Taiwan Mobile : Announcement of TWM May 2022 results
06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Taiwan Mobile announced May 2022 unaudited consolidated revenue of
NT$14.06bn, EBITDA of NT$2.97bn, operating income of NT$1.51bn,
net income of NT$0.95bn and EPS of NT$0.34.
For the first five months of 2022,
TWM reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$66.80bn,
EBITDA of NT$14.29bn, operating income of NT$7.00bn,
net income of NT$4.64bn and EPS of NT$1.65.
