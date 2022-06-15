Taiwan Navigation : Announce the ex-dividend record date of 2021 for common share dividend
06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
15:10:12
Subject
Announce the ex-dividend record
date of 2021 for common share dividend
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$834,588,974 cash dividend for common stock. (NT$2.0 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:Cash dividend distribution
date：2022/08/10
