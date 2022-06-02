Log in
    3045   TW0003045001

TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.

(3045)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-31
107.00 TWD   -0.93%
06:32aTAIWAN MOBILE : The Company will attend Citi's "Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022"
PU
05/26Nokia Chosen by Taiwan Mobile to Provide Equipment to Boost 5G Coverage
MT
05/26Nokia To Deploy Energy-efficient AirScale Portfolio In Taiwanese 5G Coverage Expansion Deal
MT
Taiwan Mobile : The Company will attend Citi's "Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022"

06/02/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/02 Time of announcement 18:20:12
Subject 
 The Company will attend Citi's
"Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022"
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08~2022/06/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The company will discuss financial information and operating performance
that were released in materials related to the 1Q22 results conference call
and other public announcements.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The file for the event contains 1Q22 results conference call presentation
disclosed on the company website (https://www.taiwanmobile.com/index.html).

Disclaimer

Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 179 B 6 137 M 6 137 M
Net income 2022 11 299 M 386 M 386 M
Net Debt 2022 54 437 M 1 861 M 1 861 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 302 B 10 319 M 10 319 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 268
Free-Float 46,3%
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 107,00 TWD
Average target price 108,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chih Chen Lin President & General Manager
Jo Hsi Yue CFO, Spokesman & Executive Deputy General Manager
Ming Chung Tsai Chairman
Yu Chi Chang Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Yu Tai Kuo Chief Technology Officer, VP & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.7.00%10 319
T-MOBILE US14.93%168 682
AT&T INC.14.23%151 911
KDDI CORPORATION33.43%76 906
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-3.27%68 057
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.01%66 510