 964)($ 810,304)( 387) 8610 Owners of the parent 8620 Non-controlling interests ($ ($

981,517)( 962)($ 807,522)( 386)

1,792)( 2) $ -- Total comprehensive loss attributable to: 8710 Owners of the parent 8720 Non-controlling interests ($ ($

981,255)( 962)($ 810,304)( 387)

1,792)( 2) $ - - Loss per common share 6(25) 9750 Basic loss per share (in dollars) ($ 12.42)($ 12.32)

9850 Diluted loss per share (in dollars) ($ 12.42)($ 12.32) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS)Equity attributable to owners of the parentNotes 2019 Balance at January 1, 2019 Net loss Other comprehensive loss Total comprehensive loss Issuance of new share capital Share-based payments Share options forfeited 6(14) 6(12)Cancellation of restricted stocks 6(12)(14)Restricted stocks vested Balance at December 31, 2019 2020 Balance at January 1, 2020 Net loss Other comprehensive (loss) income Total comprehensive (loss) income Issuance of new share capital Share-based payments Share options forfeited 6(12) 6(14) 6(12)Cancellation of restricted stocks 6(12)(14) Restricted stocks vested 6(12) Non-controlling interests 6(28) Balance at December 31, 2020 Common sharesAdditional paid-in capital Capital surplusTreasury stockShare options $ 640,451 - - - 102,000 - - 512 ) $ 732,816 - - - 734,400 - 36,216 - 9,006 $ 7,009 - - - - - - - - ( $ 186,849 - - - - 18,223 36,216 ) Restricted stocks (

- Accumulated deficit $ 25,690 - - - - - - 337 9,006 ) ($ 910,042 ) ( 807,522 ) ( 211 ) Exchange difference on translation of foreign financial Unearned statements compensation ($ ( 807,733 ) ( ( - -( - - - - - $ $ 741,939 741,939 - - - 100,000 - - $ $ 1,512,438 1,512,438 - - - 580,000 - 63,930 $ $ 7,009 7,009 - - - - - - $ $ 168,856 168,856 - - - - 15,217 63,930 ) $ $ 17,021 17,021 - - - - - - ($ 1,717,775 ) ($ ($ 1,717,775 ) ($ ( 981,517 ) ( 682 ) ( 982,199 ) ( 390 ) - -( - 11,586 - - - -- - - - ( 11,586 ) - - - - - - -

$ 841,549 $ 2,167,954 $ 7,009 $ 120,143 $ 5,435 ($ 2,699,974 ) ($ The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. Other equity interest 2,439 ) ($ - 2,571 ) 2,571 ) - - - - - 5,010 ) ($ 2,568 ) 11,138 ) - - - - 8,570 - - - 5,010 )

($ 2,568 ) Total $ 669,196 ( 807,522 ) ( 2,782 ) ( 810,304 ) Non-controlling interests Total equity $ - - - - $ 669,196 ( 807,522 ) ( 2,782 ) ( 810,304 ) 836,400 - 836,400 26,793 - 26,793 ( - 175 ) $ $ - 721,910 721,910 - 944 944 - - - - - - 4,066 ) - - - - 2,440 - - - - ( 981,517 ) 262 ( 981,255 ) - - - - - ( - 175 ) -$ $ $ 721,910 ( 1,792 ) ( - $ 721,910 983,309 ) 262 ( 1,792 ) ( 983,047 ) 680,000 - 680,000 17,657 - 17,657 ( - 390 ) - -- - - ( - 390 ) -427,197 427,197 ($ 128 )

$ 437,922 $ 425,405 $ 863,327 ~10~ TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS)Notes 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss before tax Adjustments Adjustments to reconcile profit (loss) Share-based payments Depreciation Amortization Interest expense Interest income Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment Unrealized foreign exchange gain Changes in operating assets and liabilities Changes in operating assets Current contract assets Accounts receivable, net Other receivables Prepayments Changes in operating liabilities Other payables Other current liabilities Other non-current contract liabilities Other non-current liabilities Cash outflow generated from operations Interest received Interest paid Income tax paid Tax refund received Net cash flows used in operating activities CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at amortized cost Acquisition of property, plant and equipment Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Acquisition of intangible assets Increase in refundable deposits Net cash flows (used in) from investing activities CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from short-term borrowings Payments of short-term borrowings Proceeds from long-term borrowings Payments of long-term borrowings Proceeds from finance lease liabilities Payments of lease liabilities Proceeds from issuance of new share capital Cancellation of restricted stocks Proceeds from non-controlling interests' investment in subsidiary Net cash flows from financing activities Effect from foreign currency exchange Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year Cash and cash equivalents at end of year ($ 982,177 ) 6(12) 17,657 26,793 6(4)(5)(22) 52,960 64,754 6(6)(22) 3,207 6,648 6(21) 17,051 23,656 6(18) ( ( ( 1,193 ) 6(20) 337 ) 10,915 ) - 2,283 5,833 ( ( 20,445 ) 839 2,980 ) 3,789 59,330 1,619 ( 474 ) 10,760 ( 3,913 856,951 ) 1,255 7,717 ( ( 18,322 ) 1,172 ) - 869 ( 875,190 ) - 308,505 6(26) ( 32,503 ) 348 1,584 6(26) ( ( ( 1,876 ) 1,412 ) 2,171 35,443 ) 252,191 6(27) 6(27) 6(27) 6(27) 30,000 30,000 ( ( 60,000 599,880 375,356 - 30,000 6(27) 6(14) ( 73,194 680,000 836,400 6(28) ( 390 ) 427,197 1,228,137 744,008 1,289 318,793 216,390 1,023,874 807,484 $ 1,342,667 $ The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 2019 ($ 803,402 ( 7,399 ( 488 ( 9,034 ( 5,777 ( 72,744 ( 222 ( 118 ( 759,662 ( 22,366 ( 4,120 ( 777,562 ( 55,592 ( 4,477 ) ( 30,000 - ) ( 56,425 ) ( 65,455 ( 512 ) -( 2,247 1,023,874 ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ) ~11~ TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 (EXPRESSED IN THOUSANDS OF NEW TAIWAN DOLLARS, EXCEPT AS OTHERWISE INDICATED) 1. HISTORY AND ORGANIZATION Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (the "Company") was incorporated as a company limited by shares under the provisions of the Company Act of the Republic of China (R.O.C.) and was listed on the Taipei Exchange on December 21, 2012. In November 2018, the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") was listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred herein as the "Group") are mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform technologies. The Company's financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and the settlement of liabilities and commitments in the normal course of business. The Company has financed its operations to date primarily through the issuance of common shares. The Company has incurred net losses attributable to owners of the parent of $981,517 for the year ended December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had an accumulated deficit of $2,699,974. The Company has reported a net loss in all fiscal periods since inception and expects to incur substantial and increased expenses to expand its development activities and advance its clinical programs. The Company expects to continue to generate operating losses in the foreseeable future. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,342,667. As the Company is in the research and development phase, the Company may seek future funding based on the need of capital. The Company is able to exercise discretion and flexibility to deploy its capital resources in the progress of the research and development according to the schedule of fund raising. Based on the Company's business plans, management believes that its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and meet its obligations for at least the next twelve months from December 31, 2020. However, the future viability of the Company beyond that date is dependent on its ability to raise additional capital to finance its operations.

2. THE DATE OF AUTHORIZATION FOR ISSUANCE OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND PROCEDURES FOR AUTHORIZATION These consolidated financial statements were authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on February 5, 2021. 3. APPLICATION OF NEW STANDARDS, AMENDMENTS AND INTERPRETATIONS (1) Effect of the adoption of new issuances of or amendments to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as endorsed by the Financial Supervisory Commission ("FSC") New standards, interpretations and amendments endorsed by FSC effective from 2020 are as follows: Effective date by International Accounting Standards New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments Board ("IASB") Amendments to IAS 1 and IAS 8, 'Disclosure initiative-definition January 1, 2020 of material' Amendments to IFRS 3, 'Definition of a business' January 1, 2020 Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7, 'Interest rate January 1, 2020 benchmark reform' Amendment to IFRS 16, 'Covid-19-related rent concessions' June 1, 2020 (Note) Note: Earlier application from January 1, 2020 is allowed by FSC. The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment. (2) Effect of new issuance or amendments to IFRSs as endorsed by the FSC but not yet adopted by Group New standards, interpretations and amendments endorsed by the FSC effective from 2021 are as follows: Effective date by New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments IASB Amendments to IFRS 4, 'Extension of the temporary exemption from January 1, 2021 applying IFRS 9' Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39, IFRS 7, IFRS 4 and IFRS 16, ' January 1, 2021 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform- Phase 2' The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment. (3) IFRSs issued by IASB but not yet endorsed by the FSC New standards, interpretations and amendments issued by IASB but not yet included in the IFRSs endorsed by the FSC are as follows: Effective date by New Standards, Interpretations and Amendments IASB Amendments to IFRS 3, 'Reference to the conceptual framework' January 1, 2022 Amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28, 'Sale or contribution of assets To be determined by between an investor and its associate or joint venture' IASB IFRS 17, 'Insurance contracts' January 1, 2023 Amendments to IFRS 17, 'Insurance contracts' January 1, 2023 Amendments to IAS 1, 'Classification of liabilities as current or non- January 1, 2023 current' Amendments to IAS 16, 'Property, plant and equipment: proceeds before January 1, 2022 intended use' Amendments to IAS 37, 'Onerous contracts-cost of fulfilling a contract' January 1, 2022 Annual improvements to IFRS Standards 2018-2020 January 1, 2022 The above standards and interpretations have no significant impact to the Group's financial condition and financial performance based on the Group's assessment 4. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied to all the periods presented, unless otherwise stated. (1) Compliance statement The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with the "Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers", International Financial Reporting Standards, International Accounting Standards, IFRIC Interpretations, and SIC Interpretations as endorsed by the FSC (collectively referred herein as the "IFRSs").

(2) Basis of preparation A. Except for defined benefit liabilities recognized based on the net amount of pension fund assets less present value of defined benefit obligation, these consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention. B. The preparation of financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement or complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in Note 5.

(3) Basis of consolidation A. Basis for preparation of consolidated financial statements: (a) All subsidiaries are included in the Group's consolidated financial statements. Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) controlled by the Group. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed, or has rights, to variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. Consolidation of subsidiaries begins from the date the Group obtains control of the subsidiaries and ceases when the Group loses control of the subsidiaries. (b) Inter-company transactions, balances and unrealized gains or losses on transactions between companies within the Group are eliminated. Accounting policies of subsidiaries have been adjusted where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group.

(c) Profit or loss and each component of other comprehensive income are attributed to the owners of the parent and to the non-controlling interests. Total comprehensive income is attributed to the owners of the parent and to the non-controlling interests even if this results in the non-controlling interests having a deficit balance.

(d) Changes in a parent's ownership interest in a subsidiary that do not result in the parent losing control of the subsidiary (transactions with non-controlling interests) are accounted for as equity transactions, i.e. transactions with owners in their capacity as owners. Any difference between the amount by which the non-controlling interests are adjusted and the fair value of the consideration paid or received is recognised directly in equity. (Rest of page blank) B. Subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements: Ownership (%)Name of Investor Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. Name of Subsidiary Main Business ActivitiesDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 NoteTLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Research on new anti-cancer drugs and biotechnology services 100% 100% Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Biopharmaceuticals B.V. Technical authorization and product development 100% 100% Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (H.K.) LimitedBiotechnology services and reinvestment 100% 100% Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Pty Ltd. Technical authorization and product development 100% 100% Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Japan Co., Ltd. Technical authorization and product development 100% 100%TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (H.K.) LimitedTLC Biopharmaceuticals, (Shanghai) LimitedConsulting and technical service of medication 100% 100%Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Investment activities 100% - Note Holding Corp. TLC InspirMed Inc. Investmentt activities 51% - Note Holding Corp. InspirMed Inc. InspirMed Corp. Technical authorization and product development 100% - Note Note: The company invested and established a 100% owned subsidiary, TLC Holding Corp. in November 2020, and indirectly invested and established a 100%-owned subsidiary, InspirMed Inc. Thereafter, InspirMed Inc. invested and established a 100%-owned subsidiary, InspirMed Corp.. InspirMed Inc., increased its capital by issuing new shares in November 2020 and subscribed by the Company's subsidiary, TLC Holing Corp., and non-controlling interests. Information related to the transactions with non-controlling interests are provided in Note 6(28). C. Subsidiaries not included in the consolidated financial statements: None.

D. Adjustments for subsidiaries with different balance sheet dates: None.

E. Significant restrictions: According to the Regulations on the Foreign Exchange System of the People's Republic of China ("P.R.C."), capital inward and outward remittance of TLC Biopharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Limited have to be approved by the regulatory foreign exchange administrations and designated banks. F. Subsidiaries that have non-controlling interests that are material to the Group: As of December 31, 2020, the non-controlling interests amounted to $425,405. The information of non-controlling interests and respective subsidiary is as follows: Non-controlling interest December 31, 2020 Name of subsidiary Principal place of business Amount Ownership (%) InspirMed Inc. British Cayman Islands $ 425,405 49% Summarised financial information of the subsidiaries: Balance sheets InspirMed Inc. December 31, 2020 Statements of comprehensive income $ $ $ - ( 3,658) - ( 3,658) ( 3,658) - ($ 3,658) Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests ($ 1,792) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests $ - ~17~ Current assets 893,095 Non-current assets 459,860 Current liabilities Total net assets ( 487,060) 865,895 InspirMed Inc. 2020 Revenue Loss before income tax Income tax expense Loss for the period from continuing operations Loss for the period Other comprehensive income, net of tax Total comprehensive loss for the periodStatements of cash flows InspirMed Inc. 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents Increase in cash and cash equivalents $ ( Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ - - 427,725 528) 427,197 - 427,197 There were no non-controlling interests in December 31, 2019. (4) Foreign currency translation Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates (the "functional currency"). The consolidated financial statements are presented in New Taiwan dollars, which is the Company's functional and the Group's presentation currency. A. Foreign currency transactions and balances (a) Foreign currency transactions are translated into the functional currency using the exchange rates prevailing at the dates of the transactions or valuation where items are remeasured. Foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the settlement of such transactions are recognized in profit or loss in the period in which they arise. (b) Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the period end are retranslated at the exchange rates prevailing at the balance sheet date. Exchange differences arising upon re-translation at the balance sheet date are recognized in profit or loss. (c) All other foreign exchange gains and losses are presented in the statement of comprehensive income within other gains and losses. B. Translation of foreign operations The operating results and financial position of all the Group entities that have a functional currency different from the presentation currency are translated into the presentation currency as follows: (a) Assets and liabilities for each balance sheet presented are translated at the closing exchange rate at the date of that balance sheet; (b) Income and expenses for each statement of comprehensive income are translated at average exchange rates of that period; and (c) All resulting exchange differences are recognized in other comprehensive income.

(5) Classification of current and non-current items A. Assets that meet one of the following criteria are classified as current assets: (a) Assets arising from operating activities that are expected to be realized, or are intended to besold or consumed within the normal operating cycle; (b) Assets held mainly for trading purposes;

(c) Assets that are expected to be realized within twelve months from the balance sheet date;

(d) Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash and cash equivalents and those that are to be exchanged or used to pay off liabilities more than twelve months after the balance sheet date. B. Liabilities that meet one of the following criteria are classified as current liabilities: (a) Liabilities that are expected to be paid off within the normal operating cycle;

(b) Liabilities arising mainly from trading activities;

(c) Liabilities that are to be paid off within twelve months from the balance sheet date;

(d) Liabilities for which the repayment date cannot be extended unconditionally to more than twelve months after the balance sheet date. Terms of a liability that could, at the option of the counterparty, result in its settlement by the issue of equity instruments do not affect its classification. Assets and liabilities that are not classified as current are non-current assets and liabilities, respectively. (6) Cash equivalents Cash equivalents refer to short-term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash, are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value, and have a short maturity of generally within three months when acquired. Time deposits that meet the definition above and are held for the purpose of meeting short-term cash commitments in operations are classified as cash equivalents.

(7) Accounts receivable A. In accordance with contracts, accounts receivable entitle the Group a legal right to receive consideration in exchange for transferred goods or rendered services. B. The short-term accounts receivable not bearing interest are measured at initial invoice amount as the effect of discounting is immaterial.

(8) Impairment of financial assets For financial assets at amortized cost including accounts receivable or contract assets that have a significant component, at each reporting date, the Group recognizes the impairment provision for 12 months expected credit losses if there has not been a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition or recognizes the impairment provision for the lifetime expected credit losses ("ECLs") if such credit risk has increased since initial recognition after taking into consideration all reasonable and verifiable information that includes forecasts. On the other hand, for accounts receivable or contract assets that do not contain a significant financing component, the Group recognizes the impairment provision for lifetime ECLs. (9) Derecognition of financial assets The Group derecognizes a financial asset when one of the following conditions is met: A. The contractual rights to receive the cash flows from the financial asset expire. B. The contractual rights to receive cash flows of the financial asset have been transferred and the Group has transferred substantially all risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset. C. The contractual rights to receive cash flows of the financial asset have been transferred and the Group has not retained control of the financial asset.

(10) Property, plant and equipment A. Property, plant and equipment are initially recorded at cost. Borrowing costs incurred during the construction period are capitalized. B. Subsequent costs are included in the asset's carrying amount or recognized as a separate asset, as appropriate, only when it is probable that future economic benefits associated with the item will flow to the Group and the cost of the item can be reliably measured. The carrying amount of the replaced component is derecognized. All other repairs and maintenance are charged to profit or loss as incurred. C. Land is not depreciated. The cost model is applied to other property, plant and equipment which is depreciated on a straight-line basis. Each component of an item of property, plant, and equipment with a cost that is significant in relation to the total cost of the item is depreciated separately. D. The assets' residual values, useful lives and depreciation methods are reviewed, and adjusted if appropriate, at each financial year-end or earlier if events and circumstances warrant. If expectations for the assets' residual values and useful lives differ from previous estimates or the patterns of consumption of the assets' future economic benefits embodied in the assets have changed significantly, any change is accounted for as a change in estimate under IAS 8, 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors', from the date of the change. The estimated useful lives of property, plant and equipment are as follows:

Buildings 44 years Testing equipment 3 years ~ 10 years Office equipment 3 years ~ 05 years Transportation Leasehold assets 5 years ~ 10 years Leasehold improvements 3 years ~ 06 years (11) Leasing agreement (lessee)-right-of-use assets/ lease liabilities 3 years A. Leases are recognized as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding lease liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. For short-term leases or leases of low-value assets, lease payments are recognized as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. B. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the remaining lease payments at the commencement date, discounted using the incremental borrowing interest rate. Lease payments are comprised of fixed payments, less any lease incentives receivable. The Group subsequently measures the lease liability at amortized cost using the interest method and recognizes interest expense over the lease term. At the commencement date, the Group assesses whether the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise an option to extend the lease or to purchase the underlying asset, or not to exercise an option to terminate the lease. The Group considers all relevant facts and circumstances that create an economic incentive for the lessee to exercise, or not to exercise, the option, including any expected changes in facts and circumstances from the commencement date until the exercise date of the option. Main factors considered include contractual terms and conditions for the optional periods, the importance of the underlying asset to the lessee's operations, etc. The lease term is reassessed if a significant change in circumstances that are within the control of the Group occurs. The lease liability is remeasured and the amount of remeasurement is recognized as an adjustment to the right-of-use asset when there are changes in the lease term or lease payments and such changes do not arise from contract modifications.

C. At the commencement date, the right-of-use asset is stated at cost comprising the following: (a) The amount of the initial measurement of lease liability; and (b) Any lease payments made at or before the commencement date. The right-of-use asset is measured subsequently using the cost model and is depreciated from the commencement date to the earlier of the end of the asset's useful life or the end of the lease term. When the lease liability is remeasured, the amount of remeasurement is recognized as an adjustment to the right-of-use asset.

(12) Intangible assets A. Professional technology, mainly patents and technology knowledge, which the Group acquired from third parties, is stated at cost and amortized on a straight-line basis over 10 years. B. Computer software is stated at cost and amortized on a straight-line basis over its contract terms of 1 to 4 years.

(13) Impairment of non-financial assets The Group assesses at each balance sheet date the recoverable amounts of those assets where there is an indication of impairment. An impairment loss is recognized for the amount by which the asset's carrying amount exceeds its recoverable amount. The recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's fair value less costs to sell or value in use. When the circumstances or reasons for recognizing impairment loss for an asset in prior years no longer exist or diminish, the impairment loss is reversed. The increased carrying amount due to reversal should not be more than what the depreciated or amortized historical cost would have been if the impairment had not been recognized. (14) Borrowings Borrowings are recognized initially at fair value, net of transaction costs incurred. Borrowings are subsequently stated at amortized cost; any difference between the proceeds (net of transaction costs) and the redemption value is recognized in profit or loss over the period of the borrowings using the effective interest method.

(15) Derecognition of financial liabilities A financial liability (or a part of a financial liability) is derecognized when the obligation specified in the contract is either discharged or cancelled or expires.

(16) Provisions Decommissioning provisions are recognized when the Group has a present legal or constructive obligation as a result of past events, and it is probable that an outflow of economic resources will be required to settle the obligation and the amount of the obligation can be reliably estimated. Provisions are measured at the present value of the expenditures expected to be required to settle the obligation on the balance sheet date, which is discounted using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects the current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the obligation. When discounting is used, the increase in the provision due to passage of time is recognized as interest expense. Provisions are not recognized for future operating losses.

(17) Employee benefits A. Short-term employee benefits Short-term employee benefits are measured at the undiscounted amount of the benefits expected to be paid in respect of service rendered by employees in a period and should be recognized as expenses in that period when the employees render service. B. Pensions (a) Defined contribution plans For defined contribution plans, the contributions are recognized as pension expenses on an accrual basis. Prepaid contributions are recognized as an asset to the extent of a cash refund or a reduction in the future payments. (b) Defined benefit plans i. Net obligation under a defined benefit plan is defined as the present value of an amount of pension benefits that employees will receive on retirement for their services with the Group in current period or prior periods. The liability recognized is the present value of the defined benefit obligation at the balance sheet date less the fair value of plan assets. The net defined benefit obligation is calculated annually by independent actuaries using the projected unit credit method. The rate used to discount is determined by using interest rates of government bonds (at the balance sheet date) of a currency and term consistent with the currency and term consistent with those of the employment benefit obligations.

ii. Remeasurements arising on defined benefit plans are recognized in other comprehensive income in the period in which they arise and are recorded as retained earnings. (18) Employee share-based payment A. (a) For the equity-settled share-based payment arrangements, the employee services received are measured at the fair value of the equity instruments granted at the grant date, and are recognized as compensation cost over the vesting period, with a corresponding adjustment to equity. The fair value of the equity instruments granted shall reflect the impact of market vesting conditions. Compensation cost is subject to adjustment based on the service conditions that are expected to be satisfied and the estimates of the number of equity instruments that are expected to vest at each balance sheet date. Ultimately, the amount of compensation cost recognized is based on the number of equity instruments that eventually vest. (b) Whenever share options expire, the previous compensation costs recognized in "Capital surplus - Share options" are reclassified as "Capital surplus - Additional paid-in capital". B. Restricted stocks: (a) Restricted stocks issued to employees are measured at the fair value of the equity instruments granted at the grant date subtracting the subscription price of NT$10 (in dollars), and are recognized as compensation cost over the vesting period. The Group has set the date when employees signed the agreement as the grant date of restricted stocks. (b) For restricted stocks where those stocks do not restrict distribution of dividends to employees and employees are not required to return the dividends received if they resign during the vesting period, the Group recognizes the fair value of the dividends received by the employees who are expected to resign during the vesting period as compensation cost at the date of dividend declaration. (c) For restricted stocks where employees have to pay to acquire those stocks, if employees resign during the vesting period, they must return the stocks to the Group and the Group must refund their payments on the stocks based on the original subscription price, the Group recognizes the payments from the employees who are expected to resign during the vesting period as liabilities at the grant date, and recognizes the payments from the employees who are expected to be eventually vested with the stocks in "Capital surplus - restricted stocks".

(19) Income tax A. The tax expense for the period comprises current and deferred tax. Tax is recognized in profit or loss, except to the extent that it relates to items recognized in other comprehensive income or items recognized directly in equity, in which cases the tax is recognized in other comprehensive income or equity, respectively. B. The current income tax expense is calculated on the basis of the tax laws enacted or substantively enacted at the balance sheet date in the countries where the Company and its subsidiaries operate

and generate taxable income. Management periodically evaluates positions taken in tax returns with respect to situations in accordance with applicable tax regulations. It establishes provisions where appropriate based on the amounts expected to be paid to the tax authorities. C. Deferred tax is recognized, using the balance sheet liability method, on temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the consolidated balance sheet. However, the deferred tax is not accounted for if it arises from initial recognition of an asset or liability in a transaction other than a business combination that at the time of the transaction affects neither accounting nor taxable profit or loss. Deferred tax is provided on temporary differences arising on investments in subsidiaries, except where the timing of the reversal of the temporary difference is controlled by the Group and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future. Deferred tax is determined using tax rates (and laws) that have been enacted or substantially enacted by the balance sheet date and are expected to apply when the related deferred tax asset is realized or the deferred tax liability is settled. D. Deferred tax assets are recognized only to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profit will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilized. At each balance sheet date, unrecognized and recognized deferred tax assets are reassessed.

E. Current income tax assets and liabilities are offset and the net amount reported in the balance sheet when there is a legally enforceable right to offset the recognized amounts and there is an intention to settle on a net basis or realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset on the balance sheet when the entity has the legally enforceable right to offset current tax assets against current tax liabilities and they are levied by the same taxation authority on either the same entity or different entities that intend to settle on a net basis or realize the asset and settle the liability simultaneously.

F. A deferred tax asset shall be recognized for the carryforward of unused tax credits resulting from research and development expenditures and employees' training costs to the extent that it is possible that future taxable profit will be available against which the unused tax credits can be utilized. (20) Common shares A. Common shares are classified as equity. Incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new shares or stock options are shown in equity as a deduction, net of tax, from the proceeds.

B. Where the Company repurchases the Company's equity share capital that has been issued, the consideration paid, including any directly attributable incremental costs (net of income taxes) is deducted from equity attributable to the Company's equity holders. Where such shares are subsequently reissued, the difference between their book value and any consideration received, net of any directly attributable incremental transaction costs and the related income tax effects, is included in equity attributable to the Company's equity holders. (21) Revenue recognition The Group's revenue is comprised of up-front payments and milestone payments under authorization collaboration and development contracts, and sales-based royalty payment under royalty contracts. Authorization collaboration and development revenue The Group's authorization collaboration and development transactions generally authorizes intellectual property rights of the drug products to pharmaceutical companies. Though the Group will continuously provide research and development services on the drug products, pharmaceutical companies could make use of the research and development outcome at any time. Pharmaceutical companies pay a non-refundable up-front payment upon signing of the contracts, and make milestone payments upon each milestone achieved. Based on the Group's assessment, the Group uses its proprietary drug delivery technologies to continue the research and development related services, which are unique such that pharmaceutical companies would have difficulty finding another service provider who offers the same services in terms of continuing research and development on the authorized drug products. The authorization and subsequent research and development services provided by the Group are bonded and highly interrelated and therefore not distinct and as such are accounted for as one performance obligation to be delivered over time. At the inception of an agreement that includes research and development milestone payments, the Group evaluates each milestone to determine when and how much of the milestone to be included in the transaction price. The Group first estimates the amount of the milestone payment that the Group could receive using the most likely amount approach. The Group primarily uses the most likely amount approach as that approach is generally most predictive for milestone payments with a binary outcome. Then, the Group considers whether any portion of that estimated amount is subject to the variable consideration constraint (that is, whether it is probable that a significant reversal of cumulative revenue would not occur upon resolution of the uncertainty.) The Group updates the estimate of variable consideration included in the transaction price at each reporting date which includes updating the assessment of the likely amount of consideration and the application of the constraint to reflect current facts and circumstances. The revenue is recognized based on the transaction price, excluding variable considerations considered not achievable, and the stage of completion, which is measured by the proportion of contract costs incurred for research and development services as of the financial reporting date to the estimated total research and development costs for the authorization collaboration and development contracts. As the Group's inputs, including costs of Contract Research Organizations, Contract Manufacture Organizations, and medicines, which have direct relationship with the transfer of control of services to customers, the Group uses the cost incurred method to measure progress towards complete satisfaction of a performance obligation. The Group evaluates the measure of progress each reporting period and, if necessary, adjust the measure of performance and related revenue recognition. The customer paysat the time specified in the payment schedule. If the services rendered exceed the payment, a contract asset is recognized. If the payments exceed the services rendered, a contract liability is recognized. A contract liability is recognized as revenue through the performance obligation is satisfied over time. If a license to the Group's intellectual property is determined to be distinct from the other performance obligations identified in the arrangement, the Group will recognize revenues when the license is transferred to the licensee and the licensee is able to use and benefit from the license. Given that the period between the transfer of promised services to customers and payment by customers exceed one year for authorization collaboration and development contracts, the transaction price is adjusted using the discount rate that would be reflected in a separate financing transaction between the Group and its customers at contract inception. The discount rate would reflect the credit characteristics of the Group receiving funding from financial institution. Royalty revenue The Group also entered into contracts with customers. In accordance with the contracts, the Group will not undertake any activities that will significantly affect the intellectual property to which the customer has rights. The nature of the Group's promise in granting a license is a promise to provide a right to use the Group's intellectual property and therefore the revenue is recognized when transferring the license to a customer at a point in time. The Group recognizes revenue at the later of when the performance obligation has been satisfied and the subsequent sale occurs. (22) Research and development costs Research and development costs that do not meet the criteria of internally generated intangibles assets under IAS 38 "Intangible Assets" are expensed in the period in which it is incurred.

(23) Government grants Government grants are recognized at their fair value only when there is reasonable assurance that the Group will comply with any conditions attached to the grants and the grants will be received. Government grants are recognized in profit or loss on a systematic basis over the periods in which the Group recognizes expenses for the related costs for which the grants are intended to compensate.

(24) Operating segments Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker. The Group's chief operating decision-maker is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments. 5. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND KEY SOURCES OF ASSUMPTION UNCERTAINTY The preparation of these consolidated financial statements requires management to make critical judgements in applying the Group's accounting policies and make critical assumptions and estimates concerning future events. Assumptions and estimates may differ from the actual results and arecontinually evaluated and adjusted based on historical experience and other factors. Such assumptions and estimates have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year; and the related information is addressed below: (1) Critical judgements in applying the Group's accounting policies: Identification of performance obligation The Group provides authorization collaboration and development services to its customers, which generally includes authorization of intellectual property rights of drug products to pharmaceutical companies together with continuing research and development services, which pharmaceutical companies can access and make use of the research outcome at any time. In determining the performance obligations under authorization collaboration and development contracts, the Group takes into account the guidance IFRS 15 par. 29: Factors that indicate that an entity's promise to transfer a good or service to a customer is separately identifiable (in accordance with paragraph 27(b)) include, but are not limited to, the following: a. The entity does not provide a significant service of integrating the good or service with other goods or services promised in the contract into a bundle of goods or services that represent the combined output for which the customer has contracted. In other words, the entity is not using the good or service as an input to produce or deliver the combined output specified by the customer. b. The good or service does not significantly modify or customize another good or service promised in the contract. c. The good or service is not highly dependent on, or highly interrelated with, other goods or services promised in the contract. For example, the fact that a customer could decide to not purchase the good or service without significantly affecting the other promised goods or services in the contract might indicate that the good or service is not highly dependent on, or highly interrelated with, those other promised goods or services. Based on the Group's assessment, the Group uses its proprietary drug delivery technologies to continue the research and development related services, which are unique, and based on the intellectual property rights authorized and therefore, pharmaceutical companies would have difficulty finding alternative service provider in offering the same services. In addition, the authorization and subsequent research and development services provided by the Group are bonded and highly interrelated and therefore not distinct and are identified as one performance obligation to be delivered over time. If the Group assesses that the technologies or intellectual property rights authorized are well developed and the licensee is able to benefit from the license, the authorization and subsequent research and development services provided by the Group are not combined and therefore distinct.

(2) Critical accounting estimates and assumptions Revenue recognition The Group accounts for all the authorization and subsequent research and development services as one performance obligation and recognizes revenue based on the transaction price and the stage of completion, which is measured by the proportion of contract costs incurred for research and development services as of the financial reporting date to the estimated total research and development costs for the authorization collaboration and development contracts. The estimated total research and development costs would be affected by the progress of research and development, development of pharmaceutical products, collaboration with pharmaceutical companies, clinical trials, etc. The Group reassesses the reasonableness of estimates periodically. 6. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTS (1)Cash and cash equivalents Cash on hand 50 $ 50 Checking and demand deposits 1,342,617 978,854 Time deposits - 44,970 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ 1,342,667 $ 1,023,874 The Group transacts with a variety of financial institutions with high credit quality to disperse credit risk, so it expects that the probability of counterparty default is remote. (2)Accounts receivable December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Accounts receivable $ 9,287 Less: Allowance for uncollectible accounts $ - ( 9,287 $ $ 33,252 18,132) 15,120 A. The Group does not hold any collateral as security.

B. The ageing analysis of accounts receivable is as follows: December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Not past due Up to 30 days 31 to 90 days 91 to 180 days $ 9,287 $ - - - 15,120 - - - Over 181 days - 18,132 $ 9,287 $ 33,252 The above ageing analysis was based on past due date. C. Information relating to credit risk of accounts receivable is provided in Note 12(2). (3)PrepaymentsNet input VAT Prepaid research and development expenses Prepaid expenses for medical research Prepaid insurance expenses Prepaid repair expenses Prepaid handling charges Others December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 37,759 $ 34,591 9,644 9,429 2,416 152 1,052 3,190 815 975 575 1,209 1,702 1,438 $ 53,963 $ 50,984 (Rest of page blank) (4)Property, plant and equipment A. The details of property, plant and equipment are as follows:At January 1, 2020 Cost Accumulated depreciation 2020 Opening net book amount Additions Disposals Transfers (Note 1) Depreciation charges Net exchange differences Closing net book amountLand $ 14,962 - ( $ 14,962 $ $ 14,962 - - - - - 14,962 Buildings $ 29,532 6,672) ( $ 22,860 $ 22,860 -( Testing equipment $ 40,307 24,461) ( $ 15,846 Office equipment Transportation equipment $ 18,675 15,404) ( $ 3,271 $ $ 120 23) ( 97 Leasehold improvements $ 63,767 59,120) $ 4,647 Equipment under installation $ $ - - - Total $ 167,363 ( 105,680) $ 61,683 $ 15,846 8,052 - ( - 656) ( - ( 22,204 $ 12) - - - - ( 12) 69,128 - - - - 69,128 $ 14,343) ( 35) ( 78,636 $ 3,271 228 $ 2,211) ( 63) 1,225 $ 97 -$ 40) ( - ( 57 $ 4,647 298 2,657) $ 142) 2,146 $ -5,269 13,847 $ - - 5,269 $ 61,683 ( 19,907) ( 240) $ 124,499 At December 31, 2020 Cost Accumulated depreciation $ 14,962 -

$ 14,962 $ 29,532 ( 7,328) ( $ 22,204 $ 127,668 49,032) ( $ 78,636 $ 13,372 12,147) ( $ 1,225 $ $ 120 63) ( 57 $ $ 10,863 8,717) 2,146 $ 5,269 - ( $ 5,269 $ 201,786 77,287)

$ 124,499 ~30~ LandBuildingsTesting equipmentOffice equipment Transportation equipmentLeasehold assets Leasehold improvementsTotalAt January 1, 2019 Cost $ 14,962 Accumulated depreciation - ( $ 29,532 6,016) ( $ 82,584 29,653) ( $ 19,878 13,822) 2019 Opening net book amount Additions $ $ 14,962 Disposals Reclassifications (Note 2) Transfers (Note 1) Depreciation charges Net exchange differences Closing net book amount $ 14,962 - - - - - - 14,962 $ $ 23,516 23,516 - $ $ 52,931 52,931 4,379 $ $ 6,056 6,056 $ $ $ 281 - ( 1,041) ( 28) - ( 36,315) - ( 656) ( - ( $ 22,860 $ 71 4,139) ( 40) ( 15,846 - - 2,998) ( - - - - 120 - - - 23) ( $ 50,013 3,043) ( $ 77,208 63,398) ( $ 274,177 115,932) $ $ 46,970 46,970 - $ $ 13,810 13,810 $ 158,245 $ 158,245 486 5,266 -( 518) ( 1,587) ( 46,970) - ( 83,285) 40) $ 3,271 $ - 97 - - - - 71 ( ( 9,049) ( 16,865) 82) ( 162) $ -$ 4,647 $ 61,683 At December 31, 2019 Cost $ Accumulated depreciation 14,962 - $ 29,532 $ ( 6,672) ( 40,307 24,461) ( $ 18,675 15,404) (

$ 14,962 $ 22,860 $ 15,846 $ 3,271 $ $ 120 23) 97 $ $ - - - $ 63,767 ( 59,120) ( $ 167,363 105,680) $ 4,647

$ 61,683 Note 1: Transferred from right-of-use assets and prepayments for equipment (shown as "Other non-current assets"). Note 2: Reclassified from leasehold assets to right-of-use assets for the initial application of IFRS 16 at January 1, 2019. B. Information about the investing activities that were partially paid by cash is provided in Note 6(26).

C. Information about the property, plant and equipment that were pledged to others as collateral is provided in Note 8. ~31~ (5)Leasing arrangements-lessee A. The Group leases various assets including buildings, testing equipment and transportation equipment. Lease agreements are typically made for periods of 1 to 5 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.

B. The carrying amount of right-of-use assets and the depreciation charges are as follows: December 31, 2020 Accumulated Cost depreciation Carrying amountBuildings Transportation equipment $ $ 105,634 ($ 40,472) $ 65,162 697 ( 305) 392 106,331 ($ 40,777) $ 65,554 December 31, 2019 Cost Accumulated depreciationCarrying amountBuildings $ Testing equipment Transportation equipment 71,477 ($ 86,328 ( 697 ( 27,062) $ 44,415 23,698) 62,630 131) 566 $ 158,502 ($ 50,891) $ 107,611 Buildings $ Testing equipment Transportation equipment $ 2019 Depreciation charges Depreciation charges 27,080 $ 27,104 5,799 20,654 174 131 33,053 $ 47,889 2020 C. For 2020 and 2019, the additions to right-of-use assets amounted to $48,529 and $1,770, respectively. In May 2020, the Company purchased from the lessor the leased testing equipment amounting to $56,832.

D. The information on income and expense accounts relating to lease agreements is as follows: Items affecting profit or loss Interest expense on lease liabilities $ 1,719 2,323 Expense on short-term lease contracts - 2,272 Expense on leases of low-value assets 411 366 ~32~ 2019 $ 2020 E. For 2020 and 2019, the Group's total cash outflow for leases amounted to $75,323 and $70,416, respectively. (6)Intangible assets A. The details of intangible assets are as follows: At January 1, 2020 Cost Accumulated amortization 2020 Opening net book amount Additions Transfers (Note) Amortization charges Closing net book amount At December 31, 2020 Cost Accumulated amortizationAt January 1, 2019 Cost Accumulated amortization 2019 Opening net book amount Additions Transfers (Note) Amortization charges Closing net book amount At December 31, 2019 Cost Accumulated amortizationProfessional technology ( Computer software $ $ 49,136 49,136) ( - $ - - - $ - ( - ( $ $ 31,479 29,677) ( 78,813)Total $ 80,615 1,802 $ 1,802 $ 1,802 $ 1,802 1,802 1,802 605 605 3,207) ( 3,207) $ 1,002 $ 1,002 $ $ 46,138 46,138) ( - Professional technology ( $ $ 33,886 $ 80,024 32,884) ( 1,002 Computer software $ $ 49,290 49,290) ( - $ - - - $ - ( - ( $ $ 27,058 23,028) ( 72,318) $ 79,022) 1,002 Total $ 76,348 4,030 $ 4,030 $ 4,030 $ 4,030 4,177 4,177 243 243 6,648) ( 6,648) $ 1,802 $ 1,802 $ $ 49,136 49,136) ( - $ $ 31,479 $ 80,615 29,677) ( 1,802 $ 78,813) 1,802 Note: Transferred from prepayments for equipment (shown as "Other non-current assets"). B. Information about the investing activities that were partially paid by cash is provided in Note 6(26). C. The details of the amortization charges of intangible assets (shown as "Operating expenses") are as follows: General and administrative expenses Research and development expenses (7)Other non-current assetsRefundable deposits Prepaid expense for medical research - non-current Prepayments for equipment (8)Short-term borrowings Type of borrowings Bank unsecured borrowings Interest rate 2020 2019 $ $ 2,539 $ 2,796 668 3,852 3,207 $ 6,648 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 25,711 $ 24,351 20,000 20,000 80,718 74,841 $ 126,429 $ 119,192 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ $ 16,000 $ 46,000 1.95% 1.95% Credit line - $ 30,000 Interest expense recognized in profit or loss amounted to $646 and $917 for 2020 and 2019, respectively. (9)Other payables Research expenses Salaries and bonuses Service expenses Medical research expenses Labor and health insurance Repair expenses Payables on machinery, equipment and intangible assets Other accrued expenses December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 130,790 $ 72,576 20,035 25,405 12,529 14,236 6,632 4,526 1,602 1,732 564 638 313 264 16,676 11,687 $ 189,141 $ 131,064 (10)Long-term borrowings Type of loansBorrowing period and repayment termInterest rate CollateralDecember 31, 2020 Taiwan Cooperative Bank - secured borrowings Taiwan Cooperative Bank - secured borrowings Cathay Bank secured borrowings Non-financial institution secured borrowingsNote 1 1.80% Note 6 $ 33,403 Note 2 1.80% Note 6 22,100 Note 3 4.00% Note 6 341,760 Note 4 1.35% Note 6 67,000 Chang Hwa Commercial Bank unsecured borrowings Note 5 1.78% - 120,000 Less: Current portion (shown as 584,263 "Other current liabilities") ( $ 115,187) 469,076 Type of loansBorrowing period and repayment termInterest rate Collateral Taiwan Cooperative Bank - secured borrowings Taiwan Cooperative Bank - secured borrowings Cathay Bank secured borrowingsNote 1 1.85% Note 6 December 31, 2019 $ 35,360 Note 2 1.85% Note 6 25,500 Note 3 4.75% Note 6 309,793 Less: Current portion (shown as 370,653 "Other current liabilities") ( 315,145) $ 55,508 Note 1: The Company entered into a long-term loan contract with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on September 1, 2015 in the amount of $37,750. The contract period is from September 2015 to September 2035. The interest is payable monthly for the first 3 years and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from the fourth year. Note 2: The Company entered into a mid-term loan contract with Taiwan Cooperative Bank on September 4, 2015 in the amount of $34,000. The contract period is from September 2015 to September 2022. The interest is payable monthly for the first 2 years and payable semi-annually along with 5% of the principal starting from September 2017. The remaining 50% of principal is required to be repaid in September 2022. Note 3: The Company and its subsidiary, TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("TLC US") entered into amid-term loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank on December 27, 2018 in the amount of US$12 million. The contract period is from December 2018 to June 2020. The interest is payable monthly for the first six months and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from July 2019. On June 18, 2020, the Company and its subsidiary, TLC US made amendments to the aforementioned mid-term loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank. The main amendments are that the Company would settle all remaining amount of previous loan in June 2020, raise a new loan of US$12 million with the maturity date in June 2023, the interest is payable monthly for the first twelve months and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from July 2021, and modification of certain covenants. Note 4: The Company entered into a long-term loan and security agreement with a non-financial institution on May 27, 2020 in the amount of $95,000. The contract period is from May 2020 to May 2022. The principal and interest are amortized and repaid monthly. Note 5: The Company received a loan of $120,000 from Chang-Hwa Commercial Bank on October 23,2020. The loan period is 5 years with 1 year grace period. The interest is payable for the first year and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from the first year and payable monthly along with the same amount of principal starting from the second year through the fifth year. The Small & Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund of Taiwan provides 80% of the guarantee, and the Company's Chairman, Keelung Hong, provides the guarantee as well. Note 6: Information about the collateral provided for the loans is provide in Note 8. A. According to the above two bank loan contracts with Taiwan Cooperative Bank, the Company is restricted from paying cash dividends or other distributions on the common shares and Taiwan Cooperative Bank retains the right in requesting the Company to raise paid-in capital or to improve financial structure if certain conditions are met.

B. According to the above bank loan contract with Cathay Bank, if the Company and its subsidiary violate any of the following covenants, Cathay Bank has the right to ask the Company and its subsidiary to repay early the outstanding loan: (a) The Group must maintain an adjusted quick ratio ("Adjusted Quick Ratio") of at least a minimum of 2.25 to 1.00 and (ii) the Group must maintain an adjusted tangible net worth ("Adjusted Tangible Net Worth") of no less than US$12 million as per its quarterly and yearly consolidated financial statements. "Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of principal payments of US$4 million owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities. "Adjusted Tangible Net Worth" means the differences between the value of the capital stock, partnership interests, or limited liability company interests of the Company and TLC US (and their respective subsidiaries), minus intangible assets, plus deferred revenue. (b) On January 9, 2020, Cathay Bank agreed to amend the agreement pursuant to which the Adjusted Quick Ratio covenant was amended so that the Adjusted Quick Ratio must be at least 1.75 to 1.00, which became effective beginning January 9, 2020. "Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of principal payments owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities, but excluding lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16.

(c) On June 18, 2020, Cathay Bank agreed to further amend the agreement pursuant to which the Adjusted Quick Ratio covenant was amended so that the Adjusted Quick Ratio must be at least 1.50 to 1.00, which became effective beginning June 18, 2020. "Adjusted Quick Ratio" means a ratio of cash and cash equivalents plus net trade receivables to the amount of 70% of principal payments (up to US$4 million) owing to Cathay Bank under this contract for the next 12 months plus all other current liabilities, but excluding lease liabilities recognized under IFRS 16.

(d) The Company was in compliance with all of the loan covenants as of December 31, 2020 and 2019.

(e) The loan and security agreement with Cathay Bank also prohibits the Company from paying cash dividends or making distributions on account of the Company's capital stock without the consent of Cathay Bank, subject to certain exceptions. C. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the undrawn loan facilities amounted to $0 and $11,940, respectively. The information about the Group's liquidity risk is provided in Note 12(2)C(c). (11)Pensions A. Defined benefit plan (a) The Company has a defined benefit pension plan in accordance with the Labor Standards Act, covering all regular employees' service years prior to the enforcement of the Labor Pension Act on July 1, 2005 and service years thereafter of employees who chose to continue to be subject to the pension mechanism under the Labor Standards Act. Under the defined benefit pension plan, two units are accrued for each year of service for the first 15 years and one unit for each additional year thereafter, subject to a maximum of 45 units. Pension benefits are based on the number of units accrued and the average monthly salaries and wages of the last 6 months prior to retirement. The Company contributes monthly an amount equal to 2% of the employees' monthly salaries and wages to the retirement fund deposited with Bank of Taiwan, the trustee, under the name of the independent retirement fund committee. Also, the Company would assess the balance in the aforementioned labor pension reserve account by December 31, every year. If the account balance is insufficient to pay the pension calculated by the aforementioned methods to the employees expected to qualify for retirement in the following year, the Company will make contributions to coverfor the deficit by next March. (b) The principal actuarial assumptions used were as follows: December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Present value of defined benefit obligations $ 8,195 $ 7,402 Fair value of plan assets Net defined benefit liability ( 3,760) ( 1,805) $ 4,435 $ 5,597 (c) Movements in net defined benefit liabilities are as follows: 2020 Present value of defined benefit obligationsFair value of plan assets Net defined benefit liability Balance at January 1 Interest expense / income $ 7,402 52 7,454 ($ ( ( 1,805) $ 5,597 13) 39 1,818) 5,636 Remeasurements: Change in financial assumptions Experience adjustments 306 435 741 - 306 ( ( 59) 376 59) 682 Pension fund contribution Balance at December 31 - ( 1,883) ( 1,883) $ 8,195 ($ 3,760) $ 4,435 2019 Present value of defined benefit obligationsFair value of plan assets Net defined benefit liability Balance at January 1 Interest expense / income $ 7,064 77 7,141 ($ ( ( 1,560) $ 5,504 17) 60 1,577) 5,564 Remeasurements: Change in financial assumptions Experience adjustments 304 - 304 ( 43) ( 50) ( 93) Pension fund contribution Balance at December 31 261 ( - ( 50) 211 178) ( 178) $ 7,402 ($ 1,805) $ 5,597 (d) The Bank of Taiwan was commissioned to manage the Fund of the Company's defined benefit pension plan in accordance with the Fund's annual investment and utilization plan and the "Regulations for Revenues, Expenditures, Safeguard and Utilization of the Labor Retirement Fund" (Article 6: The scope of utilization for the Fund includes deposit in domestic or foreign financial institutions, investment in domestic or foreign listed, over-the-counter, or private placement equity securities, and investment in domestic or foreign real estate securitization products, etc.). With regard to the utilization of the Fund, its minimum earnings in the annual distributions on the final financial statements shall be no less than theearnings attainable from the amounts accrued from two-year time deposits with the interest rates offered by local banks. If the earnings is less than aforementioned rates, government shall make payment for the deficit after being authorized by the Regulator. The Company has no right to participate in managing and operating that fund and hence the Company is unable to disclose the classification of plan asset fair value in accordance with IAS 19 paragraph 142. The composition of fair value of plan assets as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 is given in the Annual Labor Retirement Fund Utilization Report announced by the government. (e) The principal actuarial assumptions used were as follows: 2020 2019 Discount rate 0.30% 0.70% Future salary increases 2.00% 2.00% Assumptions regarding future mortality experience are set based on actuarial valuation in accordance with the 5th version of Taiwan Standard Ordinary Experience Mortality Tables. The present value of defined benefit obligation is affected whenever there is change in main actuarial assumption. The sensitivity analysis is as follows: Discount rate Future salary increasesIncrease 0.25% Decrease 0.25% Increase 0.25% Decrease 0.25%December 31, 2020 Effect on present value of defined benefit obligation ($ 193) $ 199 $ 175 ($ 171) December 31, 2019 Effect on present value of defined benefit obligation ($ 192) $ 198 $ 176 ($ 172)The sensitivity analysis above was arrived at based on the assumption that other conditions remain unchanged. In practice, more than one assumption may change all at once. The method of analyzing sensitivity and the method of calculating net pension liability in the balance sheet are the same. The methodology and assumptions used in compiling the sensitivity analysis are the same as prior year. (f) Expected contributions to the defined benefit pension plans of the Company for 2021 is $2,035.

(g) As of December 31, 2020, the weighted average duration of the retirement plan is 13 years. The analysis of timing of the future pension payment is as follows: Within 1 year $ 274 1-2 year(s) 110 2-5 years 462 6-10 years 4,398 $ 5,244 B. Defined contribution plans Effective July 1, 2005, the Company has established a defined contribution pension plan (the "New Plan") under the Labor Pension Act (the "Act"), covering all regular employees with R.O.C. nationality. Under the New Plan, the Company contributes monthly an amount based on 6% of the employees' monthly salaries and wages to the employees' individual pension accounts at the Bureau of Labor Insurance. The benefits accrued are paid monthly or in lump sum upon termination of employment. The pension costs under the defined contribution pension plan of the Company for 2020 and 2019 were $6,774 and $7,231, respectively. C. The subsidiaries have defined contribution plans in accordance with the local regulations, and contributions are based on a certain percentage of employees' salaries and wages. Other than the yearly contributions, the subsidiaries have no further obligations. The pension costs of the subsidiaries for 2020 and 2019 were $753 and $1,065, respectively. (Rest of page blank) (12)Share-based payment A. For 2020 and 2019, the Company's equity-settled share-based payment arrangements were as follows: Type of arrangement Employee stock options Grant date (in thousands) 2014.03.20 153 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) Employee stock 2014.08.15 options Employee stock 2015.02.26 options Employee stock 2015.04.30 options Employee stock 2015.05.04 options Employee stock 2015.07.30 options Employee stock 2015.10.29 options Employee stock 2016.02.25 options Employee stock 2016.08.11 options Employee stock 2016.11.03 options Employee stock 2018.06.29 options Employee stock 2018.07.02 options Employee stock 2019.03.07 options Employee stock 2019.05.08 options Employee stock 2020.11.27 options Restricted stocks 2017.11.16 to employees (Note 2) Restricted stocks 2018.07.02 to employees (Note 2) Quantity grantedContract period Vesting conditions 82 1,102 5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1)

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) 16 35 50 180 1,391

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1)

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1)

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1)

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1)

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) 140 73 1,320

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1)

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1)

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) 65 115 300 1,800

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1)

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1)

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1)

5 years Gradually vested after 2 years service (Note 1) 500

3 years (Note 3) 50

3 years (Note 3) (Note 1) Employees with 2 years service are entitled to 50%; after the two year service, the ratio will increase by 1/48 every month for the following 24 months; and employees with 4 year service are entitled to 100%. (Note 2) The restricted stocks issued by the Company cannot be transferred within the vesting period, but voting rights and dividend rights are not restricted on these stocks. Employees are required to return the stocks but not required to return the dividends received if they resign during the vesting period. (Note 3) For the employees who are currently working in the Company and whose services have reached 1 year, 2 years and 3 years without violating the terms of employment agreement entered between the Company and employees, they are entitled to 20%, 30% and 50%, respectively. B. Details of the share-based payment arrangements are as follows: (a) Employee stock options Stock options Options outstanding at beginning of the year Options granted Options expired Options forfeited 2020 2019 Weighted- Weighted- average average No. of units exercise price No. of units exercise price (in thousands) (in dollars) (in thousands) (in dollars) 3,224 $ 134 3,729 $ 152 1,800 59 415 93 ( ( 856) 336) 191 ( 171) 232 106 ( 749) 138 Options outstanding at end of the year 3,832 86 3,224 134 Options exercisable at end of the year 1,402 116 1,669 167 Options permitted but not yet outstanding at end of the year 200 - (b) Restricted stocks to employees 2020 2019 Shares (in thousands) Shares (in thousands)At January 1 227 422 Expired for the year (Note) ( 34) ( 56) Vested/restrictions removed for the year ( 183) ( 139) At December 31 10 227 Note: Please refer to Note 6(14) F. C. No employee stock options were exercised for 2020 and 2019.

D. The expiry date and exercise price of stock options outstanding at the balance sheet date are as follows: Exercise price (in dollars) $ 132.4 725 112.1 8 97.6 95.8 89.8 59.4 Exercise price (in dollars)Quantity (in thousands) 1,059 75 185 1,780 3,832 Quantity (in thousands) $ 207.3 671 191.0 8 191.0 35 132.7 30 127.5 120 141.1 792 118.0 8 113.1 50 98.4 1,215 96.6 75 90.6 220 3,224 Options outstanding at end of year Remaining contractual Exercise price life (years) (in dollars) Quantity (in thousands) 0.16 132.4 725 132.4 0.61 112.1 8 112.1 2.50 97.6 669 97.6 3.19 95.8 - - 3.36 89.8 - - 4.91 59.4 - - 1,402 December 31, 2020 Options exercisable at end of yearExercise price (in dollars) $ $ December 31, 2019 Options outstanding at end of year Remaining contractual Exercise price life (years) (in dollars) Options exercisable at end of yearQuantity (in thousands)Exercise price (in dollars) 0.16 $ 207.3 671 $ 207.3 0.33 191.0 8 191.0 0.34 191.0 35 191.0 0.58 132.7 30 132.7 0.83 127.5 120 127.5 1.16 141.1 760 141.1 1.62 118.0 7 118.0 1.85 113.1 38 113.1 3.50 98.4 4.19 4.36 96.6 90.6 - - - 1,669 - - - E. The fair value of stock options granted on grant date is measured using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model. Relevant information is as follows: Employee stock options Grant date Dividend yield Expected volatility Risk-free interest rate Expected life (years) Per share exercise price (in dollars)March 7, 2019 May 8, 2019 November 27, 2020 - 41.76%~42.66% 0.62%~0.65% 3.5~4.5 - - 38.85%~41.63% 37.03%~39.63%

0.57%~0.60% 0.18%~0.19% 3.5~4.5 3.5~4.5 $97.4 $91.3 $59.4 Weighted average stock options fair value (in dollars) $31~$35 $27~$32 $17~$18 F. Expenses incurred on share-based payment transactions are shown below: 2020 2019 Equity-settled $ (13)Provisions (decommissioning liabilities) 17,657 $ 26,793 2020 2019 At January 1 Unused amounts reversed At December 31 $ $ 6,432 $ 6,922 - ( 490) 6,432 $ 6,432 Analysis of total provisions is shown below: December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Non-current $ 6,432 $ 6,432 In accordance with the requirements specified in the agreements, the Group bears the obligation for the costs of dismantling, removing the asset and restoring the site of its rented office in the future. A provision is recognized for the present value of costs to be incurred for dismantling, removing the asset and restoring the site. It is expected that the provision will be used in 2~4 years. (14)Common shares A. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's authorized capital was $2,000,000, and the paid-in capital was $841,549 with a par value of $10 (in dollars) per share. All proceeds from shares issued have been collected. Movements in the number of the Company's common shares outstanding are as follows (Unit: thousand shares): 2020 2019 Issued common shares at January 1 74,189 64,045 Cash capital increase 10,000 10,200 Cancellation of employee restricted stocks 34) ( 51) Issued common shares at December 31 84,155 74,194 Restricted stocks retrieved from employees and to be cancelled 5) Outstanding common shares at December 31 74,189 ( - ( 84,155 B. To increase the Company's working capital, the shareholders at their extraordinary shareholders' meeting on March 10, 2011 adopted a resolution to raise additional cash through private placement with the effective date set on March 25, 2011. The maximum number of shares to be issued through the private placement is 4,711 thousand shares at an estimated subscription price of $42.45 (in dollars) per share. The amount of capital raised through the private placement was $200,000 which had been registered. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Act of the ROC, the common shares raised through the private placement are subject to certain transfer restrictions and cannot be listed on the stock exchange until three years after they have been issued and have applied for retroactive handling of public issuance procedures. Other than these restrictions, the rights and obligations of the ordinary shares raised through the private placement are the same as other issued common shares.

C. In February 2018, the Company filed the registration statement on Form F-1, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the initial public offering in the United States of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing common shares. The registration statement for listing its ADSs in the Nasdaq Global Market was declared effective by the SEC on November 21, 2018, and the Company' s ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the Ticker symbol "TLC". The actual units of ADSs for this offering were 3,915,550, and each ADS represents two of the Company's common shares, which in the aggregate represents 7,831,100 common shares. The offering price per ADS was US$5.80 (in dollars), equivalent to a price per common share of $89.32 (in dollars). As of December 31, 2020, the outstanding ADRs were 3,692,085 units, or 7,384,170 common shares, representing 8.77% of the Company's issued common shares. The terms of ADS are as follows: (a) Voting rights ADSs holders may, pursuant to the Depositary Agreement and the relevant laws and regulations of the R.O.C., exercise the voting rights pertaining to the underlying common shares represented by the ADSs.

(b) Dividends, stock warrants and other rights ADSs holders and common shareholders are all entitled to receive dividends. The Depositary may issue new ADSs in proportion to ADSs holding ratios or raise the number of shares of common shares represented by each unit of ADSs or sell stock dividends on behalf of ADSs holders and distribute proceeds to them in proportion to their ADSs holding ratios. D. In order to raise funds for drug development, the Board of Directors during the meeting on July 30, 2019 resolved to increase its capital for cash, and the registration has been approved by the FSC on September 17, 2019. For this capital increase for cash, the 10,200,000 common shares were issued with an offering price of $82 (in dollars) per share. The total paid-in capital is $836,400, which has been fully collected. The Company set the record date of the capital increase on October 24, 2019.

E. In order to raise funds for drug development, the Board of Directors during the meeting on March 17, 2020 resolved to increase its capital for cash, and the registration has been approved by the FSC on May 13, 2020. For this capital increase for cash, the 10,000,000 common shares were issued with an offering price of $68 (in dollars) per share. The total paid-in capital is $680,000, which has been fully collected. The Company set the record date of the capital increase on June 30, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the registration of this capital increase was completed.

F. Employee restricted stocks (a) As 17,600 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in February and April 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on May 8, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on June 25, 2019. (b) As 33,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in July 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on November 13, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on December 25, 2019. (c) As 5,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in December 2019 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on December 20, 2019 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on February 4, 2020. (d) As 12,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in February 2020 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks,

the Board of Directors has resolved on May 12, 2020 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on August 7, 2020. (e) As 10,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employees in June 2020 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Directors has resolved on August 5, 2020 to buy back the restricted stocks to retire for capital reduction. The registration was completed on September 18, 2020.

(f) As 12,000 shares of employee restricted stocks granted to certain employee in August 2020 did not meet the vesting conditions in accordance with the terms of restricted stocks, the Board of Director has resolved on August 28, 2020 to buy back the restricted stocks to retain for capital reduction. The registration was complete on September 18, 2020. (15)Capital surplus Pursuant to the R.O.C. Company Act, capital surplus arising from paid-in capital in excess of par value on issuance of common shares and donations can be used to cover accumulated deficit or to issue new stocks or cash to shareholders in proportion to their share ownership, provided that the Company has no accumulated deficit. Further, the R.O.C. Securities and Exchange Act requires that the amount of capital surplus to be capitalized mentioned above should not exceed 10% of the paid-in capital each year. Capital surplus should not be used to cover accumulated deficit unless the legal reserve is insufficient. (16)Accumulated deficit A. Under the Company's Articles of Incorporation, the current earnings, if any, shall be distributed in the following order: (a) Payment of taxes and duties. (b) Cover prior years' accumulated deficit, if any. (c) After deducting items a and b, set aside 10% of the remaining amount as legal reserve. (d) Appropriate or reverse special reserve in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations, if necessary; (e) After deducting items a to d, the remainder, if any, to be retained or to be appropriated shall be resolved by the shareholders at the shareholders' meeting.

B. The Company's dividend policy is summarized below: As the Company operates in a volatile business environment and is in the growth stage, the residual dividend policy is adopted taking into consideration the Company's financial structure, operating results and future expansion plans. According to the dividend policy adopted by the Board of Directors, cash dividends shall account for at least 10% of the total dividends distributed.

C. Under the R.O.C. Company Act, when the accumulated deficit exceeds 50% of the capital, the directors should convene a meeting of the shareholders and report the situation.

D. The Company has incurred an accumulated deficit for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, therefore, there were no earnings distributions. Information on the above as resolved by the shareholders' meeting will be posted in the"Market Observation Post System"at the website of Taiwan stock Exchange. E. For the information relating to employees' compensation and directors' remuneration, please refer to Note 6(23). (17)Operating revenue 2020 2019 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 101,928 $ 209,140 A. Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers The Group derives revenue from the transfer of goods and services over time and at a point in time in the following types: Authorization 2020 Royalty revenuecollaboration and development revenueOther Total Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time Over time $ 39,483 -$

$ 39,483 $ 56,356 474 56,830 $ $ 5,615 - 5,615 $ 101,454 474 $ 101,928 2019 Royalty revenue Authorization collaboration and development revenue Other Total Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time Over time

$ 58,970 -

$ 58,970 $ $ 149,056 - 149,056 $ $ 304 810 1,114 $ 208,330 810

$ 209,140 B. Contract assets and liabilities The Group has recognized the following revenue-related contract assets and liabilities:December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 January 1, 2019 Non-current contract liabilities - authorization collaboration and development revenue $ 10,286 $ 10,760 $ - (a) Revenue recognized that was included in the contract liability balance at the beginning of the year: 2020 2019 Revenue recognized that was included in the contract liability balance at the beginning of the year Authorization collaboration and development contracts $ 474 $ - (b) Revenue recognized from performance obligations satisfied in previous periods As disclosed in Note 6(17) C.(6) that the Company entered into commercialization agreement with Hong Kong Sansheng Medical Limited, in 2019, the Group had satisfied performance obligation but did not recognize revenue due to the recognition constraint on variable consideration. The transaction price should include an estimate of variable consideration only if it is unlikely that there will be a significant reversal of the revenue recognized when the uncertainty related to the variable consideration is resolved. For 2020, revenue recognized in relation to such contract amounted to $56,356.

(c) Unfulfilled long-term authorization collaboration and development contracts Aggregate amount of the transaction price allocated to long-term authorization collaboration and development contracts that are partially unsatisfied as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 amounted to $10,286 and $10,760, respectively. The above transaction prices disclosed do not include any estimated amounts of variable consideration that are constrained. Considering the progress of research and development, management expects that the transaction price allocated to the unsatisfied contracts amounting to $10,286 and $10,760 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, will be recognized as revenue in the next three years, which is subject to the management's plan in terms of completion of clinical and bioequivalence study. C. Authorization collaboration and development revenue is the revenue arising from authorization collaboration and development of generic drugs. The details are as follows: (a) In December 2013, the Company entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Sandoz AG. ("Sandoz") for the development and commercialization of products in Europe and in the USA. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received an upfront, non-refundable payment of US$100 thousand in January 2014, and aggregated milestone payments of US$2,275 thousand related to the Europe submission in March 2014, April 2014, and January 2015, respectively. Once the new drug is launched in the market, a royalty fee will be received by the Company, which is equal to an agreed upon percentage of net sales. The Company is also eligible to receive performance-based milestone payment upon entering the local market in Europe andin the USA, and upon achieving a certain net sales volume and market position within five years. The Company negotiated with Sandoz to terminate the above agreement on August 28, 2020, and the termination date was August 31, 2020. (b) In March 2019, the Company entered into a commercialization agreement with Hong Kong Sansheng Medical Limited ("3SBio") to commercialize two liposomal products utilizing the Company's NanoX technology platform in mainland China. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company received an upfront, non-refundable payment in March 2019, and the Company may receive development and sales milestones for a total of up to US$25,000 thousand. Once the new drug is launched in the market, a royalty fee equal to an agreed upon percentage of net sales will be received by the Company.

(c) In June 2019, the Company entered into a development and license agreement with Birdie Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Birdie"). Under the terms of the development and license agreement, the Company granted Birdie the right to use its intellectual property of NanoX technology to develop and commercialize Birdie's liposomal formulated dual agonist product. Birdie will be responsible for the product's preclinical and clinical development, regulatory filing and commercialization. The Company will be assisting with Birdie in the formulation development and manufacturing process of Birdie's product. Birdie will fund all the development and manufacturing costs. The Company is eligible to receive upfront payment and future milestone payments up to US$49,000 thousand. Milestones include conduct of sequential clinical trials, achievement of regulatory approvals and certain commercial milestones in China, USA and Europe. Once the new drug is launched in the market, Birdie will pay the Company a royalty payment based on a certain percentage of the net sales D. The details of royalty payment revenue are as follows: (a) The Company granted TTY Biopharm Company Limited ("TTY") the exclusive right in Taiwan to produce and promote LIPO-DOX, a medicinal product developed by the Company Under the contract, royalty payments are based on certain percentage of the net product sales.

(b) The Company authorizes Yung Shin Pharm. Ind. Co., Ltd. ("YSP") the exclusive right in Taiwan to produce and promote generic drugs. Under the contract, the Company will receive a royalty fee based on a certain percentage of the net sales. (18)Interest income 2020 2019 Interest income from bank deposits Other interest income $ $ 1,136 57 1,193 $ $ 7,394 5 7,399 (19)Other income 2020 2019 Government subsidy income (Note) 27,496 1,420 Others 401 14,141 $ $ $ 27,897 $ 15,561 Note: The Company has entered into contracts of "TLC590 Phase II Clinical Study for Postsurgical Pain Following Bunionectomy: A Double-blind, Randomized Trial", "A phase IIa trial of lipid-based investigational drug TLC399 in the subjects with macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion in the United States" and "A phase I/II trial of lipid-based, sustained release investigational drug TLC399 (ProDex® ) for treating macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion" with the Institute for Information Industry in 2020, 2017 and 2014, respectively. The Company has accrued government subsidy income in accordance with the progress of the plan. The aforesaid subsidy plan has recognized income of $15,233 and $1,420 for 2020 and 2019, respectively. As of December 31, 2020, the above government subsidy has been fully recovered. (20)Other gains and losses 2020 2019 Net currency exchange gain $ 17,088 $ 14,515 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 337 488 Other loss ( $ 297) ( 53) 17,128 $ 14,950 (21)Finance costs 2020 2019 Bank borrowings Lease liabilities $ 14,634 $ 21,333 1,719 2,323 Other borrowings $ 698 -17,051 $ 23,656 (22)Expenses by nature (Shown as operating expenses) 2020 2019 Employee benefit expense Depreciation charges Amortization charges $ $ $ 215,721 $ 268,381 52,960 $ 64,754 3,207 $ 6,648 (23)Employee benefit expense 2020 2019 Wages and salaries $ 171,234 $ 210,140 Share-based payment compensation costs 17,657 26,793 Labor and health insurance fees 13,473 16,177 Pension costs 7,566 8,356 Other personnel expenses 5,791 6,915 $ 215,721 $ 268,381 A. According to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company, a ratio of distributable profit of the current year, after covering accumulated deficit, shall be distributed as employees' compensation and directors' remuneration. The ratio shall be 2%~8% for employees' compensation and shall not be higher than 2% for directors' remuneration.

B. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Company had net loss before tax and did not accrue employees' compensation and directors' remuneration. Information about the appropriation of employees' compensation and directors' remuneration by the Company as resolved by the Board of Directors will be posted in the "Market Observation Post System" at the website of the Taiwan Stock Exchange. (24)Income tax A. Components of income tax expense: 2020 2019 Current income tax: Current income tax on profits for the year Prior year income tax $ 1,278 $ 906 (over) underestimation Total current income tax Deferred income tax: ( 146) 3,214 1,132 4,120 Origination and reversal of temporary differences Total deffered income tax Income tax expense $ - - 1,132 $ - - 4,120 B. Reconciliation between income tax expense and accounting profit:Tax calculated based on profit (loss) 196,435) ($ 160,680) 196) 83 197,909 161,503 (over) underestimation 146) 3,214 Income tax expense 4,120 Prior year income tax before tax and statutory tax rate (Note) ($ Effect of different tax rates in countries in which the Group operates ( Taxable loss not recognized as deferred tax assets 2020 ( 2019 $ 1,132 $ Note: The basis for computing the applicable tax rate is the rate applicable of 20% in the parent company's country in 2020 and 2019. C. Amounts of deferred tax assets or liabilities as a result of temporary differences are as follows: Temporary differences: －Deferred tax assets: Unrealized expensesTemporary differences: －Deferred tax assets: Unrealized expenses Recognized in 2020 Recognized other in profit or comprehensive Recognized January 1 $ 76 ($ loss income in equity 79) $ 3 $ -December 31 $ 2019 January 1 $ 79 Recognized in profit or loss $ - ($ Recognized in other comprehensive income 3) $ Recognized in equity -December 31 $ D. Details of investment tax credit and unrecognized deferred tax assets are as follows:Qualifying items Research and development expenditure Employees' development and training Unused tax credits December 31, 2020 Unrecognized deferred income tax assets -76 Final year tax credits are due $ 723,267 72 $ 723,267 72 Note Note Qualifying items Research and development expenditure Employees' development and training $ December 31, 2019 Unused tax Unrecognized deferred Final year tax credits income tax assets credits are due Note Note 549,466 72 $ 549,466 72 Note: In accordance with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Jing-Shou-Gong-Zi Letter No. 10020409420 dated June 10, 2011, Letter No. 10320407210 dated April 3, 2014 and Letter No. 1072042611 dated September 26, 2018, the Company was approved as a biotech pharmaceuticals company. Accordingly, the Company and its shareholders are eligible for investment tax credits under the Statute for Development of Biotech New Pharmaceuticals Industry. Relevant investment tax credits can be used to offset against the Company's income tax within five years from the year in which the Company starts to have income tax payable. E. Expiration dates of unused tax losses and amounts of unrecognized deductible amounts of the Company are as follows: December 31, 2020 Year incurredAmount filed/ assessed Unused amountUnrecognized amount (Note)Expiry year 2011 $ 212,903 $ 212,903 $ 212,903 2021 2012 187,946 187,946

187,946 2022 2013 407,816 407,816

407,816 2023 2014 632,283 632,283

632,283 2024 2015 649,799 649,799

649,799 2025 2016 792,388 792,388

792,388 2026 2017 832,622 832,622

832,622 2027 2018 870,584 870,584

870,584 2028 2019 775,140 775,140

775,140 2029 2020 938,069 938,069

938,069 2030 $ 6,299,550 $ 6,299,550 $ 6,299,550 Note: Unrecognized amount represents unused tax losses for which no deferred income tax asset has been recognized. December 31, 2019 Year incurredAmount filed/ assessed Unused amountUnrecognized amount (Note)Expiry year 2010 $ 196,215 $ 196,215 $ 196,215 2020 2011 212,903 212,903

212,903 2021 2012 187,946 187,946

187,946 2022 2013 407,816 407,816

407,816 2023 2014 632,283 632,283

632,283 2024 2015 649,799 649,799

649,799 2025 2016 792,388 792,388

792,388 2026 2017 832,622 832,622

832,622 2027 2018 870,584 870,584

870,584 2028 2019 754,611 754,611

754,611 2029 $ 5,537,167 $ 5,537,167 $ 5,537,167 Note: Unrecognized amount represents unused tax losses for which no deferred income tax asset has been recognized. F. The U.S. subsidiary, TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., has not recognized unused tax losses as deferred income tax assets. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the amounts of unused tax losses not recognized as deferred income tax assets are $20,792 and $28,438, respectively.

G. The amounts of deductible temporary difference that are not recognized as deferred tax assets are as follows: Deductible temporary differences $ December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 68,412 $ 84,234 H. The Company's income tax returns through 2018 have been assessed and approved by the Tax Authority. (25)Loss per shareBasic loss per share Loss attributable to common shareholders of the Company Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents: Employees' stock options Restricted stocks Diluted loss per share Loss attributable to common shareholders of the Company plus assumed conversion of all dilutive potential common shares Basic loss per share Loss attributable to common shareholders of the Company Dilutive effect of common stock equivalents: Employees' stock options Restricted stocks Diluted loss per share Loss attributable to common shareholders of the Company plus assumed conversion of all dilutive potential common sharesAmount after tax ($ 981,517) - -

($ 981,517) 2020 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands of shares)Loss per share (in dollars) 79,014 ($ 12.42) (Note) (Note) 79,014 ($ 12.42)Amount after tax

($ 807,522) - -

($ 807,522) 2019 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands of shares)Loss per share (in dollars) 65,545 ($ 12.32) (Note) (Note) 65,545 ($ 12.32)Note: Employee stock options and employee restricted stocks have no dilutive effect for any periods due to the fact that the Company was in loss position for both periods presented. (26)Cash flow information Investing activities with partial cash payments 2020 2019 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment Add: Opening balance of payable on machinery, equipment and intangible assets Ending balance of prepayments for equipment Opening balance of prepayments for equipment being transferred to intangible assets Opening balance of prepayments for equipment being transferred to other expenses Less: Ending balance of payable on machinery, equipment and intangible assets Opening balance of prepayments for equipment $ 26,144 $ 5,337 190 3,303 80,718 74,841 605 243 ( - 313) ( - 190) ( 74,841) ( 27,942) Cash paid $ 32,503 $ 55,592 2020 2019 Acquisition of intangible assets Add: Opening balance of payable on machinery, equipment and intangible assets Less: Ending balance of payable on machinery, equipment and intangible assets Opening balance of prepayments for equipment Cash paid (27)Changes in liabilities from financing activities $ ( $ Long-term borrowingsShort-term borrowings At January 1, 2020 Changes in cash flow from financing activities Changes in other non-cash items Net exchange differences At December 31, 2020 ( $ 46,000 30,000) - - (

$ 16,000 (including current portion) $ 370,653 $ 224,524 ( $ - 10,914) ( 584,263 $ 2,407 $ 4,420 74 374 - ( 74) 605) ( 243) 1,876 $ 4,477 Lease liabilitiesLiabilities from financing activities 92,509 $ 509,162 74,913) 119,611 50,249 50,249 725) ( 67,120 $ 11,639) 667,383 Short-term borrowings Long-term borrowings (including current portion) Lease liabilitiesLiabilities from financing activities At January 1, 2019 Effect on initial application of IFRS 16 $ 46,000 $ 434,757 $ 48,000 $ 528,757 (Note) Adjusted balance at January 1, 2019 Changes in cash flow from financing activities Changes in other non-cash items - 46,000 - ( - 434,757 56,425) ( 73,021 73,021 121,021 601,778 37,778) ( 94,203) - Net exchange differences - ( - 7,679) 1,770 1,770 7,496 ( 183) At December 31, 2019

$ 46,000 $ 370,653 $ 92,509 $ 509,162 Note: Adjustments for the initial application of IFRS 16. (28)Transactions with non-controlling interest The company invested and established a 100% owned subsidiary, TLC Holding Corp. in November 2020, and indirectly invested and established a 100%-owned subsidiary, InspirMed Inc. InspirMed Inc., increased its capital by issuing new shares in November 2020 and the Group did not participate proportionally to its capital increase. As a result, the Group decreased its share interest by 49% and the transaction increased non-controlling interest by $427,197. The Group did not have non-controlling interests in 2019. 7. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (1) Names of related parties and relationship Names of related parties Relationship with the Group Keelung Hong The Group's Chairman (2) Significant transactions and balances with related parties A. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's long-term and short-term borrowings with Taiwan Cooperative Bank.

B. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees to Taiwan Cooperative Bank for the Company's government grant in relation to the research and development program from the Institute of Information Industry.

C. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's long-term borrowings with non-financial institution.

D. The Company's Chairman provided guarantees for the Company's long-term borrowings with Chang Hwa Commercial Bank. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, details of loans are described in Notes 6(8) and 6(10). (3) Key management personnel compensation 2020 2019 Salaries and other short-term employee benefits Post-employment benefits $ 40,606 $ 38,684 841 522 Share-based payments 4,472 6,264 $ 45,919 $ 45,470 8. PLEDGED ASSETS (1) As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Group's assets pledged as collateral were as follows: PledgeAssets pledged December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 purpose Shown as"Property, plant and equipment" Land $ Buildings Testing equipment Shown as "Other non-current assets" Prepayment for equipment $ 14,962 22,204 58,808 22,423 118,397 $ 14,962 Note 1

22,860 Note 1 - Note 2 $

- Note 2 37,822 Note 1: Provided as collateral for long-term borrowings with Taiwan Cooperative Bank. Note 2: Provided as collateral for long-term borrowings with non-financial institution. (2) Pursuant to the loan and security agreement and second amendment to the loan and security agreement entered into between Cathay Bank and the Company and its subsidiary, TLC US, on December 27, 2018 and June 18, 2020, respectively, except for the Intellectual Property, including trademarks, patents, copyrights, service marks, technology, trade secrets, and etc., defined in the loan and security agreement, all other personal property, including tangible and intangible assets, of the Company and TLC US are pledged as collateral for borrowings. Cathay Bank constitutes a first priority security interest in the personal property of the Company and TLC US located in the United States and does not constitute a first priority security interest in the personal property of the Company located outside of the United States. 9. SIGNIFICANT CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND UNRECOGNIZED CONTRACT COMMITMENTS (1) Contingencies None.

(2) Commitments In addition to the commitments mentioned in Note 6(10) A and B, the Group's significant commitments are as follows: A. Capital expenditures contracted for at the balance sheet date but not yet incurred and are cancelable without cause are as follows: December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Property, plant and equipment $ 117,436 $ 9,109 B. The Company had outstanding commitments on purchase contracts for the research and manufacturing of medicines which are cancelable without cause as follows: December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 211,983 $ 130,089 C. The Company had outstanding commitments on research and development which are cancelable without cause as follows: December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 834,686 $ 1,311,875 D. The Company has signed a licensing agreement for technology transition with TWI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with maximum royalty charges of US$5,000 thousand according to the R&D achievement in October 2013. Once the new drug is launched in the market, the Company will pay a royalty fee based on a certain percentage of the net product sales. The aforementioned agreement was expired and terminated on October 1, 2020. 10. SIGNIFICANT DISASTER LOSS None.

11. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD None.

12. OTHERS (1) Capital risk management The Group's objectives when managing capital are to safeguard the Group's ability to continue as a going concern in order to provide returns for shareholders and to maintain an optimal capital structure to reduce the cost of capital. In order to improve the Group's capital structure, the Group may issue new shares or sell assets to reduce debt to capital ratio. The Group monitors capital on the basis of the debt to capital ratio. This ratio is calculated as total debt to capital divided by total capital. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the Group's debt to capital ratios are as follows: December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total debt $ 886,134 $ 664,068 Total capital $ 841,549 $ 741,939 Debt to capital ratio 105.30% (2) Financial instruments ~60~ 89.50% A. Financial instruments by category December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Financial assets Financial assets at amortized cost Cash and cash equivalents Accounts receivable, net Other receivables Refundable deposits $ 1,342,667 $ 1,023,874 9,287 15,120 25,489 4,654 25,711 24,351 $ 1,403,154 $ 1,067,999 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities at amortized cost Short-term borrowings Other payables $ 16,000 $ 46,000 189,141 131,064 Lease liabilities (including current portion) Long-term borrowings (including current portion) 67,120 92,509 584,263 370,653 $ 856,524 $ 640,226 B. Financial risk management policies (a) The Group's activities expose the Group to a variety of financial risks: market risk, credit risk, liquidity risk and cash flow interest rate risk. The Group adopts overall risk management program and control system to identify all financial risks and seeks to control and balance potential adverse effects from those aforesaid financial risks. (b) The goal of market risk management is to appropriately consider the impacts of economic environment, competition and market value risk, in order to achieve the best risk position, to maintain appropriate liquidity position and to centrally manage all market risks. (c) To meet its risk management objectives, the Group's procedures of hedge focus on market risk and cash flow interest rate risk.

C. Significant financial risks and degree of financial risks (a) Market risk i. Foreign exchange risk (i) The Group's businesses involve some non-functional currency operations (the Company's functional currency: NTD; the subsidiaries' functional currency: USD, EUR, HKD, RMB, AUD and JPY). The information on assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies whose values would be materially affected by the exchange rate fluctuations is as follows: December 31, 2020 Foreign currency amount (Foreign currency: functional currency) Financial assets Monetary items USD : NTD Financial liabilities Monetary items USD : NTD AUD : NTD (Foreign currency: functional currency) Financial assets Monetary items USD : NTD Financial liabilities Monetary items USD : NTD AUD : NTD (in thousands)Book valueExchange rate (NTD) (in thousands) $ 8,733 28.480 $ 248,716 18,505 1,513 28.480 527,022 21.950 33,210 December 31, 2019 Foreign currency amount (in thousands)Book valueExchange rate (NTD) (in thousands) $ 3,126 29.980 $ 93,717 13,493 1,687 29.980 404,520 21.005 35,435 (ii) Analysis of foreign currency market risk arising from significant foreign exchange variation: (Foreign currency: functional currency) Financial assets Monetary items USD : NTD Financial liabilities Monetary items USD : NTD AUD : NTDExtent of variation 2020 Sensitivity analysis Effect on other Effect on profit comprehensive or loss income (in thousands) (in thousands) 1% $ 2,487 $ - 1% 1% 5,270 332 - - 2019 Sensitivity analysis (Foreign currency: functional currency) Financial assets Monetary items USD : NTD Financial liabilities Monetary items USD : NTD AUD : NTDExtent of variation Effect on other Effect on profit comprehensive or loss income (in thousands) (in thousands) 1% $ 937 $ - 1% 1% 4,045 354 - - (iii) The unrealized exchange gain arising from significant foreign exchange variation on the monetary items held by the Group for 2020 and 2019 amounted to $7,451 and $12,271, respectively. ii. Cash flow and fair value interest rate risk The Group's interest rate risk arises from short-term and long-term borrowings. Borrowings issued at floating interest rates expose the Group to cash flow interest rate risk. During 2020 and 2019, the Group's borrowings at floating interest rate were denominated in the NT dollars and US dollars. At December 31, 2020 and 2019, if interest rates had been 0.2% higher/lower with all other conditions held constant, net loss for 2020 and 2019 would have been $1,201 and $833 higher/lower, respectively. The main factor is that the floating rate borrowings resulted in changes in interest expense. (b) Credit risk i. Credit risk refers to the risk of financial loss to the Group arising from cash and deposits with banks and financial institutions, as well as default by the customers on the contract obligations. The main factor is that counterparties could not repay in full the accounts receivable based on the agreed terms.

ii. The Group manages their credit risk taking into consideration the entire Group's concern. For banks and financial institutions, only financial institutions with a good credit rating are accepted. According to the Group's credit policy, each entity in the Group is responsible for managing and analyzing the credit risk for each of their new customers before entering into license contracts. Internal risk control assesses the credit quality of the customers, taking into account their financial positions, past experience and other factors.

iii. The default occurs when the contract payments are past due based on the agreed terms. iv. The following indicators are used to determine whether the credit impairment of debt instruments has occurred: (i) It becomes probable that the issuer will enter bankruptcy or other financial reorganization due to their financial difficulties; (ii) The disappearance of an active market for that financial asset because of financial difficulties; (iii) Default or delinquency in interest or principal repayments.

v. The Group classifies customers' accounts receivable in accordance with credit rating of customers. The Group applies the simplified approach to estimate expected credit loss under the provision matrix basis.

vi. The Group wrote off the financial assets, which cannot be reasonably expected to be recovered, after initiating recourse procedures. However, the Group will continue executing the recourse procedures to secure their rights.

vii. The Group assesses the expected credit losses based on the payment terms stipulated in the contracts with the customers. To measure the expected credit losses, trade receivables have been grouped based on shared credit risk characteristics and the days past due. The historical loss rates are adjusted to reflect current and forward-looking information on factors affecting the ability of the customers to settle the receivables. Except for loss allowance of $18,132 established based on the delay payment of the balances due from one customer, the Group has not identified impairments on the trade receivables. The Group has therefore concluded that the expected loss rates for the trade receivables and contract assets is very low, and the loss allowance for the trade receivables and contract assets recognized is immaterial as of December 31, 2020 and 2019. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the balance of allowance for doubtful accounts was $0 and $18,132, respectively.

viii. As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, with no collateral held or other credit enhancements, maximum exposure to credit risk in respect of the Group's accounts receivable was $9,287 and $15,120, respectively. (c) Liquidity risk i. Cash flow forecasting is performed in the operating entities of the Group and aggregated by Group treasury. Group treasury monitors rolling forecasts of the Group's liquidity requirements to ensure it has sufficient cash to meet operational needs. Additionally, the Group closely monitors the execution and covenants compliance of the loan and security agreement and initiates discussing with the banks as needed.

ii. The table below analyzes the Group's non-derivative financial liabilities based on the remaining period at the balance sheet date to the contractual maturity date. The amounts disclosed in the table are the contractual undiscounted cash flows. 1 yearShort-term borrowings Other payables $ 16,000 189,141 December 31, 2020 Between 1 Between 2 Between 3 and 2 years and 3 years and 5 years $ - $ - $ - - - -Over 5 years $ - - Lease liabilities (including current portion) Long-term borrowings 26,299 17,299 12,192 13,806 - (including current portion)

132,065 195,011 207,511 62,163 25,157 December 31, 2019 1 yearBetween 1 Between 2 Between 3 and 2 years and 3 years and 5 yearsOver 5 yearsShort-term borrowings Other payables $ 46,897 131,064 $ - $ - $ - - - $ - - - Lease liabilities (including current portion) Long-term borrowings (including current portion) 64,827 323,437 20,352 6,367 7,523 21,534 2,055 - 5,180 27,839 (3) Fair value information A. The Group had no financial instruments measured at fair value, by valuation method, as of December 31, 2020 and 2019.

B. Management considers that the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities not measured at fair value are approximate to their fair values, including cash and cash equivalents, receivables, refundable deposits, short-term borrowings, long-term borrowings (including current portion), payables, and lease liabilities (including current and non-current). 13. SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURES (1) Significant transactions information A. Loans to others: None.

B. Provision of endorsements and guarantees to others: None.

C. Holding of marketable securities at the end of the period (not including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures): None.

D. Aggregate purchases or sales of the same securities reaching NT$300 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None.

E. Acquisition of real estate reaching NT$300 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None.

F. Disposal of real estate reaching NT$300 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None.

G. Purchases or sales of goods from or to related parties reaching NT$100 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None.

H. Receivables from related parties reaching NT$100 million or 20% of paid-in capital or more: None. I. Derivative financial instruments undertaken during 2020: None.

J. Significant inter-Company transactions during 2020: Please refer to table 1. (2) Information on investees Names, locations and other information of investee companies (not including investees in Mainland China): Please refer to table 2.

(3) Information on investments in Mainland China A. Basic information: Please refer to table 3. B. Significant transactions conducted with investees in Mainland China directly or indirectly through other companies in the third areas: None.

(4) Major shareholders information Major shareholders information: Please refer to table 4. 14. SEGMENT INFORMATION (1) General information The Group's major business is research and development for new medicine and operates only in one single industry. The Chief Operating Decision-Maker, who allocates resources and assesses performance of the Group as a whole, has identified that the Group has only one reportable operating segment.

(2) Information about segment profit or loss, assets and liabilities The Group has only one reportable operating segment, and therefore, the reportable segment information is the same as the financial statements.

(3) Reconciliation for segment income (loss) The segment income (loss) reported to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker is measured in a manner consistent with that in the statement of comprehensive income. There is no reconciliation because the report provided to the Chief Operating Decision-Maker for business decisions has no difference to the segment income (loss) information.

(4) Information on products and services Please refer to Note 6(17) for the related information.

(5) Geographical information Geographical information for 2020 and 2019 is as follows: 2020 2019 RevenueNon-current assets (Note)RevenueNon-current assets (Note)Taiwan China Others $ $ 39,483 56,830 5,615 101,928 $ 278,878 - 12,895 $ 58,970 142,840 $ 246,719 - 7,330 19,218 $ 291,773 $ 209,140

$ 265,937 Note: Deferred tax assets and refundable deposits are excluded from non-current assets. (6) Major customer information Details of sales to individual customers exceeding 10% of the Group's revenue for 2020 and 2019 are as follows: 2020 Revenue 2019 Revenue D A B $ 56,830 $ 142,840 21,396 45,828 18,087 13,142 Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Significant inter-company transactions 2020 Table 1 Number (Note 1)Company name 1 TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

3 TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (Shanghai) Limited

1 TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

3 TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (Shanghai) Limited

4 TLC Biopharmaceuticals Pty Ltd. CounterpartyTaiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. Relationship (Note 2) 2 2 2 2 2 Note 1: The numbers filled in for the transaction company in respect of inter-company transactions are as follows: (1) Parent company is '0'.

(2) The subsidiaries are numbered in order starting from '1'. General ledger accountOperating revenue Operating revenue Accounts receivable Accounts receivable Accounts receivable TransactionAmount (Note 5)Transaction terms $ 38,372 (Note 4) 37.65% 3,437 (Note 4) 3.37% 44,390 (Note 4) 2.54% 2,900 (Note 4) 0.17% 32,910 (Note 4) 1.88% Note 2: Relationship between transaction company and counterparty is classified into the following three categories: (1) Parent company to subsidiary.

(2) Subsidiary to parent company.

(3) Subsidiary to subsidiary. Note 3: Regarding percentage of transaction amount to consolidated total operating revenues or total assets, it is computed based on period-end balance of transaction to consolidated total assets for balance sheet accounts and based on accumulated transaction amount for the period to consolidated total operating revenues for income statement accounts. Note 4: Transaction items follow the agreement. Note 5: Only related party transactions in excess of NT$1 million are disclosed. Expressed in thousands of NTDPercentage of consolidated total operating revenues or total assets (Note 3) Note 6: The above transactions between the parent company and its subsidiaries had been eliminated when preparing consolidated financial statements. The disclosure information is for reference only. ~68~ Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Names, locations and other information of investee companies (not including investee in Mainland China) 2020 Table 2 Expressed in thousands of NTDInitial investment amountShares held as of December 31, 2020 Investor InvesteeTaiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Biopharmaceuticals, B.V. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (H.K.) Limited Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Biopharmaceuticals Pty Ltd. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Biopharmaceuticals Japan Co., Ltd. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. TLC Holding Corp. TLC Holding Corp. InspirMed Inc. InspirMed Inc. InspirMed Corp. LocationMain business activitiesUSAResearch on new anti-cancer drugs and biotechnology servicesNetherlands Technical authorization and product development Hong Kong Biological technology service and reinvestment Australia Technical authorization and product development Japan Technical authorization and product development British Investment activities Cayman Islands British Investment activities Cayman Islands Taiwan Technical authorization and product development Note 1: Investment income (loss) includes the unrealized gain (loss) on downstream transactions. Note 2: Investment accounted for using equity method includes adjustments for foreign exchange. Income of the shares Ownership (%) Book value investee for 2020 Company for 2020 Footnote 55,433 $ 55,433 3,100,000 100% $ 50,342 $ 2,745 2,745 (Note 2) 4,410 4,410 1,000,000 100% 2,020 54 54 (Note 2) 3,023 3,023 780,000 100% 3,870 187 187 (Note 2) 23,399 23,399 1,000,000 100% 36,969 729 729 (Note 2) 2,670 2,670 1,000 100% 3,526 12 12 (Note 2) 440,581 - 31,224,490 100% 216 2,135) (Note 1,2) 440,581 - 31,224,490 51% 440,490 1,866) (Note 2) 564 - 20,000 100% 3,585) ~69~ Investment income (loss) recognized by the Balance as of Balance as of December December 31, 2020 31, 2019 Number of $ $ ( 2,135) ( ( 3,658) ( ( 3,021) ( 3,585) ( Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Information on investments in Mainland China - Basic information 2020 Table 3 Expressed in thousands of NTDAccumulated amount of remittance from Mainland China activities TLC Consulting of Biopharmaceuticals, medical related (Shanghai) Limited technology and technological serviceInvestee in Main business Investment methodPaid-in capital $ 2,189 (Note 1) Reinvestment in Mainland China through third region company (TLC Biopharmaceuticals, (H.K.) Limited) 料結束列 Note 1: Investment methods are classified into the following three categories: (1) Directly invest in a company in Mainland China. Taiwan to Mainland China as of January 1, 2020 Amount remitted from Taiwan to Mainland China/Amount remitted back to Taiwan for 2020 Remitted to Mainland ChinaRemitted back to Taiwan $ 2,195 $ -$

(2) Through investing in an existing company in the third area, which then invested in the investee in Mainland China

(3) Others Note 2: In the 'Investment income recognised by the Company for 2020' column: Accumulated amount of remittance from Taiwan to Mainland China as of December 31, 2020 -$ (1) It should be indicated if the investee was still in the incorporation arrangements and has not yet generated any profit during this period.

(2) Indicate the basis for investment income (loss) recognition in the number of one of the following three categories: Income of investee for 2020 2,195 $ A. The financial statements were audited and attested by international accounting firm which has cooperative relationship with accounting firm in R.O.C. B. The financial statements were audited and attested by R.O.C. parent company's CPA. C. Others (The financial statements were audited by R.O.C. parent company's CPA.).

Investment Accumulated amount amount of approved by remittance the Investment Ceiling on from Taiwan Commission of investments in to Mainland the Ministry of Mainland China China as of Economic imposed by the December 31, Affairs Investment Company name 2020 (MOEA)(Note) Commision of MOEA Taiwan Liposome Company $ 2,195 $ 2,195 $ 517,996 (Note) The investment amount was approved by Jing-Shen-II-Zi No. 10300223010 of Ministry of Economic Affairs, R.O.C. Ownership held by the Company (direct or indirect)Investment income recognized by the Company for 2020 (Note 2(2)B)Book value of investmentsAccumulated amount of investment in Mainland income remittedChina as of December 31, 2020 back to Taiwan as of December 31, 2020 Footnote 173 100 $ -$ 3,233 $ - ~70~ Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. and Subsidiaries Major shareholders information 2020 Table 4 SharesName of major shareholders Number of shares held Ownership (%) JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. acting in its capacity as depositary and representative of the holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRS) pursuant to a depositary agreement amongst JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as depositary, Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 7,384,170 8.77% and all holders of ADRS Tsang-Hai Lin 4,962,946 5.89% Note 1: The main shareholder information using total number of ordinary shares and preferred shares held by the shareholders who have completed the company's non-physical registration and delivery (including treasury shares) is more than 5% on the last business day at the end of each quarter. As for the share capital recorded in the company's financial report and the number of shares which the company actually have completed the non-physical registration and delivery, may be different from computational basis. Note 2: Above information, if belonging to shareholders who deliver the shares to the trust, will be disclosed by the principal individual account of the trustee who opened the trust account. As for shareholders who handle the declaration of insider equity holding more than 10% of their shares in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Act, their shareholdings include their shareholdings plus their delivery of trust and shares with the right to make decisions on trust property, etc. Please refer to the information in the website of the Taiwan Stock Exchange for insider equity declaration information. Note 3: The compiling principle of this table is to calculate the distribution of the surplus of each credit transaction according to the register of securities owners whose transfers are suspended at the extraordinary shareholders meeting. Note 4: Ownership (%) = The total number of shares held by this shareholder / The total number of shares that have been delivered without physical registration. Note 5: The total number of shares that have been delivered without physical registration (including treasury stocks) are 84,154,934 = 84,154,934 (common shares) + 0 (preferred shares). ~71~ Attachments Original document

