Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement about the board of directors authorized the Chairman to set the record date of ex-rights and capital increase and other related matters

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/29 2.Company name:Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The board of directors of the Company authorized the Chairman to set the record date of ex-rights and capital increase, the date of newly-issued common shares distribution, and other related matters. 6.Countermeasures:None. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: It will be announced after the record date of ex-rights and capital increase, the date of newly-issued common shares distribution, and other related matters have been set by the Chairman.