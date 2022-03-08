Log in
TAIWAN MASK CORPORATION

(2338)
Taiwan Mask : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends (Update total amount of cash distributed to shareholders)

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN MASK CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 17:59:21
Subject 
 Resolution by the board of directors
to distribute dividends
(Update total amount of cash distributed to shareholders)
Date of events 2022/03/04 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/04
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$1 per share
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$1 per share
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$511,347,070
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):NT$0 per share
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Update 2022/03/04 material information(Total amount of cash
distributed to shareholders)
11.Per value of common stock:NT$ 10

Disclaimer

Taiwan Mask Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
