Taiwan Mobile : The Company will attend Citi's "Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022"
06/02/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN MOBILE CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
18:20:12
Subject
The Company will attend Citi's
"Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference 2022"
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/08~2022/06/09
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 (Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The company will discuss financial information and operating performance
that were released in materials related to the 1Q22 results conference call
and other public announcements.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The file for the event contains 1Q22 results conference call presentation
disclosed on the company website (https://www.taiwanmobile.com/index.html).
