THE BOD approved the 2021 Q3 Consolidated Financial Statements

11/08/2021 | 02:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/08 Time of announcement 15:30:51
Subject 
 THE BOD approved the 2021 Q3 Consolidated
Financial  Statements
Date of events 2021/11/08 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/08
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/08
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,323,587
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):903,761
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):794,328
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):965,673
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):900,173
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):900,173
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.16
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):22,083,187
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):7,288,121
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):14,795,066
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

TNC – Taiwan Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 07:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 491 M 89,5 M 89,5 M
Net income 2020 518 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net Debt 2020 3 622 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 4,27%
Capitalization 14 877 M 533 M 535 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jong-Lin Chyou President & Director
Chien Chou Chen GM-Finance & Corporate Governance Officer
Wen Ching Liu Chairman
Chin-Te Lee General Manager-Administrative Department
Chin Shan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.68.96%533
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.180.10%21 625
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 938
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-5.23%2 819
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA79.74%2 056
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.118.35%1 971