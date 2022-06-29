Taiwan Optical Platform : Announced on behalf of subsidiary,CNT CATV CO., LTD.,the Board of directors resoulution to remove the non-compete clause for managers

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/29 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct:General Manager, Chiang,Kuei-Lin 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Can serve concurrently as a director or a manager of the related parties of the Company 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: For the duration of being employed 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):The board of directors approved the proposal unanimously with no changes 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):N/A 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:N/A 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:N/A 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Does not harm the interests of the Company 11.If the managerial officer has invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer's shareholding ratio:N/A 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None