Taiwan Liposome : TLC and 3Sbio Announce Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Ampholipad™ in China

TLC and 3Sbio Announce Acceptance of Marketing Authorization Application for Ampholipad™ in China

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TAIPEI, Taiwan - August 26, 2020 - TLC(Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stagespecialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, in conjunction with 3Sbio, today announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA, formerly China Food and Drug Administration) has accepted its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Ampholipad™, TLC's complex generic of Gilead's AmBisome® (amphotericin B liposome for injection) used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections. AmBisome® is currently not available in mainland China.

Ampholipad™, which has been approved and sold in Taiwan for many years, recently received a scale-up production approval, bumping its production to over a million vials a year. Ampholipad™ will be commercialized in mainland China by TLC's partner, 3SBio Inc. (HKEX: 1530), a fully integrated biotechnology company with high market penetration and a robust sales force whose operating revenue for 2019 exceeded RMB

5.3 billion (~US$750 million). Under the terms of the partnership, TLC will receive a milestone payment for achieving this regulatory landmark.

"Despite the advancement of newer antifungal agents, amphotericin B remains the drug of choice for the treatment of most invasive fungal infections in immunocompromised patients, but toxicities of the conventional drug have been a concern," said Dr. George Spencer-Green, Chief Medical Officer of TLC and former clinical head of Pfizer's biosimilars development program. "While there are now several lipid-associated formulations of amphotericin B, most do not possess the unique pharmacokinetic and biodistribution profile attributed by the liposomal formulation of AmBisome®, which has demonstrated significantly lower incidences of nephrotoxicity and infusion-related chills/rigors compared to a lipid complex amphotericin B."

AmBisome's unavailability in China creates a rare opportunity for Ampholipad™ to become available before the brand drug.

"With the absence of AmBisome® in this region, China is unchartered territory for liposomal amphotericin B," said George Yeh, President of TLC. "TLC's Ampholipad™ has proven its sameness to the brand drug, and we believe the availability of Ampholipad™ may alter the current treatment landscape in China. We and our partner at 3SBio will continue communications with the CDE and hope to bring an effective and safer treatment to patients suffering from systemic fungal infections in the near future."