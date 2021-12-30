Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3045   TW0003045001

TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.

(3045)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Mobile : Star to Merge into Mobile

12/30/2021 | 07:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 20:07:29
Subject 
 Taiwan Star to Merge into Taiwan Mobile
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition,
or share transfer):Merger
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name
of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company
in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
Surviving company: Taiwan Mobile(TWM)
Dissolving company: Taiwan Star(TST)
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the
merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or
share transfer):
Target company: Taiwan Star
5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee
company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%),
explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer
shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will
affect shareholders�� equity:Not applicable
7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition:
1.Expand business scale
2.Generate economies of scale
3.Position for earnings growth
4.Enhance customer satisfaction.
8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:
Enlarge customer base & spectrum resource to achieve greater economies
of scale
9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings
per share:Estimated to rise in the future
10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including
the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers
and acquisitions, etc.:
The merger is subject to regulatory approvals.
A target merger completion date is tentatively set for Sep. 30, 2022.
TWM will issue new shares to TST shareholders.
11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions
and sources of funds:
282,222,106 TWM shares to be issued, subject to adjustments, if any,
per the merger agreement.
12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:
Taking into account TST's book value per share as of 2021/6/30, merger
synergies, and comparable companies' price to book ratios, plus controlling
premiums, TWM derives the share exchange ratio of one TST share for 0.04508
TWM shares.
13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an unreasonable
opinion regarding the transaction:No
14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:Ernst & Young, Taiwan
15.Name of CPA or lawyer:Audry Ho
16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Financial Supervisory Commission Certificate No. 5778
17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness
of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to
shareholders  in this merger and acquisition:
Share exchange ratio ranging from 0.04204 to 0.05177 refers to TST's latest
financials, PB ratios of comparable companies, controlling premiums in
recent transactions in the regions, and TWM's fair price.
18.Estimated date of completion:
Target completion deadline is no later than Dec. 31, 2022, with the option
of extensions if agreed upon by two parties.
19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights
and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off)
by the existing or newly-established
company:
TWM to assume TST's total assets, liabilities on the merger effective date.
20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
Taiwan Star, a pure mobile service provider
21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the
existing company or new
company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company
or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to
the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not
applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):Not applicable
22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition:None
23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:
To kick off integration plans
24.Other important terms and conditions:
Subject to approvals from TST shareholders meeting and regulatory
authorities.
25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:
Target completion deadline is no later than Dec. 31, 2022, with the option
of extensions if agreed upon by two parties.
26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No
27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers
and acquisitions:None
28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
29.Details on change of business model:Not applicable
30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year
and the expected coming year:Not applicable
31.Source of funds:New share issuance
32.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
07:27aTAIWAN MOBILE : Star to Merge into Mobile
PU
12/10TAIWAN MOBILE : Announcement of TWM November 2021 results
PU
11/30TAIWAN MOBILE : Win TV Broadcasting Co. Ltd., a 100%-owned subsidiary of TWM, announced th..
PU
11/08Tiki Corporation announced that it has received $258 million in funding from a group of..
CI
11/04TFN, a 100%-owned subsidiary of TWM, announced the sublease of a right-of-use asset to ..
PU
11/04Announced the acquisition of two right-of-use assets from Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd..
PU
11/04TFN, a 100%-owned subsidiary of TWM, announced the acquisition of a right-of-use asset ..
PU
11/04TWM will hold 2Q22 earnings conference call on 2022/08/05
PU
11/04Announced the acquisition of a right-of-use asset from Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
PU
11/04TFN, a 100%-owned subsidiary of TWM, announced the acquisition of a right-of-use asset ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 155 B 5 598 M 5 598 M
Net income 2021 11 202 M 404 M 404 M
Net Debt 2021 54 001 M 1 950 M 1 950 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 4,46%
Capitalization 283 B 10 224 M 10 214 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 8 268
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 100,50 TWD
Average target price 103,29 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chih Chen Lin President & General Manager
Jo Hsi Yue CFO, Spokesman & Executive Deputy General Manager
Ming Chung Tsai Chairman
Yu Chi Chang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Yu Tai Kuo Chief Technology Officer, VP & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.1.62%10 224
AT&T INC.-14.33%177 240
T-MOBILE US-12.76%147 588
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-33.53%79 816
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.49.90%68 325
KDDI CORPORATION9.26%65 232