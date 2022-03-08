Taiwan Mask : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends (Update total amount of cash distributed to shareholders)

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/04 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:2021 3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$1 per share 5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$1 per share 6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):NT$511,347,070 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$0 per share 8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):NT$0 per share 9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):0 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: Update 2022/03/04 material information(Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders) 11.Per value of common stock:NT$ 10