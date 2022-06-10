Taiwan Mobile : Announcement of TWM May 2022 results

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/10 2.Company name:Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.(TWM) 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable 6.Countermeasures:Not applicable 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Taiwan Mobile announced May 2022 unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$14.06bn, EBITDA of NT$2.97bn, operating income of NT$1.51bn, net income of NT$0.95bn and EPS of NT$0.34. For the first five months of 2022, TWM reported unaudited consolidated revenue of NT$66.80bn, EBITDA of NT$14.29bn, operating income of NT$7.00bn, net income of NT$4.64bn and EPS of NT$1.65.