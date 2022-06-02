Taiwan Mobile : The Company will attend Citi's "Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022"

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08~2022/06/09 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 (Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The company will discuss financial information and operating performance that were released in materials related to the 1Q22 results conference call and other public announcements. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The file for the event contains 1Q22 results conference call presentation disclosed on the company website (https://www.taiwanmobile.com/index.html).