  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Mask Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2338   TW0002338001

TAIWAN MASK CORPORATION

(2338)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-25
87.30 TWD   +1.16%
11:57aTAIWAN MASK : Announcement of Board of Directors approved increase in sharehold of CSSC
PU
11:57aTAIWAN MASK : Announcement of Board of Directors approved increase in sharehold of CSSC (from Yo-Juang Investment subsidiary of TMC
PU
10:48aTAIWAN MASK : Announce TMC Board of Directors'resolution to convene the 2022 Special shareholder's Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Mask : Announcement of Board of Directors approved increase in sharehold of CSSC (from Yo-Juang Investment subsidiary of TMC

05/26/2022 | 11:57am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN MASK CORP.
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 22:04:59
Subject 
 Announcement of Board of Directors approved
increase in sharehold of CSSC (from Yo-Juang Investment
subsidiary of TMC
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name of the securities:Common Stock of CSSC
2.Trading date:2022/05/26~2022/05/26
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
The total transaction amount does not exceed NT$450 million
4.Gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable in case of acquisition of
securities):not applicable
5.Relationship with the underlying company of the trade:None
6.Current cumulative amount held, monetary amount, and shareholding
percentage of cumulative holdings of the securities being traded (including
the current trade), and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges):
As of 111/05/25, accumulatively held 19,998,000 shares, with 17,500,000
pledged shares. The actual accumulation of securities will be announced
in accordance with relevant regulations after the transaction is completed.
7.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
ratio to the total assets:59.81%
ratio to equity attributable to owners:141.13%
working capital:TWD1,871,706,000
8.Concrete purpose of the acquisition or disposal:
Financial investment
9.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
10.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
11.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company:not applicable
12.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
13.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The transaction volume, the transaction amount per unit and the total
transaction amount will be announced in accordance with relevant
regulations after the transaction is completed.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Mask Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
