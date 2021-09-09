Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4152   TW0004152004

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD.

(4152)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Liposome : TLC to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

09/09/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TLC to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA and TAIPEI, Taiwan - September 9, 2021 - TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152), a clinical-stagespecialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, today announced that the Company's management team will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

HC Wainwright & Co 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

September 13-15, 2021

Presentation will be available on-demand during the conference

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

September 27-30, 2021

Presentation: 10:00am ET, Monday, September 27, 2021

The management team will also be participating in one-on-one meetings during the conference. The corporate presentation will be available on the TLC website at www.tlcbio.com in the Investors section, under News & Events.

About TLC

TLC (NASDAQ: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD®). TLC's deep experience with liposome science allows a combination of onset speed and benefit duration, improving active drug concentrations while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC's BioSeizer® technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX® active drug loading technology has been proven in two approved drugs and is designed to alter the systemic exposure of a drug, potentially reducing dosing frequency and enhancing distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, infectious diseases, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Contact

Dawn Chi

Corporate Communications dawn@tlcbio.com

Disclaimer

Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 04:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD.
09/08TAIWAN LIPOSOME : TLC Announces Voluntary Delisting and Deregistration of Americ..
PU
09/08TAIWAN LIPOSOME : to Voluntary Delist From Nasdaq
MT
08/27TAIWAN LIPOSOME : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MINUTES (Form 6-K)
PU
08/26TAIWAN LIPOSOME : 2021 First EGM Minutes
PU
08/26TAIWAN LIPOSOME : 2021 AGM Minutes
PU
08/15TAIWAN LIPOSOME : 2021 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
08/12TAIWAN LIPOSOME : TLC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides..
PU
08/12TAIWAN LIPOSOME : TLC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides..
PU
08/04TAIWAN LIPOSOME : In case of any discrepancy between the English and the Chinese..
PU
08/04TAIWAN LIPOSOME : 1st Amendment to the Share Swap Agreement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 354 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net income 2021 -698 M -25,2 M -25,2 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 365 M 302 M 302 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 23,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 41,6x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 99,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kee Lung Hong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chih Hung Yeh President & General Manager
Yi Ju Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Yun Lung Tseng Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
George Spencer-Green Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD.55.80%306
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.38%89 259
BIONTECH SE312.46%83 714
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.52%69 535
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.62%64 351
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-19.03%49 862