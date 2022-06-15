Log in
    2617   TW0002617008

TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.

(2617)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
34.45 TWD   -1.43%
03:23aTAIWAN NAVIGATION : Announce the ex-dividend record date of 2021 for common share dividend
PU
02:53aTAIWAN NAVIGATION : Resolutions Passed in TNC's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/31TAIWAN NAVIGATION : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutional director
PU
Taiwan Navigation : Announce the ex-dividend record date of 2021 for common share dividend

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 15:10:12
Subject 
 Announce the ex-dividend record
date of 2021 for common share dividend
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 NT$834,588,974 cash dividend for common stock. (NT$2.0 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend distribution
date：2022/08/10

Disclaimer

TNC – Taiwan Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 226 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2021 1 320 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net Debt 2021 105 M 3,52 M 3,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 376 M 484 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 4,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,2%
Managers and Directors
Jong-Lin Chyou President & Director
Chien Chou Chen GM-Finance & Corporate Governance Officer
Wen Ching Liu Chairman
Chin-Te Lee General Manager-Administrative Department
Chin Shan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-7.27%484
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-7.72%23 428
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-18.06%5 985
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.15.92%2 699
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA14.72%2 469
COSTAMARE INC.0.40%1 577