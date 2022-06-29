Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement about the board of directors authorized the Chairman to set the record date of ex-rights and capital increase and other related matters
06/29/2022
Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
20:32:25
Subject
Announcement about the board of directors
authorized the Chairman to set the record date of
ex-rights and capital increase and other related matters
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/29
2.Company name:Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The board of directors of the Company authorized the Chairman
to set the record date of ex-rights and capital increase,
the date of newly-issued common shares distribution,
and other related matters.
6.Countermeasures:None.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It will be announced after the record date of ex-rights and capital increase,
the date of newly-issued common shares distribution,
and other related matters have been set by the Chairman.
