Taiwan Navigation : The BOD resolved to release the managerial officer from non-competition restrictions

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/09 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Executive Vice President:Peng,Wen-Hsun 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Being director of Taiwan foundation international Pte Ltd. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: 2022/07/01-2024/12/01 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act): Approved by all directors present at the meeting 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business: TNC invested this company and evaluated it as financial assets. 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:none 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none