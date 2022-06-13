Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement about the newly-designated representative of the Company's institutional director

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13 2.Name of legal person:Chiao-Mao Investment Co., Ltd. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin, Mei-chi 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Supervisor of Taiwan Infrastructure Network Technologies CO., Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Liao, Hsin-chieh 6.Resume of the new position holder: Director of Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd. 7.Reason for the change: The institutional director assigned a new representative 8.Original term (from __________ to __________): 2022/05/31~2025/05/30 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/13 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company was notified by institutional director about the change of its representative on 2022/06/13 with the effective date from 2022/06/13