  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3045   TW0003045001

TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.

(3045)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
107.50 TWD   -0.46%
05:12aTAIWAN MOBILE : Announcement of TWM May 2022 results
PU
06/02TAIWAN MOBILE : The Company will attend Citi's "Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022"
PU
05/26Nokia Chosen by Taiwan Mobile to Provide Equipment to Boost 5G Coverage
MT
Taiwan Mobile : Announcement of TWM May 2022 results

06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:04:30
Subject 
 Announcement of TWM May 2022 results
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/10
2.Company name:Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.(TWM)
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Taiwan Mobile announced May 2022 unaudited consolidated revenue of
NT$14.06bn, EBITDA of NT$2.97bn, operating income of NT$1.51bn,
net income of NT$0.95bn and EPS of NT$0.34.
For the first five months of 2022,
TWM reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$66.80bn,
EBITDA of NT$14.29bn, operating income of NT$7.00bn,
net income of NT$4.64bn and EPS of NT$1.65.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 179 B 6 083 M 6 083 M
Net income 2022 11 299 M 383 M 383 M
Net Debt 2022 54 437 M 1 845 M 1 845 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 303 B 10 246 M 10 276 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 268
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 107,50 TWD
Average target price 108,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chih Chen Lin President & General Manager
Jo Hsi Yue CFO, Spokesman & Executive Deputy General Manager
Ming Chung Tsai Chairman
Yu Chi Chang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Yu Tai Kuo Chief Technology Officer, VP & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.7.50%10 324
T-MOBILE US16.58%169 497
AT&T INC.12.39%150 694
KDDI CORPORATION33.97%74 123
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.37%66 780
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.02%64 174