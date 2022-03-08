Taiwan Mask : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends (Update total amount of cash distributed to shareholders)
03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Provided by: TAIWAN MASK CORP.
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Resolution by the board of directors
to distribute dividends
(Update total amount of cash distributed to shareholders)
2022/03/04
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/04
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$1 per share
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$1 per share
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$511,347,070
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Update 2022/03/04 material information(Total amount of cash
distributed to shareholders)
11.Per value of common stock:NT$ 10
Taiwan Mask Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:06 UTC.