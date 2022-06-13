Taiwan Optical Platform : Announcement about the newly-designated representative of the Company's institutional director
06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/13
Time of announcement
17:09:59
Subject
Announcement about the newly-designated representative
of the Company's institutional director
Date of events
2022/06/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/13
2.Name of legal person:Chiao-Mao Investment Co., Ltd.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Lin, Mei-chi
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Supervisor of Taiwan Infrastructure Network Technologies
CO., Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Liao, Hsin-chieh
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Director of Taiwan Optical Platform Co., Ltd.
7.Reason for the change: The institutional director assigned
a new representative
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):
2022/05/31~2025/05/30
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/13
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company was notified by institutional director about
the change of its representative on 2022/06/13 with
the effective date from 2022/06/13
Taiwan Optical Platform Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.