  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6464   TW0006464001

TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.

(6464)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Taiwan Optical Platform : Announced on behalf of subsidiary,CHIA-LIEN CABLE TV CORP.,the Board of directors resoulution to remove the non-compete clause for managers

06/29/2022 | 08:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 9 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 20:35:55
Subject 
 Announced on behalf of subsidiary,CHIA-LIEN
CABLE TV CORP.,the Board of directors resoulution to
remove the non-compete clause for managers
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/29
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in
  competitive conduct:General Manager, Chang,Yu-Shu
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:
Can serve concurrently as a director or a manager of the related parties
of the Company
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of being employed
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):The board of directors
approved the proposal unanimously with no changes
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer
(if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):N/A
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's
position in the enterprise:N/A
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Does not harm the interests
of the Company
11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's
shareholding ratio:N/A
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Optical Platform Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 12:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
