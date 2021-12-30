Taiwan Mobile : Star to Merge into Mobile

1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition,
or share transfer):Merger
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name
of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company
in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
Surviving company: Taiwan Mobile(TWM)
Dissolving company: Taiwan Star(TST)
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the
merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or
share transfer):
Target company: Taiwan Star
5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No
6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee
company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%),
explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer
shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will
affect shareholders�� equity:Not applicable
7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition:
1.Expand business scale
2.Generate economies of scale
3.Position for earnings growth
4.Enhance customer satisfaction.
8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition:
Enlarge customer base & spectrum resource to achieve greater economies
of scale
9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings
per share:Estimated to rise in the future
10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including
the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers
and acquisitions, etc.:
The merger is subject to regulatory approvals.
A target merger completion date is tentatively set for Sep. 30, 2022.
TWM will issue new shares to TST shareholders.
11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions
and sources of funds:
282,222,106 TWM shares to be issued, subject to adjustments, if any,
per the merger agreement.
12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:
Taking into account TST's book value per share as of 2021/6/30, merger
synergies, and comparable companies' price to book ratios, plus controlling
premiums, TWM derives the share exchange ratio of one TST share for 0.04508
TWM shares.
13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an unreasonable
opinion regarding the transaction:No
14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:Ernst & Young, Taiwan
15.Name of CPA or lawyer:Audry Ho
16.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Financial Supervisory Commission Certificate No. 5778
17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness
of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to
shareholders in this merger and acquisition:
Share exchange ratio ranging from 0.04204 to 0.05177 refers to TST's latest
financials, PB ratios of comparable companies, controlling premiums in
recent transactions in the regions, and TWM's fair price.
18.Estimated date of completion:
Target completion deadline is no later than Dec. 31, 2022, with the option
of extensions if agreed upon by two parties.
19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights
and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off)
by the existing or newly-established
company:
TWM to assume TST's total assets, liabilities on the merger effective date.
20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
Taiwan Star, a pure mobile service provider
21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the
existing company or new
company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company
or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to
the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not
applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):Not applicable
22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition:None
23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed:
To kick off integration plans
24.Other important terms and conditions:
Subject to approvals from TST shareholders meeting and regulatory
authorities.
25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions:
Target completion deadline is no later than Dec. 31, 2022, with the option
of extensions if agreed upon by two parties.
26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No
27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers
and acquisitions:None
28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
29.Details on change of business model:Not applicable
30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year
and the expected coming year:Not applicable
31.Source of funds:New share issuance
32.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:26:02 UTC.