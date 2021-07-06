Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4152   TW0004152004

TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD.

(4152)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Liposome : TLC Announces Details of Stock Swap Transactions (Form 6-K)

07/06/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TLC Announces Details of Stock Swap Transactions

TAIPEI, Taiwan- July 5, 2021 - Taiwan Liposome Company (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152, 'the company'), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need, today announced details of the company's board-approved stock swap transactions with Woods Investment Company, Ltd. ('Woods') at a press conference held at 4:00pm Taipei time at the Taipei Exchange (TPEx). Details of the stock swap transactions are as follows:

In response to the company's long-term development plan and realization of shareholders' investment, the company's board of directors passed a resolution on July 5, 2021, for conducting a stock swap transaction, pursuant to which Woods will issue Series B preferred shares as consideration at NT$100 a share, without adjustment mechanisms for price or share conversion ratio, in exchange for common shares of the company, for Woods' 100% stake in the company, at the exchange ratio of 1:1.

The company plans to discuss details of the stock swap transaction at the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for August 20, 2021. Should the resolution be passed by shareholders, the company plans to apply for termination of stock trading with TPEx and termination of public offering with Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission. Delisting and cancellation of registration of the company's American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on Nasdaq Global Market will also be conducted in accordance with applicable regulations. The share swap closing date, termination of trading securities on TPEx and cessation of public offering are tentatively scheduled to be October 8, 2021; actual date will be subject to the approval of the competent authorities.

In consideration of the company's strategic development plan to target its products on the United States and European Union and the necessary funds and corresponding investment risks required in response to the challenge of increasing competition in overseas markets, George Yeh, President of the company and Director of Woods, following in-depth discussions with the management team and the board, has decided to privatize the company.

Major shareholders and PAG have allocated ~US$90 million to redeem the shares after taking into account potential participation in the rollover transactions. Upon completion of the rollover transaction, the company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Woods, with no impact on the company's net value per share or earnings per share. Following privatization, Woods will execute its global business and corporate strategies and seek further tactical options internationally, which includes ~US$50 million additional funding.

The Series B preferred stocks issued by Woods will mature one month following the date of issuance. During the period from the date of issuance to ten days before the maturity date of the Series B preferred stock, shareholders of the Series B preferred stock will have the option of converting one Series B preferred share to one Woods common share and participating in the restructuring plan described above if meeting the documentation and procedural requirements laid forth by Woods and the Taiwan regulatory approval requirement for foreign investors. If the conversion application has not been duly made with the complete documentation within the prescribed period, Woods will fully redeem the remaining Series B preferred shares at NT$100 per share.

About PAG

PAG is one of Asia's largest independent alternative investment management groups focusing on private equity, real estate, and absolute returns. Founded in 2002, PAG today manages US$40 billion in assets. PAG utilizes a thematic approach to invest in private equity, locating and supporting companies with a global leadership status, outstanding performance, dedicated management team and immense potential for development. PAG has invested in several biotechnology and healthcare companies, which are at the core of its investment focus.

About TLC

TLC (NASDAQ: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD®). TLC's deep experience with liposome science allows a combination of onset speed and benefit duration, improving active drug concentrations while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC's BioSeizer® technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX® active drug loading technology has been proven in two approved drugs and is designed to alter the systemic exposure of a drug, potentially reducing dosing frequency and enhancing distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology.

TLC Contact:

Dawn Chi

Corporate Communications

+886 2 2655 7377

dawn@tlcbio.com

Disclaimer

Taiwan Liposome Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD.
06:46aTAIWAN LIPOSOME  : TLC Announces Details of Stock Swap Transactions (Form 6-K)
PU
06/30TAIWAN LIPOSOME  : TLC and Endo Enter Commercialization Agreement
PU
05/30TAIWAN LIPOSOME  : AmphoTLC™ Lifts Off for Delivery to India
PU
05/28TAIWAN LIPOSOME  : Notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting (Summary translation, f..
PU
05/27TAIWAN LIPOSOME  : TLC and Strides Enter Agreement for AmphoTLC™ in India
PU
05/26TAIWAN LIPOSOME  : Working With Zydus Healthcare to Provide Supply of AmphoTLC i..
MT
05/26TAIWAN LIPOSOME  : TLC and Zydus Enter Agreement to Launch AmphoTLC™ in In..
PU
05/25TAIWAN LIPOSOME  : TLC Secures India's Approval For Mucormycosis Treatment Ampho..
MT
05/25TAIWAN LIPOSOME  : TLC Announces Approval of New Drug Application of Liposomal A..
PU
05/23TAIWAN LIPOSOME  : InspirMed Highlights Encouraging Data on ISPM21 and ISPM19 &n..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 121 M 4,33 M 4,33 M
Net income 2021 -972 M -34,8 M -34,8 M
Net cash 2021 313 M 11,2 M 11,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 027 M 252 M 251 M
EV / Sales 2021 55,5x
EV / Sales 2022 19,9x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 83,50 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kee Lung Hong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chih Hung Yeh General Manager
Yi Ju Chen Head-Finance & Accounting
Yun Lung Tseng Deputy General Manager-Research & Development
George Spencer-Green Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN LIPOSOME COMPANY, LTD.30.88%249
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.18.95%85 134
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.37.07%71 226
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.20.81%57 013
BIONTECH SE174.78%55 555
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED-15.15%50 308