Taiwan Mask : Announcement of Board of Directors approved increase in sharehold of CSSC

Statement

1.Name of the securities:Common Stock of CSSC 2.Trading date:2022/05/20~2022/05/26 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: The total transaction amount does not exceed NT$530 million 4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of securities):not applicable 5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None 6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): As of 111/05/25, accumulatively held 12,455,000 shares.The actual accumulation of securities will be announced in accordance with relevant regulations after the transaction is completed. 7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: ratio to the total assets:13.39% ratio to equity attributable to owners:31.6% working capital:TWD1,871,706,000 8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal: Financial investment 9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None 10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:not applicable 12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee:NA 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: The transaction volume, the transaction amount per unit and the total transaction amount will be announced in accordance with relevant regulations after the transaction is completed.