Taiwan Mobile : Star to Merge into Mobile

Statement

1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off, acquisition, or share transfer):Merger 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30 3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred): Surviving company: Taiwan Mobile(TWM) Dissolving company: Taiwan Star(TST) 4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or share transfer): Target company: Taiwan Star 5.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:No 6.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will affect shareholders�� equity:Not applicable 7.Purpose of the merger and acquisition: 1.Expand business scale 2.Generate economies of scale 3.Position for earnings growth 4.Enhance customer satisfaction. 8.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition: Enlarge customer base & spectrum resource to achieve greater economies of scale 9.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings per share:Estimated to rise in the future 10.Follow-up procedures for mergers and acquisitions, including the time and method of payment of the consideration for mergers and acquisitions, etc.: The merger is subject to regulatory approvals. A target merger completion date is tentatively set for Sep. 30, 2022. TWM will issue new shares to TST shareholders. 11.Types of consideration for mergers and acquisitions and sources of funds: 282,222,106 TWM shares to be issued, subject to adjustments, if any, per the merger agreement. 12.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions: Taking into account TST's book value per share as of 2021/6/30, merger synergies, and comparable companies' price to book ratios, plus controlling premiums, TWM derives the share exchange ratio of one TST share for 0.04508 TWM shares. 13.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the transaction:No 14.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:Ernst & Young, Taiwan 15.Name of CPA or lawyer:Audry Ho 16.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Financial Supervisory Commission Certificate No. 5778 17.The content of the independent expert opinion on the reasonableness of the share exchange ratio, cash or other assets allotted to shareholders in this merger and acquisition: Share exchange ratio ranging from 0.04204 to 0.05177 refers to TST's latest financials, PB ratios of comparable companies, controlling premiums in recent transactions in the regions, and TWM's fair price. 18.Estimated date of completion: Target completion deadline is no later than Dec. 31, 2022, with the option of extensions if agreed upon by two parties. 19.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off) by the existing or newly-established company: TWM to assume TST's total assets, liabilities on the merger effective date. 20.Basic information of companies participating in the merger: Taiwan Star, a pure mobile service provider 21.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the existing company or new company.The total number of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)(note: not applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):Not applicable 22.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares resulting from the merger and acquisition:None 23.The plan after the merger and acquisition is completed: To kick off integration plans 24.Other important terms and conditions: Subject to approvals from TST shareholders meeting and regulatory authorities. 25.Other major matters related to the mergers and acquisitions: Target completion deadline is no later than Dec. 31, 2022, with the option of extensions if agreed upon by two parties. 26.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No 27.Information on interested directors involved in the mergers and acquisitions:None 28.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No 29.Details on change of business model:Not applicable 30.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:Not applicable 31.Source of funds:New share issuance 32.Any other matters that need to be specified:None