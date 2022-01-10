Taiwan Mobile : Announcement of TWM December 2021 results

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/10 2.Company name:Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.(TWM) 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable 6.Countermeasures:Not applicable 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Taiwan Mobile announced 2021 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$156.11bn, EBITDA of NT$33.12bn, operating income of NT$16.05bn, net income of NT$10.99bn, and EPS of NT$3.90.