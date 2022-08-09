Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Navigation Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2617   TW0002617008

TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.

(2617)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-07
27.55 TWD   -0.90%
07:36aTAIWAN NAVIGATION : The BOD resolved to release the managerial officer from non-competition restrictions
PU
06:26aTAIWAN NAVIGATION : THE BOD approved the 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
06/22TAIWAN NAVIGATION : Announce the change of Director on behalf of wholly owned subsidiary TAI SHING MARITIME CO., S.A.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Navigation : The BOD resolved to release the managerial officer from non-competition restrictions

08/09/2022 | 07:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/09 Time of announcement 17:14:17
Subject 
 The BOD resolved to release the managerial officer
from non-competition restrictions
Date of events 2022/08/09 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/09
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:
Executive Vice President:Peng,Wen-Hsun
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Being director of Taiwan foundation international Pte Ltd.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
2022/07/01-2024/12/01
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):
Approved by all directors present at the meeting
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:
TNC invested this company and evaluated it as financial assets.
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:none
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

TNC – Taiwan Navigation Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 11:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
07:36aTAIWAN NAVIGATION : The BOD resolved to release the managerial officer from non-competitio..
PU
06:26aTAIWAN NAVIGATION : THE BOD approved the 2022 Q2 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
06/22TAIWAN NAVIGATION : Announce the change of Director on behalf of wholly owned subsidiary T..
PU
06/22TAIWAN NAVIGATION : Announcement the change of the acting spokesperson
PU
06/15TAIWAN NAVIGATION : Announce the ex-dividend record date of 2021 for common share dividend
PU
06/15TAIWAN NAVIGATION : Resolutions Passed in TNC's 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/31TAIWAN NAVIGATION : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutiona..
PU
05/31TAIWAN NAVIGATION : Announcement of change in representative of the Company's institutiona..
PU
05/24TAIWAN NAVIGATION : TNC is invited to attend "2022 Infrastructure Industry Listed Companie..
PU
05/11Taiwan Navigation Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 226 M - -
Net income 2021 1 320 M - -
Net Debt 2021 105 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 5,38%
Capitalization 11 496 M 383 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 4,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Navigation Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jong-Lin Chyou President & Director
Chien Chou Chen GM-Finance & Corporate Governance Officer
Wen Ching Liu Chairman
Chin-Te Lee General Manager-Administrative Department
Chin Shan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-25.84%383
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-29.12%17 795
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.-11.40%6 248
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA26.28%2 781
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.13.54%2 643
DANAOS CORPORATION1.80%1 561