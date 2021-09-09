Taiwan Liposome : TLC to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

TLC to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TAIPEI, Taiwan - September 9, 2021 - TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stagespecialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, today announced that the Company's management team will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

HC Wainwright & Co 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

September 13-15, 2021

Presentation will be available on-demand during the conference

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

September 27-30, 2021

Presentation: 10:00am ET, Monday, September 27, 2021

The management team will also be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference. The corporate presentation will be available on the TLC website at www.tlcbio.com in the Investors section, under News & Events.

About TLC

TLC (NASDAQ: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD®). TLC's deep experience with liposome science allows a combination of onset speed and benefit duration, improving active drug concentrations while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC's BioSeizer® technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX® active drug loading technology has been proven in two approved drugs and is designed to alter the systemic exposure of a drug, potentially reducing dosing frequency and enhancing distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Contact

Dawn Chi

Corporate Communications dawn@tlcbio.com