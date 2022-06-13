Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6464   TW0006464001

TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.

(6464)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement about the newly-designated representative of the Company's institutional director

06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 17:09:59
Subject 
 Announcement about the newly-designated representative
of the Company's institutional director
Date of events 2022/06/13 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13
2.Name of legal person:Chiao-Mao Investment Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin, Mei-chi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Supervisor of Taiwan Infrastructure Network Technologies
CO., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Liao, Hsin-chieh
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director of Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change: The institutional director assigned
a new representative
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2022/05/31~2025/05/30
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/13
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company was notified  by institutional director about
the change of its representative on 2022/06/13 with
the effective date from 2022/06/13

Disclaimer

Taiwan Optical Platform Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.
05:23aTAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement about the newly-designated representative of the Co..
PU
06/10TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announced on behalf of subsidiary, top Light Communications CO.,..
PU
06/10TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Infrastructure Netwo..
PU
06/10TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announced on behalf of subsidiary, tint CO., LTD., to acquire ri..
PU
06/10TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announced on behalf of subsidiary, top Light Communications CO.,..
PU
05/31TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement juristic-person director newly-designated represent..
PU
05/31TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement of change of the board of directors Chairperson and..
PU
05/31TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement of the Company's list of newly elected directorsand..
PU
05/31TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement of re-electing members of the Company's Audit Commi..
PU
05/31TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM : Announcement on the important resolutions of the 2022 Shareholde..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 280 M 144 M 144 M
Net income 2021 1 078 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net Debt 2021 7 025 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 11 402 M 384 M 384 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tzu Tsen Liao Chairman, General Manager & Spokesman
Shu Ling Lin Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Hsi Tsang Chen Independent Director
Hui Min Lue Independent Director
Chi Yuen Chan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN OPTICAL PLATFORM CO., LTD.-3.95%384
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-26.35%19 202
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-38.10%10 642
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.-3.24%3 519
MEGACABLE HOLDINGS, S. A. B. DE C. V.-24.21%2 275
WIDEOPENWEST, INC.-2.88%1 757