    3045   TW0003045001

TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.

(3045)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Taiwan Mobile : Announcement of TWM December 2021 results

01/10/2022 | 04:38am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/10 Time of announcement 17:33:43
Subject 
 Announcement of TWM December 2021 results
Date of events 2022/01/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10
2.Company name:Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.(TWM)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Taiwan Mobile announced 2021 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$156.11bn,
EBITDA of NT$33.12bn, operating income of NT$16.05bn,
net income of NT$10.99bn, and EPS of NT$3.90.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 153 B 5 517 M 5 517 M
Net income 2021 11 095 M 401 M 401 M
Net Debt 2021 53 931 M 1 951 M 1 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 4,45%
Capitalization 280 B 10 110 M 10 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 8 268
Free-Float -
Chart TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 99,50 TWD
Average target price 108,57 TWD
Spread / Average Target 9,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chih Chen Lin President & General Manager
Jo Hsi Yue CFO, Spokesman & Executive Deputy General Manager
Ming Chung Tsai Chairman
Yu Chi Chang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Yu Tai Kuo Chief Technology Officer, VP & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.-0.50%10 110
AT&T INC.6.87%187 737
T-MOBILE US, INC.-5.38%137 071
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.01%81 120
KDDI CORPORATION4.82%67 932
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.73%66 032